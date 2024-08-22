An image of Tellurium on top of a blurred Warframe background in an article detailing where to farm the mateiral
Where to Farm Tellurium in Warframe

You won't need to tell(urium) where to find any more of this material.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Aug 22, 2024 06:36 pm

If you’re looking to either increase your Mastery or upgrade and craft new weapons in Warframe, you’ll need plenty of Tellurium. This article will outline where you can find it and the best places to farm for it.

Best Tellurium Farms in Warframe

If you’re hoping to get plenty of Tellurium quickly, I would recommend running either Ophelia or Caelus on Uranus, or Salacia on Neptune. These three missions have the highest chance of dropping the material, and Steel Path Ophelia with the proper Lootframe can quickly bring this farming session to a close.

If you’re just looking to get in and out with as much Tellurium as possible, run Steel Path Ophelia until your fingers bleed. It’s the fastest way to unlock as much as you could ever need, and while the mission may be difficult to complete even with a full squad, you’ll learn the ins and outs quickly to become a farming master.

Tellurium can also be received by partaking in Conclave challenges or purchased for 10 Platinum a piece. If you’re willing to spend real-world cash, this is the easiest way to obtain more of this precious material.

Which Frame Should You Use To Farm For Tellurium

I would strongly recommend using Nekros for missions where you’re farming Tellurium. Out of all of the Lootframes, Nekros is one of, if not the absolute best that you can use for such missions.

If you’ve gotten the Ore Gaze upgrade, obtaining more of this material in Warframe is going to be a piece of cake. With petrified foes having the chance to drop even more loot, you’ll find that getting your hands on the materials you need is going to be cinch. There is a 25% chance to drop extra loot at Rank 3, so use your Endo wisely and upgrade this augment before heading out.

What Can You Craft with Tellurium in Warframe?

There are plenty of unique items that you can craft with Tellurium in Warframe, and you’ll find them all below:

Item NameRequired Tellurium
Amesha Harness1
Amesha Systems1
Amesha Wings1
Antiserum Injector2
Archwing Launcher Segment2
Astilla4
Atlas Prime Chassis2
Baruuk Prime Chassis2
Bishamo Greaves10
Chondricord Trophy1
Chroma Amaru Helmet2
Chroma Drac Helmet2
Cyngas2
Dark Split-Blade Sword 1
Dual Keres3
Duroid Trophy1
Elytron Harness1
Elytron Systems1
Elytron Wings1
Equinox Clisthert Helm2
Equinox Prime2
Equinox Solstice Helmet2
Gara Prime Systems2
Garuda Bathory Helmet2
Garuda Prime Chassis2
Ghoulsaw Blade1
Glazio MK 11
Glazio MK 21
Glazio MK 31
Grattler5
Grunsen3
Harrow Prime Chassis2
Haztech Greaves20
Hildryn Prime Chassis2
Hildryn Systems2
Imperator Vandal10
Inaros Prime Systems3
Itzal2
Itzal Harness2
Itzal Systems1
Itzal Wings2
Kaszas3
Khora Prime Chassis2
Knux10
Krohkur5
Kubrodon Venkid Greaves20
Kulstar2
Laith MK 11
Laith MK 21
Laith MK 31
Landing Craft Foundry Segment2
Limbo Prime Systems2
Myxotomata Trophy 1
Nezha Prime Systems3
Nidus Prime Chassis2
Nkeros Prime Systems3
Nutrio Incubator Upgrade Segment 2
Okina2
Outrider Greaves30
Pennant2
Personal Quarters Segement2
Phaedra2
Pulsar MK 11
Pulsar MK 21
Quellor4
Revenant Prime Systems2
Revenant Vania Helmet2
Ripkas2
Slaytra8
Smelter Greaves20
Staticor1
Talyn MK 11
Talyn MK 21
Talyn MK 31
Titania Chassis1
Titania Prime Systems1
Valkyr Prime Systems3
Venato1
Vent Pobber Ventkid Greaves20
Vent Rat Greaves30
Vort MK 11
Vort MK 21
Vort MK 31
Wisp Neuroptics2
Wisp Prime Systems2
Wukong Macak Helmet2
Yareli Chassis2
Zephyr Prime Chassis2
Total Tellurium Needed284

Warframe is available to play now.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.