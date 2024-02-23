Infinite Craft probably isn’t actually infinite but starting from just four elements there are so, so many things you can make. If you’re struggling to get started or just want to know what’s in store, here are all recipes & combinations that we’ve found so far in Infinite Craft.

All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft has some wonderful but bizarre recipes to make. Oh, sure, there are things like engines, venus flytraps, and even war to be made, but there are also some fantastic items that Infinite Craft’s AI has clearly made up. We’re sure we don’t want to meet a Duckasaurus in a dark alley or eat a Narcissandwich.

The one snag with having so many combinations to make is that your Infinite Craft side-bar could fill up pretty quickly. But no-one said crafting a universe’s worth of goodies was easy. More are being discovered all the time but here are all that we’ve come across right now. Be warned, this list is a big ‘un.

Abide = Bible + Stay

Abroad = Approved + Away

Absorb = Leaf + Sponge

Abstraction = Abstract + Ass

Accordion = Crash + Folding

Acorn = Cloud + Oak

Actor = Face + Profession

Adventurer = Explorer + Normal

Afro = Hair + Tornado

Airship = Kingdom + Wind

All = None + Options

Alley-Oop = Alley + Eight

Allotment = Latin + Lot

Almonds = Full + Nuts

Aloha = Hawaii + Leaf

Amazon = Rainforest + Snowmobile

Ambrosia = Mead + Phoenix

Amp = Guitar + Guitar

Anaphylaxis = Allergy + Starfish

Antares = Ant + Star

Anteater = Ants + Water

Anthrax = Bacteria + Bomb

Anticipations = Anxious + Preventions

Antimatter = Kiss + Particle

Antlers = Deer + Wind

Ape = Chimpanzee + Crash

Apocensus = Apocalypse + Census

App = Crafting + iPad

Apple = Fruit + Adam

Appliance = App + Thing

Appointment = Always + Meet

Apprentice = Convince + Mentors

Apron = Alone + Repair

Aquaterrarium = Aquarium + Terrarium

Aqueduct = Roman + Water

Archer = Bow + Micro

Archway = Architect + Why

Argentum = Latin + Silver

Armageddon = Dam + War

Aroma = Smell + Star

Arrest = Entrepreneur + Warrant

Arroz = Latin + Rice

Arsonist = Arson + Fire

Articulate = Artists + Sentence

Artisan = Consumer + Crafting

Ascent = Assess + Mount

Ash = Fire + Tree

Ashtray = Cigarette + Full

Asinine = Ass + Latin

Assassin = Ninja + Smoke

Assets = Assess + Escape

Assurance = Insurance + Silence

Asthma = Cough + Space

Astrology = Astronomy + Fishing

Athena = Eclipse + Owl

Attempt = Latin + Try

Auditorium = Hearing + Latin

Aureus = Golden + Latin

Australia = Continent + Gator

Autocorrect = Auto + Comment

Autopilot = Never + Pilot

Aviary = Flying + Zoo

Awe = Never + Shock

Awkward = Ashamed + Difficult

Baby Dinosaur = Dinosaur + Egg

Backbone = Pack + Principle

Bacon Zeus = Baconasaurus + Zeus

Baked = Oven + Understood

Bakers = Dozen + Risen

Baldwin = Bald + Jam

Ball = Engine + Sphere

Bamboo = Sushitic + Wood

Bangkok = Asia + Thailand

Banned = Me + Riot

Bar = Settle + Tab

Barbie = Doll + Resolution

Barfly = Drunk + Fly

Barn = Farm + House

Barney = Barn + Eye

Barrow = Bar + Borrow

Basalt = Basil + Lava

Basil = Pesto + Plant

Bat = Normal + Vampire

Bathtub = Sink + Sink

Battalion = Command + Dozen

Battleship = Boat + Tank

Beam = Editor + Laser

Bear = Cubs + Cubs

Bearbee = Bear + Bee

Beast = Frog + Monster

Beauty = Beautiful + Portion

Bedlam = Bedroom + Latin

Bedtime = Tales + Tired

Beer = Brew + Fog

Beggar = Beg + Here

Beloved = After + Loved

Beneath = Be + Entrance

Betrothed = Betray + Promised

Bicycle = Is + Ride

Bigfoot = Golem + Loch Ness Monster

Bike = Bicycle + Micro

Billiards = Pockets + Pool

Birdie = Golf + Sky

Birthmark = Alone + Mark

Bjork = Fog + Iceland

Black Hole = Galaxy + Galaxy

Blanking = Blank + Winning

Blueberry = Blue + Plant

Blunderbuss = Blunder + Blur

Boil = Crawfish + Fire

Bonsai = Japan + Tree

Bookmobile = Book + Car

Boot = Mountain + Shoe

Bootleg = Prohibit + Shoe

Booyah = Boom + You

Boring = Never + Salsa

Borscht = Stew + Vodka

Bossier = Boss + Tighter

Bottlecap = Bottle + Surveyed

Bouillabaisse = Rose + Soup

Boundless = Always + Leap

Bowie = Cloud + David

Box = Fire + Pandora

Brake = Engine + Stop

Bravest = Brave + Saddest

Breadstick = Bread + Star

Breakdancer = Crash + Dancer

Breakfast = Tea + Toast

Breakup = Hate + Weekend

Brew = Process + Tap

Bridge = Crush + Gap

Bro = Cowboy + Best Friend

Brook = Knee + Stream

Broth = Protein + Stock

Brownies = Pudding + Weed

Brunch = Breakfast + Overlooked

Buddha = Tree + Wisdom

Buddhism = Buddha + Latin

Buffer = Faster + File

Bull = Cow + Cow

Burrito = Burger + Time

Bush = Weed + Weed

Businessman = Evolve + Merchant

Butcher = Crafting + Slaughter

Buttercake = Butter + Cake

Butterfly = Butter + Micro

Cactaur = Cactus + Crab

Cannon = Fire + Ship

Carbomb = Car + Tomb

Carrot = Cart + Riot

Castle = House + War

Catamaran = Boat + Cat

Cattle = Ash + Herd

Caught = Chased + You

Cavern = Cave + Latin

Cedarwood = Cedar + Incense

Cello = Crafting + Hello

Censorship = Opinion + Stopped

Centenarian = Alive + Decade

Ceramic = Clay + Volcano

Certainly = Certain + Recruiting

Challenge = Closely + Dare

Championship = State + Tournament

Chatterbox = Aide + Jaw

Check = Banks + Letter

Checkmate = Chess + Water

Cheese = Moon + Mud

Chemist = Mole + Molecule

Cheque = Check + Politics

Chia = Seed + Tea

Chips = Chip + Tsunami

Chocolate = Mud + Rainforest

Chuckwagon = Cowboy + SOS

CIA = Husband + Spy

Cider = Apple + Water

Cirrus = Cloud + Latin

Clap = Hand + Hand

Clavicle = Latin + Nail

Clayton = Mud + Tarzan

Cleanup = Helpful + Spilled

Clerk = Arrested + Desk

Climber = Climb + Remote

Clock = Brand + Time

Clog = Dutch + Mud

Clogweed = Clog + Marijuana

Cloudberry = Cloud + Jam

Clutter = Mess + Time

Coffee = Bitter + Craps

Cologne = Alcohol + Perfume

Combine = Electricity + Tractor

Comedy = Advertising + Jokes

Command = Control + Text

Commonweal = Common + Where

Compass = Map + Wind

Complacent = Conservative + Pleased

Complexer = Complex + Than

Condemned = Condemn + Ended

Confess = Admit + Framed

Confidence = Ego + Quiet

Confucius = Confused + Kissing

Congee = Rice + Soup

Connect = Dot + Knees

Consequence = Outcome + Punish

Consistency = Consist + Reward

Consommé = Soup + Tea

Conspiracy = Normal + Secrets

Consumer = Giant + Products

Contortionist = Illegal + Twist

Contradiction = Creativity + Divided

Conversion = Convert + Depression

Convict = Condemn + Gather

Coop = Chicken + House

Co-Pilot = One + Pilot

Corazon = Heart + Latin

Cornbread = Corn + Swamp

Cornhole = Corn + Lawn

Corpulent = Corrupt + Hung

Cosmos = Galaxy + Universe

Cougar = Decades + She

Coughlin = Coughlan + Patriot

Countenance = Count + Recognize

Counter-Strike = Counter + Quick

Countries = Continents + Division

Coven = Twelve + Witches

Coverup = Incident + Makeup

Cowabunga = Cowboy + Surfer

Crabgrass = Crab + Plant

Crackdown = Crack + Crime

Crash = Plane + Fire

Crawfish = Crayfish + Lake

Crayfish = Crayon + Lake

Creation = Destruction + Not

Credits = Ending + Tips

Cremation = Funeral + Waste

Crepes = Fire + Pancake

Crib = Baby + Fence

Crispy = Bacon + Fire

Crooked = Not + Straight

Crossbow = Bow + Bow

Crumble = Crumb + Train

Cubs = Lion + Lioness

Cuddles = Hugs + Permission

Cultivate = Cult + One

Cupcake = Cake + Micro

Cured = Healed + Pill

Curry = Anything + Indian

Custard = Custody + Eat

Cut = Chew + Knife

Cutest = Cute + Funniest

Cutlass = Blade + Pirate

Cyan = Blue + Wind

Cybercity = Cyberman + Skyscraper

Cyberdog = Dog + Steampunk

Cyberwave = Cyborg + Tsunami

Cyclist = Cycle + Hired

Cymbal = Crash + Drum

Dachshund = Dog + Dwarf

Daddy = Celebrities + Dad

Dagger = Blade + Onyx

Daiquiri = Pineapple + Slushie

Damn = Hell + Swear

Danae = Io + Zeus

Dangerous = Danger + Stressed

Dare = Risk + Stare

Database = Error + Table

Dating = Date + Water

DC = USA + Washington

Dealership = Deal + Resident

Decades = Jazz + Years

Deciding = Decide + Laughing

Declaration = Independence + Recording

Deepad = Deep + iPad

Deletion = Deleted + Donation

Delicious = Eaten + Enjoyed

Deluxe = Delicious + Upgrade

Democrat = Busy + Republican

Demonstration = Demon + Latin

Dentist = Crash + Mouth

Derail = Bullet + Train

Desert = Sand + Sand

Desk = Alone + Table

Dessert = Chocolate + Serve

Destroy = Drugs + Evidence

Determination = Fire + Resolution

Detroit = Fire + Michigan

Devolution = Deleted + Resolution

Dewdrop = Dew + Fairy

Diagnosis = Guessing + Sick

Died = Born + Last

Dietrich = Diet + Rich

Dig = Earth + Search

Dill = Dust + Pickle

Dinnerone = Dinner + One

Dip = Chips + Soup

Disagreement = Agreement + Not

Disgusting = Delicious + Not

Dishonor = Dishes + Honor

Disk = Micro + Save

Disobey = Command + Not

Dissatisfied = Not + Satisfied

Distance = Beautiful + Far

Distraction = Focus + Not

Divided = Divide + Sealed

Divorce = Marriage + Normal

Document = Latin + Paper

Doggy = Dog + Mummy

Doll = Dust + Toy

Domino = Home + Latin

Donut = Hole + Sweet

Doormat = Foot + Home

Dorothy = Oz + Tornado

Dotter = Dot + Dumber

Doughnut = Donut + Scheme

Downgrade = Saddest + Upgrade

Dracula = Rain + Vampire

Dragon = Swamp + Fire

Dragonator = Dragon + Gator

Drapeology = Apology + Curtain

Dreadlocks = Hair + Stoner

Dreams = Dynamic + Nightmares

Drider = Drunk + Spider

Drinking = Bottle + Dating

Drivers = Emotion + License

Drone = Kite + Tank

Drown = Ophelia + Water

Drug = Dandelion + Dealer

Drumstick = Crafting + Drum

Dryad = Aphrodite + Drought

Duckasaurus = Dinosaur + Duck

Duckling = Duck + Rain

Duckville = Duck + Village

Dudgeon = Dude + Swear

Dull = Boring + Boring

Dungeons = Dragons + Session

Dust = Wind + Earth

Dynow = Dynamic + Now

Ears = Closely + Lend

Earthworm = Earth + Worm

Easily = Ease + Signed

Eaten = Aware + Eat

Eavesdropping = Crawling + Hearing

Eco-Resorts = Environment + Resorts

Edge = Border + Time

Effect = Began + Cause

Egg = Dinosaur + Dinosaur

Eggplant = Egg + Fruit

Egotist = Ego + Not

Einsteinium = Genius + Latin

Elephant = More + Trunk

Ellen = Host + January

Emergency = Contest + Hospital

Emoticon = Smiles + Stock

Empire = Earth + Kingdom

Emu-strich = Emu + Ostrich

Ender = Ended + Reserve

Endless = Never + Pause

Endorse = Endorsing + Mode

Enduringly = Enduring + Likely

Engine = Steam + Fire

Engineer = Engine + Sin

Entrepreneur = Always + Businessman

Environment = Green + Issue

Epilogue = Conclusion + Lifetime

E-Poetry = Electric + Poetry

Equalizing = Equal + Selling

Equilibrium = Balance + Options

Eros = Alone + Aphrodite

Essential = Helpful + Vital

Eternal = Always + Burning

Eucalyptus = Australia + Plant

Euthanasia = Evolution + Healthcare

Event = Mass + Occur

Everlong = Ever + Lung

Evidence = Piece + Proved

Examination = Exam + Toilet

Excalibur = Famous + Swords

Excellent = Latin + Success

Exceptson = Except + Son

Excitement = Excited + Plan

Executioner = Blade + Condemned

Exhalation = Breath + Exception

Existence = Exist + Step

Ex-Model = Except + Model

Expectation = Exception + Outcome

Experience = Attempts + Relations

Exploration = Discovery + Tattoo

Export = Import + Release

Extinguish = Flame + Not

Eyelash = Eyebrow + Solution

Eyes = Ears + Not

Fables = Ideal + Tales

Facebook = Privacy + Stupid

Factory = Product + Product

Fail = Alone + Exam

Failpanic = Fail + Panic

Fairytale = Mirror + Story

Falcon = Falco + Shatter

Family = Human + Human

Faraway = Far + Stay

Farmcation = Farm + Vacation

Fart = Stink + Wind

Fashionista = Fashion + Yell

Faultin = Fault + Latin

Faunus = Faun + Steam

February = Double + January

Feeelings = Fee + Feelings

Female = Ballot + Gender

Fencing = Duel + Sword

Feral = Child + Wild

Ferry = Commute + Ship

Ferrywreck = Ferry + Wreck

Fib = Lie + Micro

Fiddlesticks = Fiddle + Miss

Fife = Fifth + Flaw

Fight = Battle + War

Filed = File + Recognized

Filter = Drain + Paper

Finals = Exam + Season

Finger = Pointing + Portion

Finisher = Gone + Starter

Fire = Crafting + Flame

Fire Truck = Firefighter + Firefighter

Firebot = Fire + Smogon

Fired = Employee + Fire

Fire-flower = Fire + Fire-plant

Firegator = Fire + Plantigator

Firehouse = Firewall + House

Fireplace = Fire + Bush

Fire-plant = Fire-tsunami + Plant

Firetronator = Firetron + Terminator

Firewind = Fire + Moosewind

Firework = Fire + Screw

Fish = Cattle + Salmon

Fisherman = Fish + Lent

Fishstick = Fish + Ice

Fissure = Crack + Crack

Fitness = Fitter + None

Fjordshop = Fjord + Photoshop

Flagpole = Flag + One

Flare = Fire + Style

Flatline = Emotional + Flat

Flavored = Founded + Liver

Flint = Spark + Stone

Flip-Flops = Fire + Sandals

Floatunderstood = Float + Understood

Flop = Flip + Price

Flower = Plant + Rain

Flu = Fog + Virus

Flyswatter = Flies + Tank

Foggy = Drunk + Fog

Fold = Earth + Wrinkle

Fone = Fine + iPhone

Fool = Stupid + King

Foolish = Fool + Latin

Footprint = Foot + Shadow

Forecast = Always + Weather

Forge = Fire + Hammer

Forgotten = Highlight + Ignored

Forksure = Forks + Insurance

Forthright = Aged + Forth

Forty-Known = Forty + Known

Forumite = Forum + Wait

Foster = Adopt + Stumble

Fours = Famous + Ours

Fraction = Complicated + Portion

Fragrance = Perfume + Scent

Freak = Free + Weird

Freddy = Nightmare + Twin

Freeman = Never + Slave

Freeway = Free + Widow

Frenzy = Motive + Panic

Fresher = Faster + Fresh

Freshpope = Freshman + Pope

Frog = Fish + Swamp

Frognado = Dragon + Frogurt

Frost = Earth + Rime

Frugal = Expense + French

Fruit Tree = Fruit + Fruit

Fry = Chip + Smoke

Fuji = Japan + Mountain

Funever = Funny + Never

Funkite = Fun + Kite

Funtie = Fun + Tie

Fury = Rage + Rage

Gainz = Gain + Pill

Galileomalaria = Galileo + Malaria

Gamble = Hall + Risk

Gamers = Game + Men

Gandhi = Indian + Scandal

Gangrene = Cure + Gang

Gardener = Lawn + Man

Gargamel = Smurf + Swamp

Gate = Entrance + Entrance

Gator = Fallout + Swamp

Geckoton = Gecko + Tsunami

Geist = Gecko + Ghost

Geneva = Genetic + Where

Gentleman = Gentle + Prohibit

Geode = Crack + Stone

Geology = Depression + Rock

Geyser = Geysir + Hay

Ghee = Butter + Mud

Ghost = Grave + Human

Giant = Huge + One

Gift = Returned + Toy

Glam = Adam + Bowie

Glitter = Admire + Dust

Glowfish = Bioluminescence + Sushi

Gmail = Crash + Google

Gnarly = Gnome + Surfer

Gnomarcissus = Gnome + Narcissus

Gnomesalad = Gnome + Salad

Gnometea = Gnome + Tea

Gnomone = Gnome + Tsunami

Go = Not + Stop

Goalpost = Goal + Latter

Goatea = Goat + Tea

Gobbledygook = Never + Translation

God = Universe + Eternity

Godfather = Grandfather + Sponsor

Golfing = Golf + Halloween

Googleboarding = Google + Skateboarding

Googlephoenix = Google + Phoenix

Googolplex = Googol + Water

Goosebumps = Goose + Puddle

Gopi = GOP + Tea

Gore = Go + Worse

Gotham = Batman + Castle

Gourmet = Go + Ours

Grade = Conclusion + Marks

Grammar = Crash + English

Grandfather = Father + Time

Grandmother = Grandfather + Not

Grandpossession = Grandmother + Possession

Grapevine = Grape + Grape

Grasscutter = Lawnmower + Sword

Grave = Destination + Died

Great = Good + Normal

Greenpeace = Pollution + Tarzan

Grenade = Pineapple + Tripwire

Grill = Alone + Barbecue

Grizzly = Bear + Wild

Grotto = Cave + River

Groundling = Grounded + Latin

Grumble = Complaint + Grateful

Guarantee = Endorse + Warrant

Guessing = Guess + Version

Gumami = Gumbo + Tsunami

Gun = Smoke + Steel

Guppy = Fish + Mole

Gym = Workout + Workout

Gyroscope = Fire + Gyro

Hackers = Hacker + Hacker

Hail = Ice + Rain

Haircut = Hair + Kite

Hairspray = Hair + Product

Half-Spot = Half + Spot

Halloween = Hall + Yours

Ham = Not + Spam

Hammerhead = Shark + Pork

Handstand = Assisted + Stand

Hanger = Hung + Shirt

Happened = Flies + Occurred

Harmony = Music + One

Hashbrown = Hash + Soup

Haunted = Complex + Ghosts

Hawaii Five-O = Napoleon Complex + Hawaii

Haybonsai = Bonsai + Hay

Haystack = Hay + Water

Hazelnut = Fog + Nut

Headstone = Sick + Stone

Heart = Breakup + Stone

Heartless = Heart + Not

Hedgewine = Hedge + Wine

Height = Taller + Temperature

Hell-iday = Hell + Vacation

HelloSaddest = Hello + Saddest

Hephaestus = Lava + Olympus

Herdone = Herd + One

Hermaphrodite = Cave + Nymph

Heroes = Common + Veterans

Hershey = Dragon + Hers

Hex = Curse + Curse

Hexagram = Six + Star

Hi = Hello + Human

Hiccup = Crash + Hi

High = Confidence + Marijuana

Highline = Hi + Line

Hike = High + Kale

Hillion = Hill + One

Hippocrates = Healed + Hip

Hippotamus = Hippie + Tsunami

Hiring = Job + Recruiting

History = Decades + Document

Hockeypocalypse = Hockey + Tornado

Hog = Bear + Pig

Hole = Black Hole + Earth

Holey = Hole + Latin

Homeless = Hobo + Saturn

Hone = Home + One

Honeycreeper = Hawaii + Honey

Honeystar = Honeymoon + Star

Honorable = Honor + Soon

Hooticane = Hooter + Hurricane

Hops = Beer + Plant

Horse = Quality + Stable

Hostess = Host + Host

House = Home + Normal

Housewarming = House + Sake

Hugger = Fitter + Hug

Hugwork = Hug + Work

Hula-Tsunami = Hula + Tsunami

Human = Adam + Eve

Humor = Comedy + Flavor

Hungary = Hung + Relation

Hurricue = Barbecue + Hurricodile

Hurt = I + Pain

Hydro = Shoot + Water

Hydrophobia = Sisyphus + Water

Hypocrisy = Democrat + Therapy

Iball = Ball + iPhone

Iceberg = Titan + Water

Icecream = Iceland + Wish

Iceland = Bjork + Tsunami

Icicle = Snow + Vine

Idaho = Geysir + Potato

Identity = Card + Face

Idol = Icon + Weakness

Ignis = Latin + Lighter

Ignored = Overlooked + Silence

Illegal = Legal + Not

Immunization = Alarm + Vaccine

Impatient = Not + Patient

Important = Import + Partial

Incense = Latin + Smoke

Incident = Indian + Occur

Indian = Can + Reservation

Infect = Impact + Sick

Injury = Entire + Knee

Innovate = Invent + Novel

Insensitive = Quit + Sensitive

Insult = Alone + Injury

Interpretation = Stand + Translation

iPads = iPad + Loser

iPod = iPhone + Unemployment

Iris = Eye + Is

Ironwood = Ironman + Maple

Island = Alone + Land

Issues = Issue + Sons

Italianer = Italian + Taller

Itchy = Mosquito + Titanic

Ivy = Plant + Wall

Jack = Beanstalk + Dust

Jack Sparrow = Sunflower + Pirate

Jacks = Jack + Mountain

Jadeite = Jade + Water

Jailfish = Fish + Prison

Jambalaya = Gumbo + Wine

Jampunjabi = Jam + Punjabi

Janet = Jane + Ruin

Japan = Continent + Tea

Japanusa = Japan + USA

Jaundice = Injured + Yellow

Jay-Z = Onyx + Rapper

Jellystone = Boulder + Jelly

Jest = Jokes + Then

Jet = Plane + Plane

Jew = Diamond + Moses

Jigsaw = Puzzle + Slice

Jobone = Job + One

Jointbow = Joint + Rainbow

Jolt = Car + Shock

Joust = Folk + Tournament

Juice = Pulp + Water

Junkalot = Jackalot + Junkyard

Jupiter = Roman + Thursday

Kaatruck = Kaa + Truck

Kale = Seaweed + Weed

Kaleidoscope = Meter + Mirror

Kale-tsunami = Kale + Tsunami

Kamikaze = Japan + Tornado

Katana = Fire + Samurai

Kebab = Meat + String

Kelp = Plant + Seaweed

Kickflip = Kick + Skirt

Kid = Cutest + Goat

Killer = Weed + Whale

Kingdom = Castle + Palace

KitKat = Hands + Kit

Knee = Joint + Shallow

Knots = Knot + Seagull

Krypton = Planet + Superman

Ladder = Climb + File

Lager = Beer + Latin

Lamb = Tornado + Wool

Lamprey = Glowworm + Lake

Landseer = Dog + Newfoundland

Large = Medium + Medium

Latinas = Delays + Latin

Latipi = Latin + Tipi

Launch = Field + Rocket

Lava Lamp = Lava + Lamp

Lavaboarding = Lava + Skimboarding

Lawnmower = Engine + Garden

Lawsuits = Lawyers + Sensations

Layoff = Crash + Employee

Leak = Documents + Journalist

Learn = Born + Know

Lectag = Lecture + Tag

Leech = Earthworm + Marsh

Leftovers = Portion + Save

Legalization = Leadership + Marijuana

Legos = Death + Lego

Lemurian = Lemur + Tsunami

Lento = Latin + Slow

Lepton = Leap + Not

Libra = Latin + Scales

Liger = Dragon + Hyena

Lightsaber = Help + Laser

Likesilver = Like + Silver

Lilypad = Lily + Subway

Lilywhistle = Lily + Whistle

Limerick = Funny + Poem

Lingam = Earth + Shiva

Lint = Alone + Pocket

Lioness = Lion + Love

Lionfish = Dandelion + Stingray

Liqueur = Alcohol + Mummy

Litigation = Latin + Lawsuit

Liverock = Liver + Sock

Lobbyist = Field + Lobby

Lock = Key + Normal

Locksock = Lock + Sock

Logging = Rainforest + Truck

London = City + English

Loneman = Alone + Crashman

Lonestead = Alone + Seastead

Longboat = Viking + Water

Lorem = Latin + Text

Loss = Normal + Profit

Lottery = Money + Mud

Lotus = Lily + Flower

Love = Dating + Fire

Lozenge = Cough + Throat

Ludi = Game + Latin

Lukemud = Luke + Mud

Lullaby = Song + Tear

Lunar = Latin + Moon

Lunchroom = Lunch + Whom

Lung = Lend + Organ

Lutum = Latin + Tool

Lyrics = Forget + Song

Mad = Alice + Normal

Madonna = Lily + Superstar

Magic = Dust + Spell

Mailspill = Mail + Spill

Makeup = Beauty + Case

Male = Female + Opposite

Malpractice = Diagnosis + Lawsuits

Man = Bond + Iron

Manga = Book + Japan

Mangalyaan = Mangrove + Mars

Mannequin = Clothes + Stand

MapleStory = Maple + Titan

Marijuana = Excellent + Joint

Marketplace = Distance + Market

Marriage = Earth + Romance

Marsh = Riddle + Swamp

Marsport = Mars + Port

Mash = Ash + Mass

Mass = Latin + Prayer

Maternal = Latin + Mother

Maybe = Ice + Yes

Mayflower = Boat + Thanksgiving

Mayup = May + Up

Meal = Salad + Soup

Measure = Adjust + Tape

Medal = Assessment + Metal

Meetmicro = Meet + Micro

Megalo-train = Megalodon + Train

Menace = Men + Mess

Mentorspot = Mentors + Spot

Merchant = Selling + Wander

Metal = CD + Devil

Meteor = Planet + Rock

Metronome = Drum + Time

Metro-Tsunami = Metro + Tsunami

Mic = Ear + Transform

Michigan = Lake + USA

Mist = Swamp + Wind

Modern = Architecture + Normal

Moebius = Island + Loop

Molebama = Moleman + Obama

Molten = Drink + Lava

Momshark = Mom + Shark

Monk = Mountain + Prayer

Monocle = Eyebrow + Focus

Monsanto = GMO + Rich

Moodle = Brain + Mood

Moon = Earth + Reflection

Moonami = Lunar + Sunami

Moonmobile = Moon + Snowmobile

Moose = Deer + Water

Morse = Kratos + Semaphore

Moscato = Malaria + Wine

Mosquito = Anticipating + Bite

Mothball = Moth + Water

Motorcycle = Motor + Right

Mountain = Earth + Earth

Mouse = Cheese + Where

Mozart = Document + Musician

Mud = Steam + Earth

Mud-flop = Flip-Flop + Mud

Mudsnapper = Mud + Snapper

Mudway = Mud + Subway

Mudworm = Glowworm + Mud

Muggle = Never + Wizard

Mule = Donkey + Swamp

Multiply = Divide + Double

Mummy = Human + Dust

Mumu = Mummy + Penguin

Musician = Human + Tune

Mutate = Corrupt + Transform

Myrrh = Earth + Frankincense

Nail = Iron + Wood

NaNoWriMo = Forum + November

Narcissandwich = Narcissus + Sandwich

Narcissus = Kissing + Themselves

Navigator = Compass + Tsunami

Needle = One + Thread

Nemesis = Enemy + Reminder

Nerd = And + Glasses

Nerodrone = Drone + Nero

Nest = Bird + Soil

Network = Server + System

Neverending = Jar + Never

Newfoundland = Dog + Lake

Nibbled = Eaten + Fingers

Nile = River + Reef

Ninjato = Kite + Ninja

Nobel = Fire + Oslo

Nokia = Cloud + Finland

Nonsense = Not + Sentence

Nose = Mirror + Smell

Notato = Never + Potato

Notions = Notion + Sons

Novelette = Never + Novel

Nowagon = Now + Wagon

Nutella = Hazelnut + Wind

Oar = Paddle + Paddle

Obi-Wan = Jedi + Stone

Obsidian = Stone + Lava

Obvious = Clear + Secret

Occurred = Happened + Shoe

Ode = Poem + Victory

Offroad = Driving + Mountain

Oilbird = Bird + Oil

Oink = Mirror + Pig

Olympians = Athlete + Engineers

Omnibus = Bus + Latin

Onion = Novel + One

Opera = Mountain + Stage

Opinion = News + Reflection

Oppose = Against + How

Optimize = Eyes + Organize

Orchard = Apple + Farm

Organizer = Organ + Pinker

Original = Copy + Not

Otter = Squirrel + Water

Outback = Australia + Dust

Outparts = Out + Parts

Outscary = Out + Scary

Overbeam = Beam + Over

Overflow = Problem + Stack

Overmore = More + Over

Overreaction = Over + Relations

Owe = Debt + Not

Own = Loan + Not

Oxbarbecue = Barbecue + Ox

Paddleboat = Mud + Swampboat

Padlock = Latin + Lock

Painter = Artist + Engine

Paintwreck = Paintcast + Trainwreck

Palace = House + Oasis

Palette = Not + Paint

Pan = Latin + Pipe

Pancake = Pan + Soda

Panda = Black + Pig

Pandacub = Panda + Water

Pandora = Prometheus + Water

Panet = Mars + Pane

Pantractor = Pane + Tractor

Paparazzi = Stalker + Movie

Papers = Climb + Documents

Parade = Realized + Walk

Parallel = Always + Reverse

Parasail = Paramecium + Wind

Pareidolia = Lake + Paradox

Parking = One + Park

Parliament = Court + Organize

Part = Apart + Never

Partisan = Aide + Partial

Partner = Companion + Tennis

Passenger = Pass + Stand

Pasture = Flock + Soil

Paternal = Daddy + Latin

Patio = Table + Yard

Patron = Island + Saint

Pay = Victory + Wages

Payless = Heel + Paid

Peach = Crash + Princess

Peapod = Pea + Plant

Peasalad = Peasoup + Salad

Peasneeze = Pea + Sneeze

Pecan = Time + Walnut

Pee = Piss + Toilet

Peep = Eye + Window

Pele = Pea + Volcano

Pelicant = Pelican + Swamp

Pence = Cheap + Lent

Pencil = Ash + Tree

Pendant = Boulder + Necklace

Penguapple = Penguin + Pineapple

Penguinosaurus = Penguin + Pterodactyl

Peony = Lily + Pea

Pepperoni = Pepper + Pond

Percy = Poem + Shelley

Period = Spot + Time

Perseus = Medusa + Sword

Persist = Last + Resist

Pervert = Eye + Sex

Pesto = Basil + Water

Petri = Dish + Micro

Petrol = Oil + Rock

Philanthropy = Charity + Normal

Philosophy = Wisdom + Music

Photographer = Camera + Mines

Photoshark = Adobe + Shark

Phototown = Photoshop + Town

Phuket = Beach + Thailand

Pianissimo = Latin + Piano

Picket = Fence + Wood

Pickpocket = Fingers + Waste

Piercing = Needle + Ring

Piezza = Pie + Pizza

Pigcopter = Pigboat + Tornado

Piggy = Asset + Small

Piglet = Pig + Pig

Pigship = Landship + Pig

Pigzilla = Pig + Tesla

Pile = Shoes + Stack

Pillow = Cotton + Dandelion

Pinball = Pin + Urban

Pine = Smell + Forest

Pineapplefish = Fish + Pineapple

Pine-Sol = Cleaning + Pine

Pinko = Liberal + Pink

Pipette = Dandelion + Tube

Pirates = Guns + Island

Pissed = Adjusted + Piss

Pistachio = Nuts + Starter

Pistrive = Pissed + Strive

Pitch = Hill + Sales

Pizza = Lava + Pepperoni

Plagues = Flies + Prophets

Plank = Pluto + Wood

Plant = Water + Earth

Plantea = Planet + Tea

Plautus = Comedy + Latin

Playlist = CDs + List

Pleasedon = Pleased + Punish

Plesiosaurus = Omelette + Plesiosaur

Plumberscandal = Plumber + Scandal

Plumtree = Plum + Tree

Plutoad = Pluto + Toad

Plywood = Plane + Wood

Pocahontas = Jane + Mayflower

Poetasters = Poets + Than

Poetry = Poem + Poem

Poeturkey = Poetry + Turkey

Pokedex = Lake + Poke

Polar = Case + North

Polite = Culture + Gentle

Pollock = Paint + Tornado

Poltergeist = Determination + Ghost

Pond = Grey + Pool

Pondscum = Pond + Sneeze

Poodle = Dandelion + Dog

Poolside = Pool + Wine

Popemobile = Engine + Pope

Population = Census + Couples

Porcelain = Ash + China

Porkosaurus = Dinosaur + Pig

Porridge = Port + Rice

Portrait = Beloved + Picture

Posh = Latin + Model

Postcard = Stamp + Tour

Posterior = Latin + Poster

Postman = Latin + Mailman

Postseals = Post + Seals

Pot of Gold = Rainbow + Treasure

Potatoman = Fanboy + Potato

Potdam = Dam + Pot

Potions = Book + Pot

Potter = Clayton + Fire

Potwreck = Pot + Trainwreck

Pre = Not + Post

Precise = Doctor + Exact

Premiere = Movie + Occur

Preowned = Logical + Used

Presell = Reservation + Sell

Present = Gift + Gift

Pressure = Press + Request

Prickle = Cactus + Time

Prince = Frog + Rain

Principality = Principal + Time

Prints = Finger + Marks

Prison Cake = Cake + Jail

Privacy = Property + Secret

Probite = Bite + Pro

Prodigal = Parent + Returned

Profounder = Profound + Sooner

Prohibition = Prohibit + Search

Promenade = Prom + Water

Promote = Appoint + Leap

Pro-Multiple = Multiple + Pro

Prostitution = Couple + Selling

Protest = Petition + Street

Prototype = Prints + Rapid

Proven = Comfort + Tested

Psychiatry = Owner + Psychology

Psychology = Mental + Surveyed

Psychotherapy = Fantasy + Therapy

Pteranodon = Pterodactyl + Pterodactyl

Pterodactyl = Cloud + T-Rex

Pterodragon = Dragon + Pterodactyl

Puck = Hockey + Pray

Pun = Fine + Time

Punchline = Joke + Swamp

Pundust = Dust + Pun

Punish = Condemn + Need

Punnet = Nut + Punjet

Pun-rex = Punwich + T-rex

Puntart = Pun + Tart

Puree = Pee + Urine

Purr = Cat + Sensations

Pushup = Ash + Push

Pussycat = Cat + Latin

Pyramid = Aeon + Brick

Python = Normal + Snake

Quake = Marsh + Tremor

Quarantrain = Quarantine + Trainwreck

Quartz = Cactus + Crystal

Question = Curiosity + Curiosity

Quitsatisfy = Quit + Satisfy

R’lyeh = Cthulhu + Island

Race = Car + Tire

Racetea = Race + Tea

Racing = Crash + Team

Radcloud = Cloud + Radscorpion

Radish = Rain + Root

Rag = Cotton + Homeless

Rainbow = Geysir + Rain

Rainforest = Jungle + Rain

Rainzen = Rain + Zen

Ram = Aries + Fire

Rameses = King + Ozymandias

Rapid = Fast + Latin

Rapping = Lyrics + Selling

Rapunzel = Princess + Ruin

Ratio = Division + Grey

Raven = Crow + Fog

Reaction = Action + Pay

Realization = Realize + Saving

Reappear = Appear + Survival

Rearview = Driver + Mirror

Recess = Senate + Vacation

Recommend = Endorse + Value

Recount = Divide + Re-election

Recycle = Endorse + Trash

Reef = Coral + Marsh

Reflection = Mirror + Paper

Regina = Latin + Queen

Reigning = Borrow + Resigning

Reinsurance = Insurance + Peer

Relationship = Bonds + Connect

Relativity = Einstein + Theory

Relaxation = Spa + Vacation

Relic = Antique + Time

Reminder = Forgetting + Notice

Remix = Hits + Mix

Rental = Cds + Return

Repaired = Became + Repair

Re-phoenix = Phoenix + Re-Tea

Request = Before + Demand

Reservation = Dinner + Signed

Resigning = Latin + Retiring

Respiration = Breath + Status

Restoration = Classical + Repair

Re-tea-ble = Fire + Re-Tea

Retread = Asshole + Tire

Retrograde = Retiring + Upgrade

Reunion = Family + Tsunami

Revenue = Revision + Value

Reward = Recognition + Risk

Rhombus = Square + Unlikely

Ribs = Adam + Barbecue

Risen = Rise + Tested

Romulus = Ra + Rome

Ruin = Rain + Sandcastle

SakeSmogon = Sake + Smogon

Salaryman = Always + Salary

Salmonella = Salmon + Train

Salto = Latin + Leap

Salud = Health + Latin

Salvation = Latin + Save

Samba = Drum + Latin

Sandal = Sandstorm + Wood

Sandbar = Sand + Tugboat

Sandbo = Rambo + Sandcastle

Sandbox = Desert + Software

Sandboy = Fanboy + Sandman

Sandcrab = Crab + Sandcastle

Sandman = Dream + Dust

Sandpaper = Paper + Sand

Sandshark = Sandwich + Shark

Sandspa = Sandcastle + Spa

Sandtank = Sandcastle + Tank

Sandtopus = Sand + Sharktopus

Sandwash = Sand + Washing

Sandwolf = Dune + Wolf

Sap = Tree + Windshield

Sarcophagus = Mummy + Mummy

Sardine = Fishing + Oil

Sashimi = Sushi + Sushi

Satanbucks = Satanwich + Starbucks

Satyricon = Rice + Satyr

Save = Never + Spend

Saxophone = Jazz + Wind

Scalpel = Knife + Mountain

Scamspam = Scam + Spam

Scar = Forehead + Rip

Scat = Scary + Sit

Scepter = Planet + Stick

Scientia = Discovery + Latin

Sconehenge = Scone + Stonehenge

Scotch = Fog + Peat

Scrabble = Scramble + Taxi

Scraper = Ice + Windshield

Screen = Computer + Glass

Sea Monster = Water + Monster

Seadragon = Dragon + Starfish

Seal = Authority + Stamp

Seasoning = Meteor + Salt

Seed = Plant + Sperm

Seinfeld = Neighbor + Series

Selfie = iPhone + Like

Sell = Building + Convince

Semaphore = Latin + Signal

Senate = Blade + Committee

Sensations = Adjust + Notions

Sentence = Low + Paragraph

Seraph = Angel + Phoenix

Serenity = Never + Rage

Servant = Genius + Serve

Service = Always + Postal

Sewage = Garbage + Pipe

Sextet = Leader + Si

Shallow = Never + Profound

Shandy = Beer + Tea

Shards = Glass + Shatter

Shark Tank = Shark + Oil

Sheep = Baa + Drill

Shelleyvenus = Shelley + Venus

Shield = Brick + Sword

Shiny = New + Smooth

Shirt = Cloth + Cotton

Shivalingam = Lingam + Shiva

Shoe = Leather + Reservation

Shopping = Market + Skirt

Shoulder = Normal + Shrug

Shove = Cut + Push

Showman = Businessman + Curtain

Shredder = Nervous + Paper

Shrine = Micro + Temple

Shrugger = Observer + Shrugging

Shum = Shrug + Sum

Shuttle = Shade + Space

Sicko = Movie + Sick

Siddhartha = Buddha + Ozymandias

Siesta = Nap + Sun

Signore = Italian + Signed

Silhouettes = Couples + Shadows

Simmer = Boil + Never

Sincere = Honest + Normal

Sink = Rat + Water

Sinkward = Awkward + Sink

Siri = Aide + iPhone

Sisyphus = Stone + Ubermensch

Six = Less + Seven

Skateboarding = Skid + Surfing

Skeetervac = Mosquito + Vacuum

Skid = Brake + Mud

Skimboard = Skimming + Skimming

Skimming = Stone + Surfing

Skipping = Skimming + Stone

Skunk = Stink + Swamp

Skycycle = Bicycle + Cloud

Skyline = City + Kite

Skywalker = Luke + Water

Slamming = Crafting + Slam

Sledgehammer = Hammer + Hammer

Sleepy = Alone + Tired

Slice = Cut + Slowly

Slimer = Radio + Slime

Slip = Rain + Skid

Slot = Money + Spin

Slowly = Closely + Slow

Small = Huge + Not

Smartphone = Always + Phone

Smelting = Crafting + Melt

Smith = Crafting + Met

Smoke = Wind + Fire

Smokeball = Meatball + Smoke

Smokejumper = Firefighter + Pilot

Smoking = Jane + Smoke

Smoothies = Smooth + Solutions

Smurfette = Smurf + Water

Smurfstew = Smurf + Stew

Snakeworm = Sandworm + Snake

Snapper = Swamp + Turtle

Sneer = Beer + Sneeze

Snoop = Pop + Weed

Snorkel = Beach + Lung

Snotami = Booger + Tsunami

Snotopoly = Booger + Monopoly

Snotstone = Snotami + Stone

Snotty = Snot + Tree

Snowblower = Snowmobile + Vacuum

Snowbook = Facebook + Snowman

Snowcano = Snowpocalypse + Volcano

Snowdrop = Lily + Snow

Snowflake = Avalanche + Lily

Snowglobe = Avalanche + Fishbowl

Snowplow = Avalanche + Tractor

Snowshoe = Avalanche + Sandal

Snowtank = Snowplow + Tank

Snowtrain = Snowmobile + Train

Sober = Alcohol + Clean

Sockcess = Sock + Success

Sodaweed = Seaweed + Soda

Soft = Copyright + Micro

Software = System + Computer

Soil = Earth + SOS

SolarWinds = Software + Solar

Solitaire = Alone + Victory

Solo = Alone + Line

Solutions = Problems + Sponsoring

Sometimes = Guessing + Sometime

Soonervisitor = Sooner + Visitor

Sorbet = Fruit + Ice

Sose = SOS + Zeus

Sound = Noise + Noise

Soupfish = Soup + Starfish

Soupiter = Jupiter + Soup

Soupwreck = Soup + Wreck

Sow = Seed + Whom

Spaceport = Planet + Port

Spaghettio = Pasta + Saturn

Spank = Spot + Thank

Sparkle = Glitter + Tide

Sparx = Pipe + Spyro

Speargun = Blowgun + Shark

Speech = Bottom + Presentation

Spelunker = Cave + Sponge

Sperm = Dust + Whale

Sphinxus = Sphinx + Sushi

Spider = Smoke + Web

Spider-cloud = Cloud + Spider-dust

Spider-dust = Dust + Spider-man

Spider-Man = Perfume + Spider

Spill = Container + Tipping

Spite = Pleased + Spit

Splat = Bug + Windshield

Spludge = Divorce + Mud

Sponsoring = East + Endorsing

Spooky = Ghost + Soup

Spotlight = Spot + Themselves

Sprawl = Spite + Suburban

Spritzer = Soda + Wine

Sputnik = Radio + Rocket

SpyGlass = Spy + Windex

Square = Fours + Solid

Squirrel = Acorn + Wind

Stacked = Stack + Stuck

Stainless = Clean + Steel

Stalactite = Cave + Sweat

Stamp = Money + Postcard

Star Wars = Star + Lightsaber

Stardust = Celebrities + Start

Starport = Port + Spaceport

Starwreck = Star + Wreck

Static = Ash + Radio

Staycation = Star + Vacation

SteamPunk = Mech + Steam

Steamrainbow = Rainbowship + Steampunk

Steamrose = Rose + Steampunk

Steamstorm = Frankenstorm + Steam

Steamwine = Steampunk + Wine

Steel = Fog + Metal

Stem = Cell + Kite

Steroid = Drug + Strong

Stewpid = Stew + Tree

Stig = Swamp + Ziggy

Stingray = Kite + Reef

Stir = Ghost + Spoon

Stoicism = Consistent + Philosophy

Stoneder = Stoned + Stoner

Store = Rate + Shop

Strangefruit = Strange + Testify

Strawberry = Glass + Straw

Streetlight = Electricity + Road

Strike = Employment + Oppose

Stripe = Strip + Time

Stripes = Tiger + Love

Stroll = Skirt + Walking

Struggle = Goal + Preventions

Studio = Recording + Truck

Stuntman = Steam + Stunt

Style = Fashion + Taste

Stypo = Stone + Typo

Submission = Resign + Suburb

Subtankic = Subtank + Titanic

Suburban = Poet + Suburb

Suck = Pipe + Vacuum

Suit = Case + Formal

Sum = Math + One

Sunbathing = Spa + Sun

Sunfish = Fish + Solar

Sunflower = Sun + Flower

Sunken = Blessed + Sunk

Sunroof = Sun + Windshield

Sunstroke = Cough + Sun

Superangel = Angel + Superlily

Supercarman = Supercar + Superman

Superman = Human + Metropolis

Superlily = Lily + Superman

Superpower = One + Power

Supertipi = Super + Tipi

Superwhale = Superman + Whale

Support = Help + Keyboard

Surfhenge = Stonehenge + Surf

Surfshopper = Photoshop + Surf

Surfzen = Surf + Zen

Surveillance = Database + Eye

Survive = Endure + Few

Sushitic = Sushi + Titanic

Suspectus = Latin + Suspect

Swab = Sailor + Sweat

Swallow = Kite + Swan

Swampasushi = Sushi + Swampasabi

Swampboat = Swampmobile + Water

Swampfire = Fire + Swampella

Swampmobile = Engine + Swampman

SwampShop = Photoshop + Swamp

Swanami = Swan + Tsunami

Swanosaurus = Dinosaur + Swan

Swashbuckler = Swan + Viking

Sweatcation = Sweat + Vacation

Sweetheart = Heart + Honey

Swimsuit = Mirror + Swim

Sword = Blade + Blade

Syrinx = Needle + Nymph

T = It + Less

T-800 = Ash + Terminator

Tablet = iPad + Latin

Tacopazzi = Paparazzi + Taco

Tactics = Devil + Strategy

Tagalong = Tag + Trail

Tailgate = Tail + Vacation

Tan = Sunburn + Water

Tankard = Sake + Tank

Tankfish = Starfish + Tank

Tanktop = Knot + Tank

Tannin = Tan + Tea

Tapestry = Crash + Thread

Tartarus = Earth + Rhea

Tarzan = Jungle + Book

Tasmaniac = Barbecue + Tasmania

Tattoo = Anchor + Artist

Tautology = Always + Tension

Taxonomy = Diagnosis + Tax

T-Ball = Baseball + Cheap

Tea-borg = Cyborg + Tea

Tea-la-wind = Tea-la + Wind

Tease = Sea + Tea

Teavillage = Tea + Village

Teepee = Guarantee + Tipi

Telepathy = Communication + Mirror

Tell = Not + Yell

Tenant = Nail + Occupied

Tenure = Appointment + Decades

Terracotta = China + Mud

Terrornado = Terrorist + Tornado

Tested = Products + Tried

Tetrapod = Four + Walking

Thames = London + Water

Thancream = Cream + Than

Thanksgiving = Turkey + Honey

Thankwinning = Thank + Winning

Theater = Stage + Stage

Thelives = Lives + Then

Thesaurus = Sighs + There

Third = Forehead + Fraction

Thor = Fire + Viking

Thought = Cloud + Head

Thumb = Exhaust + Hitchhiker

Thyme = Anticipate + Herb

Tide = Clock + Water

Tiger Lily = Earth + Captain Hook

Tights = Movies + Tighter

Timefly = Butterfly + Timepirate

Tin = Plant + Steel

Tinkerwave = Tinkerbell + Tsunami

Tip = Economist + Thanked

Tipping = Pissing + Tip

Tipsy = Fairy + Wine

Titan = Landship + Volcano

Titanic = Iceberg + Boat

Titanomachy = Titanic + War

Toast = Bake + Fire

Tomb = Mummy + Earth

Tonic = Island + Vodka

Toothless = Clean + Dragon

Torch = Fire + Jack

Tostada = Host + Latin

Toughness = Prevention + Tough

Tournament = Competition + Round

Towers = Crash + Twin

Town = Village + Village

T-Pain = Park + T-yeezy

Tractor = Lawnmower + Lawnmower

Tractorcade = Tractor + Vacation

Tractorwreck = Tractor + Trainwreck

Tradition = Commonly + Legacy

Tragic = Leg + Tragedy

Train = Snake + Steam

Tranquility = Cave + Peace

Transfusion = Blood + Thanks

Transmogrification = Remote + Transformation

Trash = Edge + Waste

Treant = Balrog + Plant

Tree = Earth + Plant

Treehouse = Engineer + Plant

Tree-rex = Dragon-rex + Tree

T-rexpert = T-rex + Trivia

Trifle = Pudding + Wine

Trillionaire = Locked + Trillion

Trip = Clue + Stumble

Triplicate = Multiple + Trip

Triton = Poseidon + Whale

Troll = Opinion + Trap

Trollpac = Trollface + Tupac

Trump Cake = Trump + Cake

Trunk = Elephant + Eye

Tsunade = Depression + Tsunami

Tsunamazon = Amazon + Tsunami

Tsunamiball = Mothball + Tsunami

Tsunamicreeper = Creeper + Tsunami

T-tab = T-Shirt + Tab

Tuberculosis = Cough + Island

Tugboat = Sail + Tractor

Tuna = Crash + Sushi

Turf = Not + Surf

Turtleneck = Conservation + Shirt

Tutankhamun = Mummy + Egypt

T-Venus = Terminator + Venus

Tweetment = Diagnosis + Twitter

Twerking = Celebrities + Dancer

Twitter = Communication + Dozen

Typist = Rat + Type

Tyrant = Brother + Demands

Ubermensch = DNA + Uber

Ukulele = Hawaii + Micro

Unbalance = Balance + Not

Unbound = Bound + Never

Unch = Alone + Lunch

Unconstitutional = Constitution + Not

Undead = Always + Dead

Underachievement = Achievement + Under

Understand = Beneath + Help

Underwear = Not + Pants

Unfold = Fold + Not

Unfunny = Alone + Funniest

Unison = One + Sound

Universe = Galaxy + Black Hole

Unlikely = Blank + Likely

Unprepared = Ignorance + Ready

Unscrew = One + Screw

Unsinkable = Never + Titanic

Unstuck = Crafting + Stuck

Unum = Latin + Together

Us = Ancestors + This

Utopia = Atlantis + Freedom

Vaccine = Cure + Push

Valet = Own + Parking

Value = Cost + Suffering

Vampire = Mirror + Bullet

Vantablack = Black + Mirror

Vapecano = Vape + Volcano

Vaper = Pirate + Vape

Vapirwhale = Vapir + Whale

Vegemite = Australia + Soup

Velocity = Identify + Speed

Venera = Tank + Venus

Vent = Be + Invent

Venus Flytrap = Monster + Flower

Verde = Green + Latin

Veterans = Lives + November

Vibranium = Adamantium + Venus

Viking = Longboat + Smoke

Vintage = Time + Wine

Visa = Embassy + Pass

Vision = French + Sight

Viva = Latin + Victory

Vodka = Money + Water

Volition = Participation + Will

Vomit = Gumbo + Sushi

Vroom = Car + Mirror

Vulnerability = Bug + Latin

Wagon = Trail + Wheel

Walking = Not + Racing

Wallet = Normal + Pocket

Walnuts = Nuts + Recognize

Warehouse = Museum + Where

Warranty = Guarantee + Not

Warrior = Amazon + War

Wasabi = Sushi + Time

Washington = Swamp + USA

Watercolor = Painting + River

Wave = Reverb + Water

Web = Marsh + Spider

Weed = Hacker + Plant

Week = Divide + Month

Wetsuit = Jacket + Surfer

When = Question + Time

Whisky = Scotch + Wind

White = Laser + Privilege

Wicked = Evil + Witch

Wikileaks = Knowledge + Leak

Will = Determination + One

Windsor = Never + Tie

Wiper = Wave + Windshield

Wisdom = Owl + Smoke

Wise = Fool + Not

Witch = Possession + Skirt

Woman = Adam + Man

Wood = Tree + Forest

Woodchipper = Lawnmower + Tree

Workaholic = Awkward + Works

Workout = Gym + Hands

Worm = Bait + Earth

Wow = Crash + Now

Wreckage = Destruction + Wreck

Wrinkle = Clean + Iron

Xiton = Exit + One

Yardstick = Fraction + Yard

Yawning = Gap + Mouth

Yen = East + Pound

Yin Yang = Phoenix + Dragon

Young = Age + Not

Zelda = Grateful + Link

Zeus = Titan + Wind

Ziggy = Bowie + Water

Zynga = Brick + Farmville

Are some of these completely made up by the AI? Absolutely, but if you were running Infinite Craft, bombarded by click-happy humans, we’d delve into complete fiction too. And those are all the recipes & combinations we’ve come across so far in Infinite Craft.