All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft probably isn’t actually infinite but starting from just four elements there are so, so many things you can make. If you’re struggling to get started or just want to know what’s in store, here are all recipes & combinations that we’ve found so far in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft has some wonderful but bizarre recipes to make. Oh, sure, there are things like engines, venus flytraps, and even war to be made, but there are also some fantastic items that Infinite Craft’s AI has clearly made up. We’re sure we don’t want to meet a Duckasaurus in a dark alley or eat a Narcissandwich.

The one snag with having so many combinations to make is that your Infinite Craft side-bar could fill up pretty quickly. But no-one said crafting a universe’s worth of goodies was easy. More are being discovered all the time but here are all that we’ve come across right now. Be warned, this list is a big ‘un.

  • Abide = Bible + Stay
  • Abroad = Approved + Away
  • Absorb = Leaf + Sponge
  • Abstraction = Abstract + Ass
  • Accordion = Crash + Folding
  • Acorn = Cloud + Oak
  • Actor = Face + Profession
  • Adventurer = Explorer + Normal
  • Afro = Hair + Tornado
  • Airship = Kingdom + Wind
  • All = None + Options
  • Alley-Oop = Alley + Eight
  • Allotment = Latin + Lot
  • Almonds = Full + Nuts
  • Aloha = Hawaii + Leaf
  • Amazon = Rainforest + Snowmobile
  • Ambrosia = Mead + Phoenix
  • Amp = Guitar + Guitar
  • Anaphylaxis = Allergy + Starfish
  • Antares = Ant + Star
  • Anteater = Ants + Water
  • Anthrax = Bacteria + Bomb
  • Anticipations = Anxious + Preventions
  • Antimatter = Kiss + Particle
  • Antlers = Deer + Wind
  • Ape = Chimpanzee + Crash
  • Apocensus = Apocalypse + Census
  • App = Crafting + iPad
  • Apple = Fruit + Adam
  • Appliance = App + Thing
  • Appointment = Always + Meet
  • Apprentice = Convince + Mentors
  • Apron = Alone + Repair
  • Aquaterrarium = Aquarium + Terrarium
  • Aqueduct = Roman + Water
  • Archer = Bow + Micro
  • Archway = Architect + Why
  • Argentum = Latin + Silver
  • Armageddon = Dam + War
  • Aroma = Smell + Star
  • Arrest = Entrepreneur + Warrant
  • Arroz = Latin + Rice
  • Arsonist = Arson + Fire
  • Articulate = Artists + Sentence
  • Artisan = Consumer + Crafting
  • Ascent = Assess + Mount
  • Ash = Fire + Tree
  • Ashtray = Cigarette + Full
  • Asinine = Ass + Latin
  • Assassin = Ninja + Smoke
  • Assets = Assess + Escape
  • Assurance = Insurance + Silence
  • Asthma = Cough + Space
  • Astrology = Astronomy + Fishing
  • Athena = Eclipse + Owl
  • Attempt = Latin + Try
  • Auditorium = Hearing + Latin
  • Aureus = Golden + Latin
  • Australia = Continent + Gator
  • Autocorrect = Auto + Comment
  • Autopilot = Never + Pilot
  • Aviary = Flying + Zoo
  • Awe = Never + Shock
  • Awkward = Ashamed + Difficult
  • Baby Dinosaur = Dinosaur + Egg
  • Backbone = Pack + Principle
  • Bacon Zeus = Baconasaurus + Zeus
  • Baked = Oven + Understood
  • Bakers = Dozen + Risen
  • Baldwin = Bald + Jam
  • Ball = Engine + Sphere
  • Bamboo = Sushitic + Wood
  • Bangkok = Asia + Thailand
  • Banned = Me + Riot
  • Bar = Settle + Tab
  • Barbie = Doll + Resolution
  • Barfly = Drunk + Fly
  • Barn = Farm + House
  • Barney = Barn + Eye
  • Barrow = Bar + Borrow
  • Basalt = Basil + Lava
  • Basil = Pesto + Plant
  • Bat = Normal + Vampire
  • Bathtub = Sink + Sink
  • Battalion = Command + Dozen
  • Battleship = Boat + Tank
  • Beam = Editor + Laser
  • Bear = Cubs + Cubs
  • Bearbee = Bear + Bee
  • Beast = Frog + Monster
  • Beauty = Beautiful + Portion
  • Bedlam = Bedroom + Latin
  • Bedtime = Tales + Tired
  • Beer = Brew + Fog
  • Beggar = Beg + Here
  • Beloved = After + Loved
  • Beneath = Be + Entrance
  • Betrothed = Betray + Promised
  • Bicycle = Is + Ride
  • Bigfoot = Golem + Loch Ness Monster
  • Bike = Bicycle + Micro
  • Billiards = Pockets + Pool
  • Birdie = Golf + Sky
  • Birthmark = Alone + Mark
  • Bjork = Fog + Iceland
  • Black Hole = Galaxy + Galaxy
  • Blanking = Blank + Winning
  • Blueberry = Blue + Plant
  • Blunderbuss = Blunder + Blur
  • Boil = Crawfish + Fire
  • Bonsai = Japan + Tree
  • Bookmobile = Book + Car
  • Boot = Mountain + Shoe
  • Bootleg = Prohibit + Shoe
  • Booyah = Boom + You
  • Boring = Never + Salsa
  • Borscht = Stew + Vodka
  • Bossier = Boss + Tighter
  • Bottlecap = Bottle + Surveyed
  • Bouillabaisse = Rose + Soup
  • Boundless = Always + Leap
  • Bowie = Cloud + David
  • Box = Fire + Pandora
  • Brake = Engine + Stop
  • Bravest = Brave + Saddest
  • Breadstick = Bread + Star
  • Breakdancer = Crash + Dancer
  • Breakfast = Tea + Toast
  • Breakup = Hate + Weekend
  • Brew = Process + Tap
  • Bridge = Crush + Gap
  • Bro = Cowboy + Best Friend
  • Brook = Knee + Stream
  • Broth = Protein + Stock
  • Brownies = Pudding + Weed
  • Brunch = Breakfast + Overlooked
  • Buddha = Tree + Wisdom
  • Buddhism = Buddha + Latin
  • Buffer = Faster + File
  • Bull = Cow + Cow
  • Burrito = Burger + Time
  • Bush = Weed + Weed
  • Businessman = Evolve + Merchant
  • Butcher = Crafting + Slaughter
  • Buttercake = Butter + Cake
  • Butterfly = Butter + Micro
  • Cactaur = Cactus + Crab
  • Cannon = Fire + Ship
  • Carbomb = Car + Tomb
  • Carrot = Cart + Riot
  • Castle = House + War
  • Catamaran = Boat + Cat
  • Cattle = Ash + Herd
  • Caught = Chased + You
  • Cavern = Cave + Latin
  • Cedarwood = Cedar + Incense
  • Cello = Crafting + Hello
  • Censorship = Opinion + Stopped
  • Centenarian = Alive + Decade
  • Ceramic = Clay + Volcano
  • Certainly = Certain + Recruiting
  • Challenge = Closely + Dare
  • Championship = State + Tournament
  • Chatterbox = Aide + Jaw
  • Check = Banks + Letter
  • Checkmate = Chess + Water
  • Cheese = Moon + Mud
  • Chemist = Mole + Molecule
  • Cheque = Check + Politics
  • Chia = Seed + Tea
  • Chips = Chip + Tsunami
  • Chocolate = Mud + Rainforest
  • Chuckwagon = Cowboy + SOS
  • CIA = Husband + Spy
  • Cider = Apple + Water
  • Cirrus = Cloud + Latin
  • Clap = Hand + Hand
  • Clavicle = Latin + Nail
  • Clayton = Mud + Tarzan
  • Cleanup = Helpful + Spilled
  • Clerk = Arrested + Desk
  • Climber = Climb + Remote
  • Clock = Brand + Time
  • Clock = Computer + Time
  • Clog = Dutch + Mud
  • Clogweed = Clog + Marijuana
  • Cloudberry = Cloud + Jam
  • Clutter = Mess + Time
  • Coffee = Bitter + Craps
  • Cologne = Alcohol + Perfume
  • Combine = Electricity + Tractor
  • Comedy = Advertising + Jokes
  • Command = Control + Text
  • Commonweal = Common + Where
  • Compass = Map + Wind
  • Complacent = Conservative + Pleased
  • Complexer = Complex + Than
  • Condemned = Condemn + Ended
  • Confess = Admit + Framed
  • Confidence = Ego + Quiet
  • Confucius = Confused + Kissing
  • Congee = Rice + Soup
  • Connect = Dot + Knees
  • Consequence = Outcome + Punish
  • Consistency = Consist + Reward
  • Consommé = Soup + Tea
  • Conspiracy = Normal + Secrets
  • Consumer = Giant + Products
  • Contortionist = Illegal + Twist
  • Contradiction = Creativity + Divided
  • Conversion = Convert + Depression
  • Convict = Condemn + Gather
  • Coop = Chicken + House
  • Co-Pilot = One + Pilot
  • Corazon = Heart + Latin
  • Cornbread = Corn + Swamp
  • Cornhole = Corn + Lawn
  • Corpulent = Corrupt + Hung
  • Cosmos = Galaxy + Universe
  • Cougar = Decades + She
  • Coughlin = Coughlan + Patriot
  • Countenance = Count + Recognize
  • Counter-Strike = Counter + Quick
  • Countries = Continents + Division
  • Coven = Twelve + Witches
  • Coverup = Incident + Makeup
  • Cowabunga = Cowboy + Surfer
  • Crabgrass = Crab + Plant
  • Crackdown = Crack + Crime
  • Crash = Plane + Fire
  • Crawfish = Crayfish + Lake
  • Crayfish = Crayon + Lake
  • Creation = Destruction + Not
  • Credits = Ending + Tips
  • Cremation = Funeral + Waste
  • Crepes = Fire + Pancake
  • Crib = Baby + Fence
  • Crispy = Bacon + Fire
  • Crooked = Not + Straight
  • Crossbow = Bow + Bow
  • Crumble = Crumb + Train
  • Cubs = Lion + Lioness
  • Cuddles = Hugs + Permission
  • Cultivate = Cult + One
  • Cupcake = Cake + Micro
  • Cured = Healed + Pill
  • Curry = Anything + Indian
  • Custard = Custody + Eat
  • Cut = Chew + Knife
  • Cutest = Cute + Funniest
  • Cutlass = Blade + Pirate
  • Cyan = Blue + Wind
  • Cybercity = Cyberman + Skyscraper
  • Cyberdog = Dog + Steampunk
  • Cyberwave = Cyborg + Tsunami
  • Cyclist = Cycle + Hired
  • Cymbal = Crash + Drum
  • Dachshund = Dog + Dwarf
  • Daddy = Celebrities + Dad
  • Dagger = Blade + Onyx
  • Daiquiri = Pineapple + Slushie
  • Damn = Hell + Swear
  • Danae = Io + Zeus
  • Dangerous = Danger + Stressed
  • Dare = Risk + Stare
  • Database = Error + Table
  • Dating = Date + Water
  • DC = USA + Washington
  • Dealership = Deal + Resident
  • Decades = Jazz + Years
  • Deciding = Decide + Laughing
  • Declaration = Independence + Recording
  • Deepad = Deep + iPad
  • Deletion = Deleted + Donation
  • Delicious = Eaten + Enjoyed
  • Deluxe = Delicious + Upgrade
  • Democrat = Busy + Republican
  • Demonstration = Demon + Latin
  • Dentist = Crash + Mouth
  • Derail = Bullet + Train
  • Desert = Sand + Sand
  • Desk = Alone + Table
  • Dessert = Chocolate + Serve
  • Destroy = Drugs + Evidence
  • Determination = Fire + Resolution
  • Detroit = Fire + Michigan
  • Devolution = Deleted + Resolution
  • Dewdrop = Dew + Fairy
  • Diagnosis = Guessing + Sick
  • Died = Born + Last
  • Dietrich = Diet + Rich
  • Dig = Earth + Search
  • Dill = Dust + Pickle
  • Dinnerone = Dinner + One
  • Dip = Chips + Soup
  • Disagreement = Agreement + Not
  • Disgusting = Delicious + Not
  • Dishonor = Dishes + Honor
  • Disk = Micro + Save
  • Disobey = Command + Not
  • Dissatisfied = Not + Satisfied
  • Distance = Beautiful + Far
  • Distraction = Focus + Not
  • Divided = Divide + Sealed
  • Divorce = Marriage + Normal
  • Document = Latin + Paper
  • Doggy = Dog + Mummy
  • Doll = Dust + Toy
  • Domino = Home + Latin
  • Donut = Hole + Sweet
  • Doormat = Foot + Home
  • Dorothy = Oz + Tornado
  • Dotter = Dot + Dumber
  • Doughnut = Donut + Scheme
  • Downgrade = Saddest + Upgrade
  • Dracula = Rain + Vampire
  • Dragon = Swamp + Fire
  • Dragonator = Dragon + Gator
  • Drapeology = Apology + Curtain
  • Dreadlocks = Hair + Stoner
  • Dreams = Dynamic + Nightmares
  • Drider = Drunk + Spider
  • Drinking = Bottle + Dating
  • Drivers = Emotion + License
  • Drone = Kite + Tank
  • Drown = Ophelia + Water
  • Drug = Dandelion + Dealer
  • Drumstick = Crafting + Drum
  • Dryad = Aphrodite + Drought
  • Duckasaurus = Dinosaur + Duck
  • Duckling = Duck + Rain
  • Duckville = Duck + Village
  • Dudgeon = Dude + Swear
  • Dull = Boring + Boring
  • Dungeons = Dragons + Session
  • Dust = Wind + Earth
  • Dynow = Dynamic + Now
  • Ears = Closely + Lend
  • Earthworm = Earth + Worm
  • Easily = Ease + Signed
  • Eaten = Aware + Eat
  • Eavesdropping = Crawling + Hearing
  • Eco-Resorts = Environment + Resorts
  • Edge = Border + Time
  • Effect = Began + Cause
  • Egg = Dinosaur + Dinosaur
  • Eggplant = Egg + Fruit
  • Egotist = Ego + Not
  • Einsteinium = Genius + Latin
  • Elephant = More + Trunk
  • Ellen = Host + January
  • Emergency = Contest + Hospital
  • Emoticon = Smiles + Stock
  • Empire = Earth + Kingdom
  • Emu-strich = Emu + Ostrich
  • Ender = Ended + Reserve
  • Endless = Never + Pause
  • Endorse = Endorsing + Mode
  • Enduringly = Enduring + Likely
  • Engine = Steam + Fire
  • Engineer = Engine + Sin
  • Entrepreneur = Always + Businessman
  • Environment = Green + Issue
  • Epilogue = Conclusion + Lifetime
  • E-Poetry = Electric + Poetry
  • Equalizing = Equal + Selling
  • Equilibrium = Balance + Options
  • Eros = Alone + Aphrodite
  • Essential = Helpful + Vital
  • Eternal = Always + Burning
  • Eucalyptus = Australia + Plant
  • Euthanasia = Evolution + Healthcare
  • Event = Mass + Occur
  • Everlong = Ever + Lung
  • Evidence = Piece + Proved
  • Examination = Exam + Toilet
  • Excalibur = Famous + Swords
  • Excellent = Latin + Success
  • Exceptson = Except + Son
  • Excitement = Excited + Plan
  • Executioner = Blade + Condemned
  • Exhalation = Breath + Exception
  • Existence = Exist + Step
  • Ex-Model = Except + Model
  • Expectation = Exception + Outcome
  • Experience = Attempts + Relations
  • Exploration = Discovery + Tattoo
  • Export = Import + Release
  • Extinguish = Flame + Not
  • Eyelash = Eyebrow + Solution
  • Eyes = Ears + Not
  • Fables = Ideal + Tales
  • Facebook = Privacy + Stupid
  • Factory = Product + Product
  • Fail = Alone + Exam
  • Failpanic = Fail + Panic
  • Fairytale = Mirror + Story
  • Falcon = Falco + Shatter
  • Family = Human + Human
  • Faraway = Far + Stay
  • Farmcation = Farm + Vacation
  • Fart = Stink + Wind
  • Fashionista = Fashion + Yell
  • Faultin = Fault + Latin
  • Faunus = Faun + Steam
  • February = Double + January
  • Feeelings = Fee + Feelings
  • Female = Ballot + Gender
  • Fencing = Duel + Sword
  • Feral = Child + Wild
  • Ferry = Commute + Ship
  • Ferrywreck = Ferry + Wreck
  • Fib = Lie + Micro
  • Fiddlesticks = Fiddle + Miss
  • Fife = Fifth + Flaw
  • Fight = Battle + War
  • Filed = File + Recognized
  • Filter = Drain + Paper
  • Finals = Exam + Season
  • Finger = Pointing + Portion
  • Finisher = Gone + Starter
  • Fire = Crafting + Flame
  • Fire Truck = Firefighter + Firefighter
  • Firebot = Fire + Smogon
  • Fired = Employee + Fire
  • Fire-flower = Fire + Fire-plant
  • Firegator = Fire + Plantigator
  • Firehouse = Firewall + House
  • Fireplace = Fire + Bush
  • Fire-plant = Fire-tsunami + Plant
  • Firetronator = Firetron + Terminator
  • Firewind = Fire + Moosewind
  • Firework = Fire + Screw
  • Fish = Cattle + Salmon
  • Fisherman = Fish + Lent
  • Fishstick = Fish + Ice
  • Fissure = Crack + Crack
  • Fitness = Fitter + None
  • Fjordshop = Fjord + Photoshop
  • Flagpole = Flag + One
  • Flare = Fire + Style
  • Flatline = Emotional + Flat
  • Flavored = Founded + Liver
  • Flint = Spark + Stone
  • Flip-Flops = Fire + Sandals
  • Floatunderstood = Float + Understood
  • Flop = Flip + Price
  • Flower = Plant + Rain
  • Flu = Fog + Virus
  • Flyswatter = Flies + Tank
  • Foggy = Drunk + Fog
  • Fold = Earth + Wrinkle
  • Fone = Fine + iPhone
  • Fool = Stupid + King
  • Foolish = Fool + Latin
  • Footprint = Foot + Shadow
  • Forecast = Always + Weather
  • Forge = Fire + Hammer
  • Forgotten = Highlight + Ignored
  • Forksure = Forks + Insurance
  • Forthright = Aged + Forth
  • Forty-Known = Forty + Known
  • Forumite = Forum + Wait
  • Foster = Adopt + Stumble
  • Fours = Famous + Ours
  • Fraction = Complicated + Portion
  • Fragrance = Perfume + Scent
  • Freak = Free + Weird
  • Freddy = Nightmare + Twin
  • Freeman = Never + Slave
  • Freeway = Free + Widow
  • Frenzy = Motive + Panic
  • Fresher = Faster + Fresh
  • Freshpope = Freshman + Pope
  • Frog = Fish + Swamp
  • Frognado = Dragon + Frogurt
  • Frost = Earth + Rime
  • Frugal = Expense + French
  • Fruit Tree = Fruit + Fruit
  • Fry = Chip + Smoke
  • Fuji = Japan + Mountain
  • Funever = Funny + Never
  • Funkite = Fun + Kite
  • Funtie = Fun + Tie
  • Fury = Rage + Rage
  • Gainz = Gain + Pill
  • Galileomalaria = Galileo + Malaria
  • Gamble = Hall + Risk
  • Gamers = Game + Men
  • Gandhi = Indian + Scandal
  • Gangrene = Cure + Gang
  • Gardener = Lawn + Man
  • Gargamel = Smurf + Swamp
  • Gate = Entrance + Entrance
  • Gator = Fallout + Swamp
  • Geckoton = Gecko + Tsunami
  • Geist = Gecko + Ghost
  • Geneva = Genetic + Where
  • Gentleman = Gentle + Prohibit
  • Geode = Crack + Stone
  • Geology = Depression + Rock
  • Geyser = Geysir + Hay
  • Ghee = Butter + Mud
  • Ghost = Grave + Human
  • Giant = Huge + One
  • Gift = Returned + Toy
  • Glam = Adam + Bowie
  • Glitter = Admire + Dust
  • Glowfish = Bioluminescence + Sushi
  • Gmail = Crash + Google
  • Gnarly = Gnome + Surfer
  • Gnomarcissus = Gnome + Narcissus
  • Gnomesalad = Gnome + Salad
  • Gnometea = Gnome + Tea
  • Gnomone = Gnome + Tsunami
  • Go = Not + Stop
  • Goalpost = Goal + Latter
  • Goatea = Goat + Tea
  • Gobbledygook = Never + Translation
  • God = Universe + Eternity
  • Godfather = Grandfather + Sponsor
  • Golfing = Golf + Halloween
  • Googleboarding = Google + Skateboarding
  • Googlephoenix = Google + Phoenix
  • Googolplex = Googol + Water
  • Goosebumps = Goose + Puddle
  • Gopi = GOP + Tea
  • Gore = Go + Worse
  • Gotham = Batman + Castle
  • Gourmet = Go + Ours
  • Grade = Conclusion + Marks
  • Grammar = Crash + English
  • Grandfather = Father + Time
  • Grandmother = Grandfather + Not
  • Grandpossession = Grandmother + Possession
  • Grapevine = Grape + Grape
  • Grasscutter = Lawnmower + Sword
  • Grave = Destination + Died
  • Great = Good + Normal
  • Greenpeace = Pollution + Tarzan
  • Grenade = Pineapple + Tripwire
  • Grill = Alone + Barbecue
  • Grizzly = Bear + Wild
  • Grotto = Cave + River
  • Groundling = Grounded + Latin
  • Grumble = Complaint + Grateful
  • Guarantee = Endorse + Warrant
  • Guessing = Guess + Version
  • Gumami = Gumbo + Tsunami
  • Gun = Smoke + Steel
  • Guppy = Fish + Mole
  • Gym = Workout + Workout
  • Gyroscope = Fire + Gyro
  • Hackers = Hacker + Hacker
  • Hail = Ice + Rain
  • Haircut = Hair + Kite
  • Hairspray = Hair + Product
  • Half-Spot = Half + Spot
  • Halloween = Hall + Yours
  • Ham = Not + Spam
  • Hammerhead = Shark + Pork
  • Handstand = Assisted + Stand
  • Hanger = Hung + Shirt
  • Happened = Flies + Occurred
  • Harmony = Music + One
  • Hashbrown = Hash + Soup
  • Haunted = Complex + Ghosts
  • Hawaii Five-O = Napoleon Complex + Hawaii
  • Haybonsai = Bonsai + Hay
  • Haystack = Hay + Water
  • Hazelnut = Fog + Nut
  • Headstone = Sick + Stone
  • Heart = Breakup + Stone
  • Heartless = Heart + Not
  • Hedgewine = Hedge + Wine
  • Height = Taller + Temperature
  • Hell-iday = Hell + Vacation
  • HelloSaddest = Hello + Saddest
  • Hephaestus = Lava + Olympus
  • Herdone = Herd + One
  • Hermaphrodite = Cave + Nymph
  • Heroes = Common + Veterans
  • Hershey = Dragon + Hers
  • Hex = Curse + Curse
  • Hexagram = Six + Star
  • Hi = Hello + Human
  • Hiccup = Crash + Hi
  • High = Confidence + Marijuana
  • Highline = Hi + Line
  • Hike = High + Kale
  • Hillion = Hill + One
  • Hippocrates = Healed + Hip
  • Hippotamus = Hippie + Tsunami
  • Hiring = Job + Recruiting
  • History = Decades + Document
  • Hockeypocalypse = Hockey + Tornado
  • Hog = Bear + Pig
  • Hole = Black Hole + Earth
  • Holey = Hole + Latin
  • Homeless = Hobo + Saturn
  • Hone = Home + One
  • Honeycreeper = Hawaii + Honey
  • Honeystar = Honeymoon + Star
  • Honorable = Honor + Soon
  • Hooticane = Hooter + Hurricane
  • Hops = Beer + Plant
  • Horse = Quality + Stable
  • Hostess = Host + Host
  • House = Home + Normal
  • House = Wall + Brick
  • Housewarming = House + Sake
  • Hugger = Fitter + Hug
  • Hugwork = Hug + Work
  • Hula-Tsunami = Hula + Tsunami
  • Human = Adam + Eve
  • Humor = Comedy + Flavor
  • Hungary = Hung + Relation
  • Hurricue = Barbecue + Hurricodile
  • Hurt = I + Pain
  • Hydro = Shoot + Water
  • Hydrophobia = Sisyphus + Water
  • Hypocrisy = Democrat + Therapy
  • Iball = Ball + iPhone
  • Iceberg = Titan + Water
  • Icecream = Iceland + Wish
  • Iceland = Bjork + Tsunami
  • Icicle = Snow + Vine
  • Idaho = Geysir + Potato
  • Identity = Card + Face
  • Idol = Icon + Weakness
  • Ignis = Latin + Lighter
  • Ignored = Overlooked + Silence
  • Illegal = Legal + Not
  • Immunization = Alarm + Vaccine
  • Impatient = Not + Patient
  • Important = Import + Partial
  • Incense = Latin + Smoke
  • Incident = Indian + Occur
  • Indian = Can + Reservation
  • Infect = Impact + Sick
  • Injury = Entire + Knee
  • Innovate = Invent + Novel
  • Insensitive = Quit + Sensitive
  • Insult = Alone + Injury
  • Interpretation = Stand + Translation
  • iPads = iPad + Loser
  • iPod = iPhone + Unemployment
  • Iris = Eye + Is
  • Ironwood = Ironman + Maple
  • Island = Alone + Land
  • Issues = Issue + Sons
  • Italianer = Italian + Taller
  • Itchy = Mosquito + Titanic
  • Ivy = Plant + Wall
  • Jack = Beanstalk + Dust
  • Jack Sparrow = Sunflower + Pirate
  • Jacks = Jack + Mountain
  • Jadeite = Jade + Water
  • Jailfish = Fish + Prison
  • Jambalaya = Gumbo + Wine
  • Jampunjabi = Jam + Punjabi
  • Janet = Jane + Ruin
  • Japan = Continent + Tea
  • Japanusa = Japan + USA
  • Jaundice = Injured + Yellow
  • Jay-Z = Onyx + Rapper
  • Jellystone = Boulder + Jelly
  • Jest = Jokes + Then
  • Jet = Plane + Plane
  • Jew = Diamond + Moses
  • Jigsaw = Puzzle + Slice
  • Jobone = Job + One
  • Jointbow = Joint + Rainbow
  • Jolt = Car + Shock
  • Joust = Folk + Tournament
  • Juice = Pulp + Water
  • Junkalot = Jackalot + Junkyard
  • Jupiter = Roman + Thursday
  • Kaatruck = Kaa + Truck
  • Kale = Seaweed + Weed
  • Kaleidoscope = Meter + Mirror
  • Kale-tsunami = Kale + Tsunami
  • Kamikaze = Japan + Tornado
  • Katana = Fire + Samurai
  • Kebab = Meat + String
  • Kelp = Plant + Seaweed
  • Kickflip = Kick + Skirt
  • Kid = Cutest + Goat
  • Killer = Weed + Whale
  • Kingdom = Castle + Palace
  • KitKat = Hands + Kit
  • Knee = Joint + Shallow
  • Knots = Knot + Seagull
  • Krypton = Planet + Superman
  • Ladder = Climb + File
  • Lager = Beer + Latin
  • Lamb = Tornado + Wool
  • Lamprey = Glowworm + Lake
  • Landseer = Dog + Newfoundland
  • Large = Medium + Medium
  • Latinas = Delays + Latin
  • Latipi = Latin + Tipi
  • Launch = Field + Rocket
  • Lava Lamp = Lava + Lamp
  • Lavaboarding = Lava + Skimboarding
  • Lawnmower = Engine + Garden
  • Lawsuits = Lawyers + Sensations
  • Layoff = Crash + Employee
  • Leak = Documents + Journalist
  • Learn = Born + Know
  • Lectag = Lecture + Tag
  • Leech = Earthworm + Marsh
  • Leftovers = Portion + Save
  • Legalization = Leadership + Marijuana
  • Legos = Death + Lego
  • Lemurian = Lemur + Tsunami
  • Lento = Latin + Slow
  • Lepton = Leap + Not
  • Libra = Latin + Scales
  • Liger = Dragon + Hyena
  • Lightsaber = Help + Laser
  • Lightsaber = Laser + Sword
  • Likesilver = Like + Silver
  • Lilypad = Lily + Subway
  • Lilywhistle = Lily + Whistle
  • Limerick = Funny + Poem
  • Lingam = Earth + Shiva
  • Lint = Alone + Pocket
  • Lioness = Lion + Love
  • Lionfish = Dandelion + Stingray
  • Liqueur = Alcohol + Mummy
  • Litigation = Latin + Lawsuit
  • Liverock = Liver + Sock
  • Lobbyist = Field + Lobby
  • Lock = Key + Normal
  • Locksock = Lock + Sock
  • Logging = Rainforest + Truck
  • London = City + English
  • Loneman = Alone + Crashman
  • Lonestead = Alone + Seastead
  • Longboat = Viking + Water
  • Lorem = Latin + Text
  • Loss = Normal + Profit
  • Lottery = Money + Mud
  • Lotus = Lily + Flower
  • Love = Dating + Fire
  • Lozenge = Cough + Throat
  • Ludi = Game + Latin
  • Lukemud = Luke + Mud
  • Lullaby = Song + Tear
  • Lunar = Latin + Moon
  • Lunar = Moon + Lily
  • Lunchroom = Lunch + Whom
  • Lung = Lend + Organ
  • Lutum = Latin + Tool
  • Lyrics = Forget + Song
  • Mad = Alice + Normal
  • Madonna = Lily + Superstar
  • Magic = Dust + Spell
  • Mailspill = Mail + Spill
  • Makeup = Beauty + Case
  • Male = Female + Opposite
  • Malpractice = Diagnosis + Lawsuits
  • Man = Bond + Iron
  • Manga = Book + Japan
  • Mangalyaan = Mangrove + Mars
  • Mannequin = Clothes + Stand
  • MapleStory = Maple + Titan
  • Marijuana = Excellent + Joint
  • Marketplace = Distance + Market
  • Marriage = Earth + Romance
  • Marsh = Riddle + Swamp
  • Marsport = Mars + Port
  • Mash = Ash + Mass
  • Mass = Latin + Prayer
  • Maternal = Latin + Mother
  • Maybe = Ice + Yes
  • Mayflower = Boat + Thanksgiving
  • Mayup = May + Up
  • Meal = Salad + Soup
  • Measure = Adjust + Tape
  • Medal = Assessment + Metal
  • Meetmicro = Meet + Micro
  • Megalo-train = Megalodon + Train
  • Menace = Men + Mess
  • Mentorspot = Mentors + Spot
  • Merchant = Selling + Wander
  • Metal = CD + Devil
  • Meteor = Planet + Rock
  • Metronome = Drum + Time
  • Metro-Tsunami = Metro + Tsunami
  • Mic = Ear + Transform
  • Michigan = Lake + USA
  • Mist = Swamp + Wind
  • Modern = Architecture + Normal
  • Moebius = Island + Loop
  • Molebama = Moleman + Obama
  • Molten = Drink + Lava
  • Momshark = Mom + Shark
  • Monk = Mountain + Prayer
  • Monocle = Eyebrow + Focus
  • Monsanto = GMO + Rich
  • Moodle = Brain + Mood
  • Moon = Earth + Reflection
  • Moonami = Lunar + Sunami
  • Moonmobile = Moon + Snowmobile
  • Moose = Deer + Water
  • Morse = Kratos + Semaphore
  • Moscato = Malaria + Wine
  • Mosquito = Anticipating + Bite
  • Mothball = Moth + Water
  • Motorcycle = Motor + Right
  • Mountain = Earth + Earth
  • Mouse = Cheese + Where
  • Mozart = Document + Musician
  • Mud = Steam + Earth
  • Mud-flop = Flip-Flop + Mud
  • Mudsnapper = Mud + Snapper
  • Mudway = Mud + Subway
  • Mudworm = Glowworm + Mud
  • Muggle = Never + Wizard
  • Mule = Donkey + Swamp
  • Multiply = Divide + Double
  • Mummy = Human + Dust
  • Mumu = Mummy + Penguin
  • Musician = Human + Tune
  • Mutate = Corrupt + Transform
  • Myrrh = Earth + Frankincense
  • Nail = Iron + Wood
  • NaNoWriMo = Forum + November
  • Narcissandwich = Narcissus + Sandwich
  • Narcissus = Kissing + Themselves
  • Navigator = Compass + Tsunami
  • Needle = One + Thread
  • Nemesis = Enemy + Reminder
  • Nerd = And + Glasses
  • Nerodrone = Drone + Nero
  • Nest = Bird + Soil
  • Network = Server + System
  • Neverending = Jar + Never
  • Newfoundland = Dog + Lake
  • Nibbled = Eaten + Fingers
  • Nile = River + Reef
  • Ninjato = Kite + Ninja
  • Nobel = Fire + Oslo
  • Nokia = Cloud + Finland
  • Nonsense = Not + Sentence
  • Nose = Mirror + Smell
  • Notato = Never + Potato
  • Notions = Notion + Sons
  • Novelette = Never + Novel
  • Nowagon = Now + Wagon
  • Nutella = Hazelnut + Wind
  • Oar = Paddle + Paddle
  • Obi-Wan = Jedi + Stone
  • Obsidian = Stone + Lava
  • Obvious = Clear + Secret
  • Occurred = Happened + Shoe
  • Ode = Poem + Victory
  • Offroad = Driving + Mountain
  • Oilbird = Bird + Oil
  • Oink = Mirror + Pig
  • Olympians = Athlete + Engineers
  • Omnibus = Bus + Latin
  • Onion = Novel + One
  • Opera = Mountain + Stage
  • Opinion = News + Reflection
  • Oppose = Against + How
  • Optimize = Eyes + Organize
  • Orchard = Apple + Farm
  • Organizer = Organ + Pinker
  • Original = Copy + Not
  • Otter = Squirrel + Water
  • Outback = Australia + Dust
  • Outparts = Out + Parts
  • Outscary = Out + Scary
  • Overbeam = Beam + Over
  • Overflow = Problem + Stack
  • Overmore = More + Over
  • Overreaction = Over + Relations
  • Owe = Debt + Not
  • Own = Loan + Not
  • Oxbarbecue = Barbecue + Ox
  • Paddleboat = Mud + Swampboat
  • Padlock = Latin + Lock
  • Painter = Artist + Engine
  • Paintwreck = Paintcast + Trainwreck
  • Palace = House + Oasis
  • Palette = Not + Paint
  • Pan = Latin + Pipe
  • Pancake = Pan + Soda
  • Panda = Black + Pig
  • Pandacub = Panda + Water
  • Pandora = Prometheus + Water
  • Panet = Mars + Pane
  • Pantractor = Pane + Tractor
  • Paparazzi = Stalker + Movie
  • Papers = Climb + Documents
  • Parade = Realized + Walk
  • Parallel = Always + Reverse
  • Parasail = Paramecium + Wind
  • Pareidolia = Lake + Paradox
  • Parking = One + Park
  • Parliament = Court + Organize
  • Part = Apart + Never
  • Partisan = Aide + Partial
  • Partner = Companion + Tennis
  • Passenger = Pass + Stand
  • Pasture = Flock + Soil
  • Paternal = Daddy + Latin
  • Patio = Table + Yard
  • Patron = Island + Saint
  • Pay = Victory + Wages
  • Payless = Heel + Paid
  • Peach = Crash + Princess
  • Peapod = Pea + Plant
  • Peasalad = Peasoup + Salad
  • Peasneeze = Pea + Sneeze
  • Pecan = Time + Walnut
  • Pee = Piss + Toilet
  • Peep = Eye + Window
  • Pele = Pea + Volcano
  • Pelicant = Pelican + Swamp
  • Pence = Cheap + Lent
  • Pencil = Ash + Tree
  • Pendant = Boulder + Necklace
  • Penguapple = Penguin + Pineapple
  • Penguinosaurus = Penguin + Pterodactyl
  • Peony = Lily + Pea
  • Pepperoni = Pepper + Pond
  • Percy = Poem + Shelley
  • Period = Spot + Time
  • Perseus = Medusa + Sword
  • Persist = Last + Resist
  • Pervert = Eye + Sex
  • Pesto = Basil + Water
  • Petri = Dish + Micro
  • Petrol = Oil + Rock
  • Philanthropy = Charity + Normal
  • Philosophy = Wisdom + Music
  • Photographer = Camera + Mines
  • Photoshark = Adobe + Shark
  • Phototown = Photoshop + Town
  • Phuket = Beach + Thailand
  • Pianissimo = Latin + Piano
  • Picket = Fence + Wood
  • Pickpocket = Fingers + Waste
  • Piercing = Needle + Ring
  • Piezza = Pie + Pizza
  • Pigcopter = Pigboat + Tornado
  • Piggy = Asset + Small
  • Piglet = Pig + Pig
  • Pigship = Landship + Pig
  • Pigzilla = Pig + Tesla
  • Pile = Shoes + Stack
  • Pillow = Cotton + Dandelion
  • Pinball = Pin + Urban
  • Pine = Smell + Forest
  • Pineapplefish = Fish + Pineapple
  • Pine-Sol = Cleaning + Pine
  • Pinko = Liberal + Pink
  • Pipette = Dandelion + Tube
  • Pirates = Guns + Island
  • Pissed = Adjusted + Piss
  • Pistachio = Nuts + Starter
  • Pistrive = Pissed + Strive
  • Pitch = Hill + Sales
  • Pizza = Lava + Pepperoni
  • Plagues = Flies + Prophets
  • Plank = Pluto + Wood
  • Plant = Water + Earth
  • Plantea = Planet + Tea
  • Plautus = Comedy + Latin
  • Playlist = CDs + List
  • Pleasedon = Pleased + Punish
  • Plesiosaurus = Omelette + Plesiosaur
  • Plumberscandal = Plumber + Scandal
  • Plumtree = Plum + Tree
  • Plutoad = Pluto + Toad
  • Plywood = Plane + Wood
  • Pocahontas = Jane + Mayflower
  • Poetasters = Poets + Than
  • Poetry = Poem + Poem
  • Poeturkey = Poetry + Turkey
  • Pokedex = Lake + Poke
  • Polar = Case + North
  • Polite = Culture + Gentle
  • Pollock = Paint + Tornado
  • Poltergeist = Determination + Ghost
  • Pond = Grey + Pool
  • Pondscum = Pond + Sneeze
  • Poodle = Dandelion + Dog
  • Poolside = Pool + Wine
  • Popemobile = Engine + Pope
  • Population = Census + Couples
  • Porcelain = Ash + China
  • Porkosaurus = Dinosaur + Pig
  • Porridge = Port + Rice
  • Portrait = Beloved + Picture
  • Posh = Latin + Model
  • Postcard = Stamp + Tour
  • Posterior = Latin + Poster
  • Postman = Latin + Mailman
  • Postseals = Post + Seals
  • Pot of Gold = Rainbow + Treasure
  • Potatoman = Fanboy + Potato
  • Potdam = Dam + Pot
  • Potions = Book + Pot
  • Potter = Clayton + Fire
  • Potwreck = Pot + Trainwreck
  • Pre = Not + Post
  • Precise = Doctor + Exact
  • Premiere = Movie + Occur
  • Preowned = Logical + Used
  • Presell = Reservation + Sell
  • Present = Gift + Gift
  • Pressure = Press + Request
  • Prickle = Cactus + Time
  • Prince = Frog + Rain
  • Principality = Principal + Time
  • Prints = Finger + Marks
  • Prison Cake = Cake + Jail
  • Privacy = Property + Secret
  • Probite = Bite + Pro
  • Prodigal = Parent + Returned
  • Profounder = Profound + Sooner
  • Prohibition = Prohibit + Search
  • Promenade = Prom + Water
  • Promote = Appoint + Leap
  • Pro-Multiple = Multiple + Pro
  • Prostitution = Couple + Selling
  • Protest = Petition + Street
  • Prototype = Prints + Rapid
  • Proven = Comfort + Tested
  • Psychiatry = Owner + Psychology
  • Psychology = Mental + Surveyed
  • Psychotherapy = Fantasy + Therapy
  • Pteranodon = Pterodactyl + Pterodactyl
  • Pterodactyl = Cloud + T-Rex
  • Pterodragon = Dragon + Pterodactyl
  • Puck = Hockey + Pray
  • Pun = Fine + Time
  • Punchline = Joke + Swamp
  • Pundust = Dust + Pun
  • Punish = Condemn + Need
  • Punnet = Nut + Punjet
  • Pun-rex = Punwich + T-rex
  • Puntart = Pun + Tart
  • Puree = Pee + Urine
  • Purr = Cat + Sensations
  • Pushup = Ash + Push
  • Pussycat = Cat + Latin
  • Pyramid = Aeon + Brick
  • Python = Normal + Snake
  • Quake = Marsh + Tremor
  • Quarantrain = Quarantine + Trainwreck
  • Quartz = Cactus + Crystal
  • Question = Curiosity + Curiosity
  • Quitsatisfy = Quit + Satisfy
  • R’lyeh = Cthulhu + Island
  • Race = Car + Tire
  • Racetea = Race + Tea
  • Racing = Crash + Team
  • Radcloud = Cloud + Radscorpion
  • Radish = Rain + Root
  • Rag = Cotton + Homeless
  • Rainbow = Geysir + Rain
  • Rainbow = Rain + Fire
  • Rainforest = Jungle + Rain
  • Rainzen = Rain + Zen
  • Ram = Aries + Fire
  • Rameses = King + Ozymandias
  • Rapid = Fast + Latin
  • Rapping = Lyrics + Selling
  • Rapunzel = Princess + Ruin
  • Ratio = Division + Grey
  • Raven = Crow + Fog
  • Reaction = Action + Pay
  • Realization = Realize + Saving
  • Reappear = Appear + Survival
  • Rearview = Driver + Mirror
  • Recess = Senate + Vacation
  • Recommend = Endorse + Value
  • Recount = Divide + Re-election
  • Recycle = Endorse + Trash
  • Reef = Coral + Marsh
  • Reflection = Mirror + Paper
  • Regina = Latin + Queen
  • Reigning = Borrow + Resigning
  • Reinsurance = Insurance + Peer
  • Relationship = Bonds + Connect
  • Relativity = Einstein + Theory
  • Relaxation = Spa + Vacation
  • Relic = Antique + Time
  • Reminder = Forgetting + Notice
  • Remix = Hits + Mix
  • Rental = Cds + Return
  • Repaired = Became + Repair
  • Re-phoenix = Phoenix + Re-Tea
  • Request = Before + Demand
  • Reservation = Dinner + Signed
  • Resigning = Latin + Retiring
  • Respiration = Breath + Status
  • Restoration = Classical + Repair
  • Re-tea-ble = Fire + Re-Tea
  • Retread = Asshole + Tire
  • Retrograde = Retiring + Upgrade
  • Reunion = Family + Tsunami
  • Revenue = Revision + Value
  • Reward = Recognition + Risk
  • Rhombus = Square + Unlikely
  • Ribs = Adam + Barbecue
  • Risen = Rise + Tested
  • Romulus = Ra + Rome
  • Ruin = Rain + Sandcastle
  • SakeSmogon = Sake + Smogon
  • Salaryman = Always + Salary
  • Salmonella = Salmon + Train
  • Salto = Latin + Leap
  • Salud = Health + Latin
  • Salvation = Latin + Save
  • Samba = Drum + Latin
  • Sandal = Sandstorm + Wood
  • Sandbar = Sand + Tugboat
  • Sandbo = Rambo + Sandcastle
  • Sandbox = Desert + Software
  • Sandboy = Fanboy + Sandman
  • Sandcrab = Crab + Sandcastle
  • Sandman = Dream + Dust
  • Sandpaper = Paper + Sand
  • Sandshark = Sandwich + Shark
  • Sandspa = Sandcastle + Spa
  • Sandtank = Sandcastle + Tank
  • Sandtopus = Sand + Sharktopus
  • Sandwash = Sand + Washing
  • Sandwolf = Dune + Wolf
  • Sap = Tree + Windshield
  • Sarcophagus = Mummy + Mummy
  • Sardine = Fishing + Oil
  • Sashimi = Sushi + Sushi
  • Satanbucks = Satanwich + Starbucks
  • Satyricon = Rice + Satyr
  • Save = Never + Spend
  • Saxophone = Jazz + Wind
  • Scalpel = Knife + Mountain
  • Scamspam = Scam + Spam
  • Scar = Forehead + Rip
  • Scat = Scary + Sit
  • Scepter = Planet + Stick
  • Scientia = Discovery + Latin
  • Sconehenge = Scone + Stonehenge
  • Scotch = Fog + Peat
  • Scrabble = Scramble + Taxi
  • Scraper = Ice + Windshield
  • Screen = Computer + Glass
  • Sea Monster = Water + Monster
  • Seadragon = Dragon + Starfish
  • Seal = Authority + Stamp
  • Seasoning = Meteor + Salt
  • Seed = Plant + Sperm
  • Seinfeld = Neighbor + Series
  • Selfie = iPhone + Like
  • Sell = Building + Convince
  • Semaphore = Latin + Signal
  • Senate = Blade + Committee
  • Sensations = Adjust + Notions
  • Sentence = Low + Paragraph
  • Seraph = Angel + Phoenix
  • Serenity = Never + Rage
  • Servant = Genius + Serve
  • Service = Always + Postal
  • Sewage = Garbage + Pipe
  • Sextet = Leader + Si
  • Shallow = Never + Profound
  • Shandy = Beer + Tea
  • Shards = Glass + Shatter
  • Shark Tank = Shark + Oil
  • Sheep = Baa + Drill
  • Shelleyvenus = Shelley + Venus
  • Shield = Brick + Sword
  • Shiny = New + Smooth
  • Shirt = Cloth + Cotton
  • Shivalingam = Lingam + Shiva
  • Shoe = Leather + Reservation
  • Shopping = Market + Skirt
  • Shoulder = Normal + Shrug
  • Shove = Cut + Push
  • Showman = Businessman + Curtain
  • Shredder = Nervous + Paper
  • Shrine = Micro + Temple
  • Shrugger = Observer + Shrugging
  • Shum = Shrug + Sum
  • Shuttle = Shade + Space
  • Sicko = Movie + Sick
  • Siddhartha = Buddha + Ozymandias
  • Siesta = Nap + Sun
  • Signore = Italian + Signed
  • Silhouettes = Couples + Shadows
  • Simmer = Boil + Never
  • Sincere = Honest + Normal
  • Sink = Rat + Water
  • Sinkward = Awkward + Sink
  • Siri = Aide + iPhone
  • Sisyphus = Stone + Ubermensch
  • Six = Less + Seven
  • Skateboarding = Skid + Surfing
  • Skeetervac = Mosquito + Vacuum
  • Skid = Brake + Mud
  • Skimboard = Skimming + Skimming
  • Skimming = Stone + Surfing
  • Skipping = Skimming + Stone
  • Skunk = Stink + Swamp
  • Skycycle = Bicycle + Cloud
  • Skyline = City + Kite
  • Skywalker = Luke + Water
  • Slamming = Crafting + Slam
  • Sledgehammer = Hammer + Hammer
  • Sleepy = Alone + Tired
  • Slice = Cut + Slowly
  • Slimer = Radio + Slime
  • Slip = Rain + Skid
  • Slot = Money + Spin
  • Slowly = Closely + Slow
  • Small = Huge + Not
  • Smartphone = Always + Phone
  • Smelting = Crafting + Melt
  • Smith = Crafting + Met
  • Smoke = Wind + Fire
  • Smokeball = Meatball + Smoke
  • Smokejumper = Firefighter + Pilot
  • Smoking = Jane + Smoke
  • Smoothies = Smooth + Solutions
  • Smurfette = Smurf + Water
  • Smurfstew = Smurf + Stew
  • Snakeworm = Sandworm + Snake
  • Snapper = Swamp + Turtle
  • Sneer = Beer + Sneeze
  • Snoop = Pop + Weed
  • Snorkel = Beach + Lung
  • Snotami = Booger + Tsunami
  • Snotopoly = Booger + Monopoly
  • Snotstone = Snotami + Stone
  • Snotty = Snot + Tree
  • Snowblower = Snowmobile + Vacuum
  • Snowbook = Facebook + Snowman
  • Snowcano = Snowpocalypse + Volcano
  • Snowdrop = Lily + Snow
  • Snowflake = Avalanche + Lily
  • Snowglobe = Avalanche + Fishbowl
  • Snowplow = Avalanche + Tractor
  • Snowshoe = Avalanche + Sandal
  • Snowtank = Snowplow + Tank
  • Snowtrain = Snowmobile + Train
  • Sober = Alcohol + Clean
  • Sockcess = Sock + Success
  • Sodaweed = Seaweed + Soda
  • Soft = Copyright + Micro
  • Software = System + Computer
  • Soil = Earth + SOS
  • SolarWinds = Software + Solar
  • Solitaire = Alone + Victory
  • Solo = Alone + Line
  • Solutions = Problems + Sponsoring
  • Sometimes = Guessing + Sometime
  • Soonervisitor = Sooner + Visitor
  • Sorbet = Fruit + Ice
  • Sose = SOS + Zeus
  • Sound = Noise + Noise
  • Soupfish = Soup + Starfish
  • Soupiter = Jupiter + Soup
  • Soupwreck = Soup + Wreck
  • Sow = Seed + Whom
  • Spaceport = Planet + Port
  • Spaghettio = Pasta + Saturn
  • Spank = Spot + Thank
  • Sparkle = Glitter + Tide
  • Sparx = Pipe + Spyro
  • Speargun = Blowgun + Shark
  • Speech = Bottom + Presentation
  • Spelunker = Cave + Sponge
  • Sperm = Dust + Whale
  • Sphinxus = Sphinx + Sushi
  • Spider = Smoke + Web
  • Spider-cloud = Cloud + Spider-dust
  • Spider-dust = Dust + Spider-man
  • Spider-Man = Perfume + Spider
  • Spill = Container + Tipping
  • Spite = Pleased + Spit
  • Splat = Bug + Windshield
  • Spludge = Divorce + Mud
  • Sponsoring = East + Endorsing
  • Spooky = Ghost + Soup
  • Spotlight = Spot + Themselves
  • Sprawl = Spite + Suburban
  • Spritzer = Soda + Wine
  • Sputnik = Radio + Rocket
  • SpyGlass = Spy + Windex
  • Square = Fours + Solid
  • Squirrel = Acorn + Wind
  • Stacked = Stack + Stuck
  • Stainless = Clean + Steel
  • Stalactite = Cave + Sweat
  • Stamp = Money + Postcard
  • Star Wars = Star + Lightsaber
  • Stardust = Celebrities + Start
  • Starport = Port + Spaceport
  • Starwreck = Star + Wreck
  • Static = Ash + Radio
  • Staycation = Star + Vacation
  • SteamPunk = Mech + Steam
  • Steamrainbow = Rainbowship + Steampunk
  • Steamrose = Rose + Steampunk
  • Steamstorm = Frankenstorm + Steam
  • Steamwine = Steampunk + Wine
  • Steel = Fog + Metal
  • Stem = Cell + Kite
  • Steroid = Drug + Strong
  • Stewpid = Stew + Tree
  • Stig = Swamp + Ziggy
  • Stingray = Kite + Reef
  • Stir = Ghost + Spoon
  • Stoicism = Consistent + Philosophy
  • Stoneder = Stoned + Stoner
  • Store = Rate + Shop
  • Strangefruit = Strange + Testify
  • Strawberry = Glass + Straw
  • Streetlight = Electricity + Road
  • Strike = Employment + Oppose
  • Stripe = Strip + Time
  • Stripes = Tiger + Love
  • Stroll = Skirt + Walking
  • Struggle = Goal + Preventions
  • Studio = Recording + Truck
  • Stuntman = Steam + Stunt
  • Style = Fashion + Taste
  • Stypo = Stone + Typo
  • Submission = Resign + Suburb
  • Subtankic = Subtank + Titanic
  • Suburban = Poet + Suburb
  • Suck = Pipe + Vacuum
  • Suit = Case + Formal
  • Sum = Math + One
  • Sunbathing = Spa + Sun
  • Sunfish = Fish + Solar
  • Sunflower = Sun + Flower
  • Sunken = Blessed + Sunk
  • Sunroof = Sun + Windshield
  • Sunstroke = Cough + Sun
  • Superangel = Angel + Superlily
  • Supercarman = Supercar + Superman
  • Superman = Human + Metropolis
  • Superlily = Lily + Superman
  • Superpower = One + Power
  • Supertipi = Super + Tipi
  • Superwhale = Superman + Whale
  • Support = Help + Keyboard
  • Surfhenge = Stonehenge + Surf
  • Surfshopper = Photoshop + Surf
  • Surfzen = Surf + Zen
  • Surveillance = Database + Eye
  • Survive = Endure + Few
  • Sushitic = Sushi + Titanic
  • Suspectus = Latin + Suspect
  • Swab = Sailor + Sweat
  • Swallow = Kite + Swan
  • Swampasushi = Sushi + Swampasabi
  • Swampboat = Swampmobile + Water
  • Swampfire = Fire + Swampella
  • Swampmobile = Engine + Swampman
  • SwampShop = Photoshop + Swamp
  • Swanami = Swan + Tsunami
  • Swanosaurus = Dinosaur + Swan
  • Swashbuckler = Swan + Viking
  • Sweatcation = Sweat + Vacation
  • Sweetheart = Heart + Honey
  • Swimsuit = Mirror + Swim
  • Sword = Blade + Blade
  • Syrinx = Needle + Nymph
  • T = It + Less
  • T-800 = Ash + Terminator
  • Tablet = iPad + Latin
  • Tacopazzi = Paparazzi + Taco
  • Tactics = Devil + Strategy
  • Tagalong = Tag + Trail
  • Tailgate = Tail + Vacation
  • Tan = Sunburn + Water
  • Tankard = Sake + Tank
  • Tankfish = Starfish + Tank
  • Tanktop = Knot + Tank
  • Tannin = Tan + Tea
  • Tapestry = Crash + Thread
  • Tartarus = Earth + Rhea
  • Tarzan = Jungle + Book
  • Tasmaniac = Barbecue + Tasmania
  • Tattoo = Anchor + Artist
  • Tautology = Always + Tension
  • Taxonomy = Diagnosis + Tax
  • T-Ball = Baseball + Cheap
  • Tea-borg = Cyborg + Tea
  • Tea-la-wind = Tea-la + Wind
  • Tease = Sea + Tea
  • Teavillage = Tea + Village
  • Teepee = Guarantee + Tipi
  • Telepathy = Communication + Mirror
  • Tell = Not + Yell
  • Tenant = Nail + Occupied
  • Tenure = Appointment + Decades
  • Terracotta = China + Mud
  • Terrornado = Terrorist + Tornado
  • Tested = Products + Tried
  • Tetrapod = Four + Walking
  • Thames = London + Water
  • Thancream = Cream + Than
  • Thanksgiving = Turkey + Honey
  • Thankwinning = Thank + Winning
  • Theater = Stage + Stage
  • Thelives = Lives + Then
  • Thesaurus = Sighs + There
  • Third = Forehead + Fraction
  • Thor = Fire + Viking
  • Thought = Cloud + Head
  • Thumb = Exhaust + Hitchhiker
  • Thyme = Anticipate + Herb
  • Tide = Clock + Water
  • Tiger Lily = Earth + Captain Hook
  • Tights = Movies + Tighter
  • Timefly = Butterfly + Timepirate
  • Tin = Plant + Steel
  • Tinkerwave = Tinkerbell + Tsunami
  • Tip = Economist + Thanked
  • Tipping = Pissing + Tip
  • Tipsy = Fairy + Wine
  • Titan = Landship + Volcano
  • Titanic = Iceberg + Boat
  • Titanomachy = Titanic + War
  • Toast = Bake + Fire
  • Tomb = Mummy + Earth
  • Tonic = Island + Vodka
  • Toothless = Clean + Dragon
  • Torch = Fire + Jack
  • Tostada = Host + Latin
  • Toughness = Prevention + Tough
  • Tournament = Competition + Round
  • Towers = Crash + Twin
  • Town = Village + Village
  • T-Pain = Park + T-yeezy
  • Tractor = Lawnmower + Lawnmower
  • Tractorcade = Tractor + Vacation
  • Tractorwreck = Tractor + Trainwreck
  • Tradition = Commonly + Legacy
  • Tragic = Leg + Tragedy
  • Train = Snake + Steam
  • Tranquility = Cave + Peace
  • Transfusion = Blood + Thanks
  • Transmogrification = Remote + Transformation
  • Trash = Edge + Waste
  • Treant = Balrog + Plant
  • Tree = Earth + Plant
  • Treehouse = Engineer + Plant
  • Tree-rex = Dragon-rex + Tree
  • T-rexpert = T-rex + Trivia
  • Trifle = Pudding + Wine
  • Trillionaire = Locked + Trillion
  • Trip = Clue + Stumble
  • Triplicate = Multiple + Trip
  • Triton = Poseidon + Whale
  • Troll = Opinion + Trap
  • Trollpac = Trollface + Tupac
  • Trump Cake = Trump + Cake
  • Trunk = Elephant + Eye
  • Tsunade = Depression + Tsunami
  • Tsunamazon = Amazon + Tsunami
  • Tsunamiball = Mothball + Tsunami
  • Tsunamicreeper = Creeper + Tsunami
  • T-tab = T-Shirt + Tab
  • Tuberculosis = Cough + Island
  • Tugboat = Sail + Tractor
  • Tuna = Crash + Sushi
  • Turf = Not + Surf
  • Turtleneck = Conservation + Shirt
  • Tutankhamun = Mummy + Egypt
  • T-Venus = Terminator + Venus
  • Tweetment = Diagnosis + Twitter
  • Twerking = Celebrities + Dancer
  • Twitter = Communication + Dozen
  • Typist = Rat + Type
  • Tyrant = Brother + Demands
  • Ubermensch = DNA + Uber
  • Ukulele = Hawaii + Micro
  • Unbalance = Balance + Not
  • Unbound = Bound + Never
  • Unch = Alone + Lunch
  • Unconstitutional = Constitution + Not
  • Undead = Always + Dead
  • Underachievement = Achievement + Under
  • Understand = Beneath + Help
  • Underwear = Not + Pants
  • Unfold = Fold + Not
  • Unfunny = Alone + Funniest
  • Unison = One + Sound
  • Universe = Galaxy + Black Hole
  • Unlikely = Blank + Likely
  • Unprepared = Ignorance + Ready
  • Unscrew = One + Screw
  • Unsinkable = Never + Titanic
  • Unstuck = Crafting + Stuck
  • Unum = Latin + Together
  • Us = Ancestors + This
  • Utopia = Atlantis + Freedom
  • Vaccine = Cure + Push
  • Valet = Own + Parking
  • Value = Cost + Suffering
  • Vampire = Mirror + Bullet
  • Vantablack = Black + Mirror
  • Vapecano = Vape + Volcano
  • Vaper = Pirate + Vape
  • Vapirwhale = Vapir + Whale
  • Vegemite = Australia + Soup
  • Velocity = Identify + Speed
  • Venera = Tank + Venus
  • Vent = Be + Invent
  • Venus Flytrap = Monster + Flower
  • Verde = Green + Latin
  • Veterans = Lives + November
  • Vibranium = Adamantium + Venus
  • Viking = Longboat + Smoke
  • Vintage = Time + Wine
  • Visa = Embassy + Pass
  • Vision = French + Sight
  • Viva = Latin + Victory
  • Vodka = Money + Water
  • Volition = Participation + Will
  • Vomit = Gumbo + Sushi
  • Vroom = Car + Mirror
  • Vulnerability = Bug + Latin
  • Wagon = Trail + Wheel
  • Walking = Not + Racing
  • Wallet = Normal + Pocket
  • Walnuts = Nuts + Recognize
  • Warehouse = Museum + Where
  • Warranty = Guarantee + Not
  • Warrior = Amazon + War
  • Wasabi = Sushi + Time
  • Washington = Swamp + USA
  • Watercolor = Painting + River
  • Wave = Reverb + Water
  • Web = Marsh + Spider
  • Weed = Hacker + Plant
  • Week = Divide + Month
  • Wetsuit = Jacket + Surfer
  • When = Question + Time
  • Whisky = Scotch + Wind
  • White = Laser + Privilege
  • Wicked = Evil + Witch
  • Wikileaks = Knowledge + Leak
  • Will = Determination + One
  • Windsor = Never + Tie
  • Wiper = Wave + Windshield
  • Wisdom = Owl + Smoke
  • Wise = Fool + Not
  • Witch = Possession + Skirt
  • Woman = Adam + Man
  • Wood = Tree + Forest
  • Woodchipper = Lawnmower + Tree
  • Workaholic = Awkward + Works
  • Workout = Gym + Hands
  • Worm = Bait + Earth
  • Wow = Crash + Now
  • Wreckage = Destruction + Wreck
  • Wrinkle = Clean + Iron
  • Xiton = Exit + One
  • Yardstick = Fraction + Yard
  • Yawning = Gap + Mouth
  • Yen = East + Pound
  • Yin Yang = Phoenix + Dragon
  • Young = Age + Not
  • Zelda = Grateful + Link
  • Zeus = Titan + Wind
  • Ziggy = Bowie + Water
  • Zynga = Brick + Farmville

Are some of these completely made up by the AI? Absolutely, but if you were running Infinite Craft, bombarded by click-happy humans, we’d delve into complete fiction too. And those are all the recipes & combinations we’ve come across so far in Infinite Craft.

