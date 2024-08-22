Where to Farm Tellurium in Warframe

If you’re looking to either increase your Mastery or upgrade and craft new weapons in Warframe, you’ll need plenty of Tellurium. This article will outline where you can find it and the best places to farm for it.

Best Tellurium Farms in Warframe

If you’re hoping to get plenty of Tellurium quickly, I would recommend running either Ophelia or Caelus on Uranus, or Salacia on Neptune. These three missions have the highest chance of dropping the material, and Steel Path Ophelia with the proper Lootframe can quickly bring this farming session to a close.

If you’re just looking to get in and out with as much Tellurium as possible, run Steel Path Ophelia until your fingers bleed. It’s the fastest way to unlock as much as you could ever need, and while the mission may be difficult to complete even with a full squad, you’ll learn the ins and outs quickly to become a farming master.

Tellurium can also be received by partaking in Conclave challenges or purchased for 10 Platinum a piece. If you’re willing to spend real-world cash, this is the easiest way to obtain more of this precious material.

Which Frame Should You Use To Farm For Tellurium

I would strongly recommend using Nekros for missions where you’re farming Tellurium. Out of all of the Lootframes, Nekros is one of, if not the absolute best that you can use for such missions.

If you’ve gotten the Ore Gaze upgrade, obtaining more of this material in Warframe is going to be a piece of cake. With petrified foes having the chance to drop even more loot, you’ll find that getting your hands on the materials you need is going to be cinch. There is a 25% chance to drop extra loot at Rank 3, so use your Endo wisely and upgrade this augment before heading out.

What Can You Craft with Tellurium in Warframe?

There are plenty of unique items that you can craft with Tellurium in Warframe, and you’ll find them all below:

Item Name Required Tellurium Amesha Harness 1 Amesha Systems 1 Amesha Wings 1 Antiserum Injector 2 Archwing Launcher Segment 2 Astilla 4 Atlas Prime Chassis 2 Baruuk Prime Chassis 2 Bishamo Greaves 10 Chondricord Trophy 1 Chroma Amaru Helmet 2 Chroma Drac Helmet 2 Cyngas 2 Dark Split-Blade Sword 1 Dual Keres 3 Duroid Trophy 1 Elytron Harness 1 Elytron Systems 1 Elytron Wings 1 Equinox Clisthert Helm 2 Equinox Prime 2 Equinox Solstice Helmet 2 Gara Prime Systems 2 Garuda Bathory Helmet 2 Garuda Prime Chassis 2 Ghoulsaw Blade 1 Glazio MK 1 1 Glazio MK 2 1 Glazio MK 3 1 Grattler 5 Grunsen 3 Harrow Prime Chassis 2 Haztech Greaves 20 Hildryn Prime Chassis 2 Hildryn Systems 2 Imperator Vandal 10 Inaros Prime Systems 3 Itzal 2 Itzal Harness 2 Itzal Systems 1 Itzal Wings 2 Kaszas 3 Khora Prime Chassis 2 Knux 10 Krohkur 5 Kubrodon Venkid Greaves 20 Kulstar 2 Laith MK 1 1 Laith MK 2 1 Laith MK 3 1 Landing Craft Foundry Segment 2 Limbo Prime Systems 2 Myxotomata Trophy 1 Nezha Prime Systems 3 Nidus Prime Chassis 2 Nkeros Prime Systems 3 Nutrio Incubator Upgrade Segment 2 Okina 2 Outrider Greaves 30 Pennant 2 Personal Quarters Segement 2 Phaedra 2 Pulsar MK 1 1 Pulsar MK 2 1 Quellor 4 Revenant Prime Systems 2 Revenant Vania Helmet 2 Ripkas 2 Slaytra 8 Smelter Greaves 20 Staticor 1 Talyn MK 1 1 Talyn MK 2 1 Talyn MK 3 1 Titania Chassis 1 Titania Prime Systems 1 Valkyr Prime Systems 3 Venato 1 Vent Pobber Ventkid Greaves 20 Vent Rat Greaves 30 Vort MK 1 1 Vort MK 2 1 Vort MK 3 1 Wisp Neuroptics 2 Wisp Prime Systems 2 Wukong Macak Helmet 2 Yareli Chassis 2 Zephyr Prime Chassis 2 Total Tellurium Needed 284

Warframe is available to play now.

