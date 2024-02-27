Infinite Craft First Discovery Explained

Infinite Craft has been taking the world by storm since its release, prompting people all over the world to experiment with different combinations to see what they can come up with. If you’re fast enough, you might even be a discovery pioneer. Here’s everything you need to know about First Discovery in Infinite Craft.

What are First Discoveries in Infinite Craft?

As the name suggests, a First Discovery means that you were the first person to uncover a combination or recipe in Infinite Craft. There are basically endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, and it’s not out of the question for folks to uncover new combinations every day.

The more you experiment with the different elements and items, and the more creative you get with them, the more likely you are to make a First Discovery. Once you’ve done this, you can click on the tab in the bottom right corner of the screen to see everything you’ve found so far, along with your own First Discoveries.

Of course, now that the game’s been out for a while, it’s a lot harder to make First Discoveries. But it’s still possible.

How to Make a First Discovery

At the time of writing, a lot of popular pop culture references, along with the basic elements, have all been swept up. If you want to be a trailblazer in this little browser game, you need to get creative.

Try experimenting with longer recipes, or mixing complex combinations together. Look for items with three or more words in them and try mixing them together to see if you’re able to find anything. We won’t lie; the chances of finding something new are slim, but you won’t know if you don’t try.

And that’s everything you need to know about First Discovery in Infinite Craft. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to make Taylor Swift and America.