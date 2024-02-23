Infinite Craft probably isn’t actually infinite but starting from just four elements there are so, so many things you can make. If you’re struggling to get started or just want to know what’s in store, here are all recipes & combinations that we’ve found so far in Infinite Craft.
All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft has some wonderful but bizarre recipes to make. Oh, sure, there are things like engines, venus flytraps, and even war to be made, but there are also some fantastic items that Infinite Craft’s AI has clearly made up. We’re sure we don’t want to meet a Duckasaurus in a dark alley or eat a Narcissandwich.
The one snag with having so many combinations to make is that your Infinite Craft side-bar could fill up pretty quickly. But no-one said crafting a universe’s worth of goodies was easy. More are being discovered all the time but here are all that we’ve come across right now. Be warned, this list is a big ‘un.
- Abide = Bible + Stay
- Abroad = Approved + Away
- Absorb = Leaf + Sponge
- Abstraction = Abstract + Ass
- Accordion = Crash + Folding
- Acorn = Cloud + Oak
- Actor = Face + Profession
- Adventurer = Explorer + Normal
- Afro = Hair + Tornado
- Airship = Kingdom + Wind
- All = None + Options
- Alley-Oop = Alley + Eight
- Allotment = Latin + Lot
- Almonds = Full + Nuts
- Aloha = Hawaii + Leaf
- Amazon = Rainforest + Snowmobile
- Ambrosia = Mead + Phoenix
- Amp = Guitar + Guitar
- Anaphylaxis = Allergy + Starfish
- Antares = Ant + Star
- Anteater = Ants + Water
- Anthrax = Bacteria + Bomb
- Anticipations = Anxious + Preventions
- Antimatter = Kiss + Particle
- Antlers = Deer + Wind
- Ape = Chimpanzee + Crash
- Apocensus = Apocalypse + Census
- App = Crafting + iPad
- Apple = Fruit + Adam
- Appliance = App + Thing
- Appointment = Always + Meet
- Apprentice = Convince + Mentors
- Apron = Alone + Repair
- Aquaterrarium = Aquarium + Terrarium
- Aqueduct = Roman + Water
- Archer = Bow + Micro
- Archway = Architect + Why
- Argentum = Latin + Silver
- Armageddon = Dam + War
- Aroma = Smell + Star
- Arrest = Entrepreneur + Warrant
- Arroz = Latin + Rice
- Arsonist = Arson + Fire
- Articulate = Artists + Sentence
- Artisan = Consumer + Crafting
- Ascent = Assess + Mount
- Ash = Fire + Tree
- Ashtray = Cigarette + Full
- Asinine = Ass + Latin
- Assassin = Ninja + Smoke
- Assets = Assess + Escape
- Assurance = Insurance + Silence
- Asthma = Cough + Space
- Astrology = Astronomy + Fishing
- Athena = Eclipse + Owl
- Attempt = Latin + Try
- Auditorium = Hearing + Latin
- Aureus = Golden + Latin
- Australia = Continent + Gator
- Autocorrect = Auto + Comment
- Autopilot = Never + Pilot
- Aviary = Flying + Zoo
- Awe = Never + Shock
- Awkward = Ashamed + Difficult
- Baby Dinosaur = Dinosaur + Egg
- Backbone = Pack + Principle
- Bacon Zeus = Baconasaurus + Zeus
- Baked = Oven + Understood
- Bakers = Dozen + Risen
- Baldwin = Bald + Jam
- Ball = Engine + Sphere
- Bamboo = Sushitic + Wood
- Bangkok = Asia + Thailand
- Banned = Me + Riot
- Bar = Settle + Tab
- Barbie = Doll + Resolution
- Barfly = Drunk + Fly
- Barn = Farm + House
- Barney = Barn + Eye
- Barrow = Bar + Borrow
- Basalt = Basil + Lava
- Basil = Pesto + Plant
- Bat = Normal + Vampire
- Bathtub = Sink + Sink
- Battalion = Command + Dozen
- Battleship = Boat + Tank
- Beam = Editor + Laser
- Bear = Cubs + Cubs
- Bearbee = Bear + Bee
- Beast = Frog + Monster
- Beauty = Beautiful + Portion
- Bedlam = Bedroom + Latin
- Bedtime = Tales + Tired
- Beer = Brew + Fog
- Beggar = Beg + Here
- Beloved = After + Loved
- Beneath = Be + Entrance
- Betrothed = Betray + Promised
- Bicycle = Is + Ride
- Bigfoot = Golem + Loch Ness Monster
- Bike = Bicycle + Micro
- Billiards = Pockets + Pool
- Birdie = Golf + Sky
- Birthmark = Alone + Mark
- Bjork = Fog + Iceland
- Black Hole = Galaxy + Galaxy
- Blanking = Blank + Winning
- Blueberry = Blue + Plant
- Blunderbuss = Blunder + Blur
- Boil = Crawfish + Fire
- Bonsai = Japan + Tree
- Bookmobile = Book + Car
- Boot = Mountain + Shoe
- Bootleg = Prohibit + Shoe
- Booyah = Boom + You
- Boring = Never + Salsa
- Borscht = Stew + Vodka
- Bossier = Boss + Tighter
- Bottlecap = Bottle + Surveyed
- Bouillabaisse = Rose + Soup
- Boundless = Always + Leap
- Bowie = Cloud + David
- Box = Fire + Pandora
- Brake = Engine + Stop
- Bravest = Brave + Saddest
- Breadstick = Bread + Star
- Breakdancer = Crash + Dancer
- Breakfast = Tea + Toast
- Breakup = Hate + Weekend
- Brew = Process + Tap
- Bridge = Crush + Gap
- Bro = Cowboy + Best Friend
- Brook = Knee + Stream
- Broth = Protein + Stock
- Brownies = Pudding + Weed
- Brunch = Breakfast + Overlooked
- Buddha = Tree + Wisdom
- Buddhism = Buddha + Latin
- Buffer = Faster + File
- Bull = Cow + Cow
- Burrito = Burger + Time
- Bush = Weed + Weed
- Businessman = Evolve + Merchant
- Butcher = Crafting + Slaughter
- Buttercake = Butter + Cake
- Butterfly = Butter + Micro
- Cactaur = Cactus + Crab
- Cannon = Fire + Ship
- Carbomb = Car + Tomb
- Carrot = Cart + Riot
- Castle = House + War
- Catamaran = Boat + Cat
- Cattle = Ash + Herd
- Caught = Chased + You
- Cavern = Cave + Latin
- Cedarwood = Cedar + Incense
- Cello = Crafting + Hello
- Censorship = Opinion + Stopped
- Centenarian = Alive + Decade
- Ceramic = Clay + Volcano
- Certainly = Certain + Recruiting
- Challenge = Closely + Dare
- Championship = State + Tournament
- Chatterbox = Aide + Jaw
- Check = Banks + Letter
- Checkmate = Chess + Water
- Cheese = Moon + Mud
- Chemist = Mole + Molecule
- Cheque = Check + Politics
- Chia = Seed + Tea
- Chips = Chip + Tsunami
- Chocolate = Mud + Rainforest
- Chuckwagon = Cowboy + SOS
- CIA = Husband + Spy
- Cider = Apple + Water
- Cirrus = Cloud + Latin
- Clap = Hand + Hand
- Clavicle = Latin + Nail
- Clayton = Mud + Tarzan
- Cleanup = Helpful + Spilled
- Clerk = Arrested + Desk
- Climber = Climb + Remote
- Clock = Brand + Time
- Clock = Computer + Time
- Clog = Dutch + Mud
- Clogweed = Clog + Marijuana
- Cloudberry = Cloud + Jam
- Clutter = Mess + Time
- Coffee = Bitter + Craps
- Cologne = Alcohol + Perfume
- Combine = Electricity + Tractor
- Comedy = Advertising + Jokes
- Command = Control + Text
- Commonweal = Common + Where
- Compass = Map + Wind
- Complacent = Conservative + Pleased
- Complexer = Complex + Than
- Condemned = Condemn + Ended
- Confess = Admit + Framed
- Confidence = Ego + Quiet
- Confucius = Confused + Kissing
- Congee = Rice + Soup
- Connect = Dot + Knees
- Consequence = Outcome + Punish
- Consistency = Consist + Reward
- Consommé = Soup + Tea
- Conspiracy = Normal + Secrets
- Consumer = Giant + Products
- Contortionist = Illegal + Twist
- Contradiction = Creativity + Divided
- Conversion = Convert + Depression
- Convict = Condemn + Gather
- Coop = Chicken + House
- Co-Pilot = One + Pilot
- Corazon = Heart + Latin
- Cornbread = Corn + Swamp
- Cornhole = Corn + Lawn
- Corpulent = Corrupt + Hung
- Cosmos = Galaxy + Universe
- Cougar = Decades + She
- Coughlin = Coughlan + Patriot
- Countenance = Count + Recognize
- Counter-Strike = Counter + Quick
- Countries = Continents + Division
- Coven = Twelve + Witches
- Coverup = Incident + Makeup
- Cowabunga = Cowboy + Surfer
- Crabgrass = Crab + Plant
- Crackdown = Crack + Crime
- Crash = Plane + Fire
- Crawfish = Crayfish + Lake
- Crayfish = Crayon + Lake
- Creation = Destruction + Not
- Credits = Ending + Tips
- Cremation = Funeral + Waste
- Crepes = Fire + Pancake
- Crib = Baby + Fence
- Crispy = Bacon + Fire
- Crooked = Not + Straight
- Crossbow = Bow + Bow
- Crumble = Crumb + Train
- Cubs = Lion + Lioness
- Cuddles = Hugs + Permission
- Cultivate = Cult + One
- Cupcake = Cake + Micro
- Cured = Healed + Pill
- Curry = Anything + Indian
- Custard = Custody + Eat
- Cut = Chew + Knife
- Cutest = Cute + Funniest
- Cutlass = Blade + Pirate
- Cyan = Blue + Wind
- Cybercity = Cyberman + Skyscraper
- Cyberdog = Dog + Steampunk
- Cyberwave = Cyborg + Tsunami
- Cyclist = Cycle + Hired
- Cymbal = Crash + Drum
- Dachshund = Dog + Dwarf
- Daddy = Celebrities + Dad
- Dagger = Blade + Onyx
- Daiquiri = Pineapple + Slushie
- Damn = Hell + Swear
- Danae = Io + Zeus
- Dangerous = Danger + Stressed
- Dare = Risk + Stare
- Database = Error + Table
- Dating = Date + Water
- DC = USA + Washington
- Dealership = Deal + Resident
- Decades = Jazz + Years
- Deciding = Decide + Laughing
- Declaration = Independence + Recording
- Deepad = Deep + iPad
- Deletion = Deleted + Donation
- Delicious = Eaten + Enjoyed
- Deluxe = Delicious + Upgrade
- Democrat = Busy + Republican
- Demonstration = Demon + Latin
- Dentist = Crash + Mouth
- Derail = Bullet + Train
- Desert = Sand + Sand
- Desk = Alone + Table
- Dessert = Chocolate + Serve
- Destroy = Drugs + Evidence
- Determination = Fire + Resolution
- Detroit = Fire + Michigan
- Devolution = Deleted + Resolution
- Dewdrop = Dew + Fairy
- Diagnosis = Guessing + Sick
- Died = Born + Last
- Dietrich = Diet + Rich
- Dig = Earth + Search
- Dill = Dust + Pickle
- Dinnerone = Dinner + One
- Dip = Chips + Soup
- Disagreement = Agreement + Not
- Disgusting = Delicious + Not
- Dishonor = Dishes + Honor
- Disk = Micro + Save
- Disobey = Command + Not
- Dissatisfied = Not + Satisfied
- Distance = Beautiful + Far
- Distraction = Focus + Not
- Divided = Divide + Sealed
- Divorce = Marriage + Normal
- Document = Latin + Paper
- Doggy = Dog + Mummy
- Doll = Dust + Toy
- Domino = Home + Latin
- Donut = Hole + Sweet
- Doormat = Foot + Home
- Dorothy = Oz + Tornado
- Dotter = Dot + Dumber
- Doughnut = Donut + Scheme
- Downgrade = Saddest + Upgrade
- Dracula = Rain + Vampire
- Dragon = Swamp + Fire
- Dragonator = Dragon + Gator
- Drapeology = Apology + Curtain
- Dreadlocks = Hair + Stoner
- Dreams = Dynamic + Nightmares
- Drider = Drunk + Spider
- Drinking = Bottle + Dating
- Drivers = Emotion + License
- Drone = Kite + Tank
- Drown = Ophelia + Water
- Drug = Dandelion + Dealer
- Drumstick = Crafting + Drum
- Dryad = Aphrodite + Drought
- Duckasaurus = Dinosaur + Duck
- Duckling = Duck + Rain
- Duckville = Duck + Village
- Dudgeon = Dude + Swear
- Dull = Boring + Boring
- Dungeons = Dragons + Session
- Dust = Wind + Earth
- Dynow = Dynamic + Now
- Ears = Closely + Lend
- Earthworm = Earth + Worm
- Easily = Ease + Signed
- Eaten = Aware + Eat
- Eavesdropping = Crawling + Hearing
- Eco-Resorts = Environment + Resorts
- Edge = Border + Time
- Effect = Began + Cause
- Egg = Dinosaur + Dinosaur
- Eggplant = Egg + Fruit
- Egotist = Ego + Not
- Einsteinium = Genius + Latin
- Elephant = More + Trunk
- Ellen = Host + January
- Emergency = Contest + Hospital
- Emoticon = Smiles + Stock
- Empire = Earth + Kingdom
- Emu-strich = Emu + Ostrich
- Ender = Ended + Reserve
- Endless = Never + Pause
- Endorse = Endorsing + Mode
- Enduringly = Enduring + Likely
- Engine = Steam + Fire
- Engineer = Engine + Sin
- Entrepreneur = Always + Businessman
- Environment = Green + Issue
- Epilogue = Conclusion + Lifetime
- E-Poetry = Electric + Poetry
- Equalizing = Equal + Selling
- Equilibrium = Balance + Options
- Eros = Alone + Aphrodite
- Essential = Helpful + Vital
- Eternal = Always + Burning
- Eucalyptus = Australia + Plant
- Euthanasia = Evolution + Healthcare
- Event = Mass + Occur
- Everlong = Ever + Lung
- Evidence = Piece + Proved
- Examination = Exam + Toilet
- Excalibur = Famous + Swords
- Excellent = Latin + Success
- Exceptson = Except + Son
- Excitement = Excited + Plan
- Executioner = Blade + Condemned
- Exhalation = Breath + Exception
- Existence = Exist + Step
- Ex-Model = Except + Model
- Expectation = Exception + Outcome
- Experience = Attempts + Relations
- Exploration = Discovery + Tattoo
- Export = Import + Release
- Extinguish = Flame + Not
- Eyelash = Eyebrow + Solution
- Eyes = Ears + Not
- Fables = Ideal + Tales
- Facebook = Privacy + Stupid
- Factory = Product + Product
- Fail = Alone + Exam
- Failpanic = Fail + Panic
- Fairytale = Mirror + Story
- Falcon = Falco + Shatter
- Family = Human + Human
- Faraway = Far + Stay
- Farmcation = Farm + Vacation
- Fart = Stink + Wind
- Fashionista = Fashion + Yell
- Faultin = Fault + Latin
- Faunus = Faun + Steam
- February = Double + January
- Feeelings = Fee + Feelings
- Female = Ballot + Gender
- Fencing = Duel + Sword
- Feral = Child + Wild
- Ferry = Commute + Ship
- Ferrywreck = Ferry + Wreck
- Fib = Lie + Micro
- Fiddlesticks = Fiddle + Miss
- Fife = Fifth + Flaw
- Fight = Battle + War
- Filed = File + Recognized
- Filter = Drain + Paper
- Finals = Exam + Season
- Finger = Pointing + Portion
- Finisher = Gone + Starter
- Fire = Crafting + Flame
- Fire Truck = Firefighter + Firefighter
- Firebot = Fire + Smogon
- Fired = Employee + Fire
- Fire-flower = Fire + Fire-plant
- Firegator = Fire + Plantigator
- Firehouse = Firewall + House
- Fireplace = Fire + Bush
- Fire-plant = Fire-tsunami + Plant
- Firetronator = Firetron + Terminator
- Firewind = Fire + Moosewind
- Firework = Fire + Screw
- Fish = Cattle + Salmon
- Fisherman = Fish + Lent
- Fishstick = Fish + Ice
- Fissure = Crack + Crack
- Fitness = Fitter + None
- Fjordshop = Fjord + Photoshop
- Flagpole = Flag + One
- Flare = Fire + Style
- Flatline = Emotional + Flat
- Flavored = Founded + Liver
- Flint = Spark + Stone
- Flip-Flops = Fire + Sandals
- Floatunderstood = Float + Understood
- Flop = Flip + Price
- Flower = Plant + Rain
- Flu = Fog + Virus
- Flyswatter = Flies + Tank
- Foggy = Drunk + Fog
- Fold = Earth + Wrinkle
- Fone = Fine + iPhone
- Fool = Stupid + King
- Foolish = Fool + Latin
- Footprint = Foot + Shadow
- Forecast = Always + Weather
- Forge = Fire + Hammer
- Forgotten = Highlight + Ignored
- Forksure = Forks + Insurance
- Forthright = Aged + Forth
- Forty-Known = Forty + Known
- Forumite = Forum + Wait
- Foster = Adopt + Stumble
- Fours = Famous + Ours
- Fraction = Complicated + Portion
- Fragrance = Perfume + Scent
- Freak = Free + Weird
- Freddy = Nightmare + Twin
- Freeman = Never + Slave
- Freeway = Free + Widow
- Frenzy = Motive + Panic
- Fresher = Faster + Fresh
- Freshpope = Freshman + Pope
- Frog = Fish + Swamp
- Frognado = Dragon + Frogurt
- Frost = Earth + Rime
- Frugal = Expense + French
- Fruit Tree = Fruit + Fruit
- Fry = Chip + Smoke
- Fuji = Japan + Mountain
- Funever = Funny + Never
- Funkite = Fun + Kite
- Funtie = Fun + Tie
- Fury = Rage + Rage
- Gainz = Gain + Pill
- Galileomalaria = Galileo + Malaria
- Gamble = Hall + Risk
- Gamers = Game + Men
- Gandhi = Indian + Scandal
- Gangrene = Cure + Gang
- Gardener = Lawn + Man
- Gargamel = Smurf + Swamp
- Gate = Entrance + Entrance
- Gator = Fallout + Swamp
- Geckoton = Gecko + Tsunami
- Geist = Gecko + Ghost
- Geneva = Genetic + Where
- Gentleman = Gentle + Prohibit
- Geode = Crack + Stone
- Geology = Depression + Rock
- Geyser = Geysir + Hay
- Ghee = Butter + Mud
- Ghost = Grave + Human
- Giant = Huge + One
- Gift = Returned + Toy
- Glam = Adam + Bowie
- Glitter = Admire + Dust
- Glowfish = Bioluminescence + Sushi
- Gmail = Crash + Google
- Gnarly = Gnome + Surfer
- Gnomarcissus = Gnome + Narcissus
- Gnomesalad = Gnome + Salad
- Gnometea = Gnome + Tea
- Gnomone = Gnome + Tsunami
- Go = Not + Stop
- Goalpost = Goal + Latter
- Goatea = Goat + Tea
- Gobbledygook = Never + Translation
- God = Universe + Eternity
- Godfather = Grandfather + Sponsor
- Golfing = Golf + Halloween
- Googleboarding = Google + Skateboarding
- Googlephoenix = Google + Phoenix
- Googolplex = Googol + Water
- Goosebumps = Goose + Puddle
- Gopi = GOP + Tea
- Gore = Go + Worse
- Gotham = Batman + Castle
- Gourmet = Go + Ours
- Grade = Conclusion + Marks
- Grammar = Crash + English
- Grandfather = Father + Time
- Grandmother = Grandfather + Not
- Grandpossession = Grandmother + Possession
- Grapevine = Grape + Grape
- Grasscutter = Lawnmower + Sword
- Grave = Destination + Died
- Great = Good + Normal
- Greenpeace = Pollution + Tarzan
- Grenade = Pineapple + Tripwire
- Grill = Alone + Barbecue
- Grizzly = Bear + Wild
- Grotto = Cave + River
- Groundling = Grounded + Latin
- Grumble = Complaint + Grateful
- Guarantee = Endorse + Warrant
- Guessing = Guess + Version
- Gumami = Gumbo + Tsunami
- Gun = Smoke + Steel
- Guppy = Fish + Mole
- Gym = Workout + Workout
- Gyroscope = Fire + Gyro
- Hackers = Hacker + Hacker
- Hail = Ice + Rain
- Haircut = Hair + Kite
- Hairspray = Hair + Product
- Half-Spot = Half + Spot
- Halloween = Hall + Yours
- Ham = Not + Spam
- Hammerhead = Shark + Pork
- Handstand = Assisted + Stand
- Hanger = Hung + Shirt
- Happened = Flies + Occurred
- Harmony = Music + One
- Hashbrown = Hash + Soup
- Haunted = Complex + Ghosts
- Hawaii Five-O = Napoleon Complex + Hawaii
- Haybonsai = Bonsai + Hay
- Haystack = Hay + Water
- Hazelnut = Fog + Nut
- Headstone = Sick + Stone
- Heart = Breakup + Stone
- Heartless = Heart + Not
- Hedgewine = Hedge + Wine
- Height = Taller + Temperature
- Hell-iday = Hell + Vacation
- HelloSaddest = Hello + Saddest
- Hephaestus = Lava + Olympus
- Herdone = Herd + One
- Hermaphrodite = Cave + Nymph
- Heroes = Common + Veterans
- Hershey = Dragon + Hers
- Hex = Curse + Curse
- Hexagram = Six + Star
- Hi = Hello + Human
- Hiccup = Crash + Hi
- High = Confidence + Marijuana
- Highline = Hi + Line
- Hike = High + Kale
- Hillion = Hill + One
- Hippocrates = Healed + Hip
- Hippotamus = Hippie + Tsunami
- Hiring = Job + Recruiting
- History = Decades + Document
- Hockeypocalypse = Hockey + Tornado
- Hog = Bear + Pig
- Hole = Black Hole + Earth
- Holey = Hole + Latin
- Homeless = Hobo + Saturn
- Hone = Home + One
- Honeycreeper = Hawaii + Honey
- Honeystar = Honeymoon + Star
- Honorable = Honor + Soon
- Hooticane = Hooter + Hurricane
- Hops = Beer + Plant
- Horse = Quality + Stable
- Hostess = Host + Host
- House = Home + Normal
- House = Wall + Brick
- Housewarming = House + Sake
- Hugger = Fitter + Hug
- Hugwork = Hug + Work
- Hula-Tsunami = Hula + Tsunami
- Human = Adam + Eve
- Humor = Comedy + Flavor
- Hungary = Hung + Relation
- Hurricue = Barbecue + Hurricodile
- Hurt = I + Pain
- Hydro = Shoot + Water
- Hydrophobia = Sisyphus + Water
- Hypocrisy = Democrat + Therapy
- Iball = Ball + iPhone
- Iceberg = Titan + Water
- Icecream = Iceland + Wish
- Iceland = Bjork + Tsunami
- Icicle = Snow + Vine
- Idaho = Geysir + Potato
- Identity = Card + Face
- Idol = Icon + Weakness
- Ignis = Latin + Lighter
- Ignored = Overlooked + Silence
- Illegal = Legal + Not
- Immunization = Alarm + Vaccine
- Impatient = Not + Patient
- Important = Import + Partial
- Incense = Latin + Smoke
- Incident = Indian + Occur
- Indian = Can + Reservation
- Infect = Impact + Sick
- Injury = Entire + Knee
- Innovate = Invent + Novel
- Insensitive = Quit + Sensitive
- Insult = Alone + Injury
- Interpretation = Stand + Translation
- iPads = iPad + Loser
- iPod = iPhone + Unemployment
- Iris = Eye + Is
- Ironwood = Ironman + Maple
- Island = Alone + Land
- Issues = Issue + Sons
- Italianer = Italian + Taller
- Itchy = Mosquito + Titanic
- Ivy = Plant + Wall
- Jack = Beanstalk + Dust
- Jack Sparrow = Sunflower + Pirate
- Jacks = Jack + Mountain
- Jadeite = Jade + Water
- Jailfish = Fish + Prison
- Jambalaya = Gumbo + Wine
- Jampunjabi = Jam + Punjabi
- Janet = Jane + Ruin
- Japan = Continent + Tea
- Japanusa = Japan + USA
- Jaundice = Injured + Yellow
- Jay-Z = Onyx + Rapper
- Jellystone = Boulder + Jelly
- Jest = Jokes + Then
- Jet = Plane + Plane
- Jew = Diamond + Moses
- Jigsaw = Puzzle + Slice
- Jobone = Job + One
- Jointbow = Joint + Rainbow
- Jolt = Car + Shock
- Joust = Folk + Tournament
- Juice = Pulp + Water
- Junkalot = Jackalot + Junkyard
- Jupiter = Roman + Thursday
- Kaatruck = Kaa + Truck
- Kale = Seaweed + Weed
- Kaleidoscope = Meter + Mirror
- Kale-tsunami = Kale + Tsunami
- Kamikaze = Japan + Tornado
- Katana = Fire + Samurai
- Kebab = Meat + String
- Kelp = Plant + Seaweed
- Kickflip = Kick + Skirt
- Kid = Cutest + Goat
- Killer = Weed + Whale
- Kingdom = Castle + Palace
- KitKat = Hands + Kit
- Knee = Joint + Shallow
- Knots = Knot + Seagull
- Krypton = Planet + Superman
- Ladder = Climb + File
- Lager = Beer + Latin
- Lamb = Tornado + Wool
- Lamprey = Glowworm + Lake
- Landseer = Dog + Newfoundland
- Large = Medium + Medium
- Latinas = Delays + Latin
- Latipi = Latin + Tipi
- Launch = Field + Rocket
- Lava Lamp = Lava + Lamp
- Lavaboarding = Lava + Skimboarding
- Lawnmower = Engine + Garden
- Lawsuits = Lawyers + Sensations
- Layoff = Crash + Employee
- Leak = Documents + Journalist
- Learn = Born + Know
- Lectag = Lecture + Tag
- Leech = Earthworm + Marsh
- Leftovers = Portion + Save
- Legalization = Leadership + Marijuana
- Legos = Death + Lego
- Lemurian = Lemur + Tsunami
- Lento = Latin + Slow
- Lepton = Leap + Not
- Libra = Latin + Scales
- Liger = Dragon + Hyena
- Lightsaber = Help + Laser
- Lightsaber = Laser + Sword
- Likesilver = Like + Silver
- Lilypad = Lily + Subway
- Lilywhistle = Lily + Whistle
- Limerick = Funny + Poem
- Lingam = Earth + Shiva
- Lint = Alone + Pocket
- Lioness = Lion + Love
- Lionfish = Dandelion + Stingray
- Liqueur = Alcohol + Mummy
- Litigation = Latin + Lawsuit
- Liverock = Liver + Sock
- Lobbyist = Field + Lobby
- Lock = Key + Normal
- Locksock = Lock + Sock
- Logging = Rainforest + Truck
- London = City + English
- Loneman = Alone + Crashman
- Lonestead = Alone + Seastead
- Longboat = Viking + Water
- Lorem = Latin + Text
- Loss = Normal + Profit
- Lottery = Money + Mud
- Lotus = Lily + Flower
- Love = Dating + Fire
- Lozenge = Cough + Throat
- Ludi = Game + Latin
- Lukemud = Luke + Mud
- Lullaby = Song + Tear
- Lunar = Latin + Moon
- Lunar = Moon + Lily
- Lunchroom = Lunch + Whom
- Lung = Lend + Organ
- Lutum = Latin + Tool
- Lyrics = Forget + Song
- Mad = Alice + Normal
- Madonna = Lily + Superstar
- Magic = Dust + Spell
- Mailspill = Mail + Spill
- Makeup = Beauty + Case
- Male = Female + Opposite
- Malpractice = Diagnosis + Lawsuits
- Man = Bond + Iron
- Manga = Book + Japan
- Mangalyaan = Mangrove + Mars
- Mannequin = Clothes + Stand
- MapleStory = Maple + Titan
- Marijuana = Excellent + Joint
- Marketplace = Distance + Market
- Marriage = Earth + Romance
- Marsh = Riddle + Swamp
- Marsport = Mars + Port
- Mash = Ash + Mass
- Mass = Latin + Prayer
- Maternal = Latin + Mother
- Maybe = Ice + Yes
- Mayflower = Boat + Thanksgiving
- Mayup = May + Up
- Meal = Salad + Soup
- Measure = Adjust + Tape
- Medal = Assessment + Metal
- Meetmicro = Meet + Micro
- Megalo-train = Megalodon + Train
- Menace = Men + Mess
- Mentorspot = Mentors + Spot
- Merchant = Selling + Wander
- Metal = CD + Devil
- Meteor = Planet + Rock
- Metronome = Drum + Time
- Metro-Tsunami = Metro + Tsunami
- Mic = Ear + Transform
- Michigan = Lake + USA
- Mist = Swamp + Wind
- Modern = Architecture + Normal
- Moebius = Island + Loop
- Molebama = Moleman + Obama
- Molten = Drink + Lava
- Momshark = Mom + Shark
- Monk = Mountain + Prayer
- Monocle = Eyebrow + Focus
- Monsanto = GMO + Rich
- Moodle = Brain + Mood
- Moon = Earth + Reflection
- Moonami = Lunar + Sunami
- Moonmobile = Moon + Snowmobile
- Moose = Deer + Water
- Morse = Kratos + Semaphore
- Moscato = Malaria + Wine
- Mosquito = Anticipating + Bite
- Mothball = Moth + Water
- Motorcycle = Motor + Right
- Mountain = Earth + Earth
- Mouse = Cheese + Where
- Mozart = Document + Musician
- Mud = Steam + Earth
- Mud-flop = Flip-Flop + Mud
- Mudsnapper = Mud + Snapper
- Mudway = Mud + Subway
- Mudworm = Glowworm + Mud
- Muggle = Never + Wizard
- Mule = Donkey + Swamp
- Multiply = Divide + Double
- Mummy = Human + Dust
- Mumu = Mummy + Penguin
- Musician = Human + Tune
- Mutate = Corrupt + Transform
- Myrrh = Earth + Frankincense
- Nail = Iron + Wood
- NaNoWriMo = Forum + November
- Narcissandwich = Narcissus + Sandwich
- Narcissus = Kissing + Themselves
- Navigator = Compass + Tsunami
- Needle = One + Thread
- Nemesis = Enemy + Reminder
- Nerd = And + Glasses
- Nerodrone = Drone + Nero
- Nest = Bird + Soil
- Network = Server + System
- Neverending = Jar + Never
- Newfoundland = Dog + Lake
- Nibbled = Eaten + Fingers
- Nile = River + Reef
- Ninjato = Kite + Ninja
- Nobel = Fire + Oslo
- Nokia = Cloud + Finland
- Nonsense = Not + Sentence
- Nose = Mirror + Smell
- Notato = Never + Potato
- Notions = Notion + Sons
- Novelette = Never + Novel
- Nowagon = Now + Wagon
- Nutella = Hazelnut + Wind
- Oar = Paddle + Paddle
- Obi-Wan = Jedi + Stone
- Obsidian = Stone + Lava
- Obvious = Clear + Secret
- Occurred = Happened + Shoe
- Ode = Poem + Victory
- Offroad = Driving + Mountain
- Oilbird = Bird + Oil
- Oink = Mirror + Pig
- Olympians = Athlete + Engineers
- Omnibus = Bus + Latin
- Onion = Novel + One
- Opera = Mountain + Stage
- Opinion = News + Reflection
- Oppose = Against + How
- Optimize = Eyes + Organize
- Orchard = Apple + Farm
- Organizer = Organ + Pinker
- Original = Copy + Not
- Otter = Squirrel + Water
- Outback = Australia + Dust
- Outparts = Out + Parts
- Outscary = Out + Scary
- Overbeam = Beam + Over
- Overflow = Problem + Stack
- Overmore = More + Over
- Overreaction = Over + Relations
- Owe = Debt + Not
- Own = Loan + Not
- Oxbarbecue = Barbecue + Ox
- Paddleboat = Mud + Swampboat
- Padlock = Latin + Lock
- Painter = Artist + Engine
- Paintwreck = Paintcast + Trainwreck
- Palace = House + Oasis
- Palette = Not + Paint
- Pan = Latin + Pipe
- Pancake = Pan + Soda
- Panda = Black + Pig
- Pandacub = Panda + Water
- Pandora = Prometheus + Water
- Panet = Mars + Pane
- Pantractor = Pane + Tractor
- Paparazzi = Stalker + Movie
- Papers = Climb + Documents
- Parade = Realized + Walk
- Parallel = Always + Reverse
- Parasail = Paramecium + Wind
- Pareidolia = Lake + Paradox
- Parking = One + Park
- Parliament = Court + Organize
- Part = Apart + Never
- Partisan = Aide + Partial
- Partner = Companion + Tennis
- Passenger = Pass + Stand
- Pasture = Flock + Soil
- Paternal = Daddy + Latin
- Patio = Table + Yard
- Patron = Island + Saint
- Pay = Victory + Wages
- Payless = Heel + Paid
- Peach = Crash + Princess
- Peapod = Pea + Plant
- Peasalad = Peasoup + Salad
- Peasneeze = Pea + Sneeze
- Pecan = Time + Walnut
- Pee = Piss + Toilet
- Peep = Eye + Window
- Pele = Pea + Volcano
- Pelicant = Pelican + Swamp
- Pence = Cheap + Lent
- Pencil = Ash + Tree
- Pendant = Boulder + Necklace
- Penguapple = Penguin + Pineapple
- Penguinosaurus = Penguin + Pterodactyl
- Peony = Lily + Pea
- Pepperoni = Pepper + Pond
- Percy = Poem + Shelley
- Period = Spot + Time
- Perseus = Medusa + Sword
- Persist = Last + Resist
- Pervert = Eye + Sex
- Pesto = Basil + Water
- Petri = Dish + Micro
- Petrol = Oil + Rock
- Philanthropy = Charity + Normal
- Philosophy = Wisdom + Music
- Photographer = Camera + Mines
- Photoshark = Adobe + Shark
- Phototown = Photoshop + Town
- Phuket = Beach + Thailand
- Pianissimo = Latin + Piano
- Picket = Fence + Wood
- Pickpocket = Fingers + Waste
- Piercing = Needle + Ring
- Piezza = Pie + Pizza
- Pigcopter = Pigboat + Tornado
- Piggy = Asset + Small
- Piglet = Pig + Pig
- Pigship = Landship + Pig
- Pigzilla = Pig + Tesla
- Pile = Shoes + Stack
- Pillow = Cotton + Dandelion
- Pinball = Pin + Urban
- Pine = Smell + Forest
- Pineapplefish = Fish + Pineapple
- Pine-Sol = Cleaning + Pine
- Pinko = Liberal + Pink
- Pipette = Dandelion + Tube
- Pirates = Guns + Island
- Pissed = Adjusted + Piss
- Pistachio = Nuts + Starter
- Pistrive = Pissed + Strive
- Pitch = Hill + Sales
- Pizza = Lava + Pepperoni
- Plagues = Flies + Prophets
- Plank = Pluto + Wood
- Plant = Water + Earth
- Plantea = Planet + Tea
- Plautus = Comedy + Latin
- Playlist = CDs + List
- Pleasedon = Pleased + Punish
- Plesiosaurus = Omelette + Plesiosaur
- Plumberscandal = Plumber + Scandal
- Plumtree = Plum + Tree
- Plutoad = Pluto + Toad
- Plywood = Plane + Wood
- Pocahontas = Jane + Mayflower
- Poetasters = Poets + Than
- Poetry = Poem + Poem
- Poeturkey = Poetry + Turkey
- Pokedex = Lake + Poke
- Polar = Case + North
- Polite = Culture + Gentle
- Pollock = Paint + Tornado
- Poltergeist = Determination + Ghost
- Pond = Grey + Pool
- Pondscum = Pond + Sneeze
- Poodle = Dandelion + Dog
- Poolside = Pool + Wine
- Popemobile = Engine + Pope
- Population = Census + Couples
- Porcelain = Ash + China
- Porkosaurus = Dinosaur + Pig
- Porridge = Port + Rice
- Portrait = Beloved + Picture
- Posh = Latin + Model
- Postcard = Stamp + Tour
- Posterior = Latin + Poster
- Postman = Latin + Mailman
- Postseals = Post + Seals
- Pot of Gold = Rainbow + Treasure
- Potatoman = Fanboy + Potato
- Potdam = Dam + Pot
- Potions = Book + Pot
- Potter = Clayton + Fire
- Potwreck = Pot + Trainwreck
- Pre = Not + Post
- Precise = Doctor + Exact
- Premiere = Movie + Occur
- Preowned = Logical + Used
- Presell = Reservation + Sell
- Present = Gift + Gift
- Pressure = Press + Request
- Prickle = Cactus + Time
- Prince = Frog + Rain
- Principality = Principal + Time
- Prints = Finger + Marks
- Prison Cake = Cake + Jail
- Privacy = Property + Secret
- Probite = Bite + Pro
- Prodigal = Parent + Returned
- Profounder = Profound + Sooner
- Prohibition = Prohibit + Search
- Promenade = Prom + Water
- Promote = Appoint + Leap
- Pro-Multiple = Multiple + Pro
- Prostitution = Couple + Selling
- Protest = Petition + Street
- Prototype = Prints + Rapid
- Proven = Comfort + Tested
- Psychiatry = Owner + Psychology
- Psychology = Mental + Surveyed
- Psychotherapy = Fantasy + Therapy
- Pteranodon = Pterodactyl + Pterodactyl
- Pterodactyl = Cloud + T-Rex
- Pterodragon = Dragon + Pterodactyl
- Puck = Hockey + Pray
- Pun = Fine + Time
- Punchline = Joke + Swamp
- Pundust = Dust + Pun
- Punish = Condemn + Need
- Punnet = Nut + Punjet
- Pun-rex = Punwich + T-rex
- Puntart = Pun + Tart
- Puree = Pee + Urine
- Purr = Cat + Sensations
- Pushup = Ash + Push
- Pussycat = Cat + Latin
- Pyramid = Aeon + Brick
- Python = Normal + Snake
- Quake = Marsh + Tremor
- Quarantrain = Quarantine + Trainwreck
- Quartz = Cactus + Crystal
- Question = Curiosity + Curiosity
- Quitsatisfy = Quit + Satisfy
- R’lyeh = Cthulhu + Island
- Race = Car + Tire
- Racetea = Race + Tea
- Racing = Crash + Team
- Radcloud = Cloud + Radscorpion
- Radish = Rain + Root
- Rag = Cotton + Homeless
- Rainbow = Geysir + Rain
- Rainbow = Rain + Fire
- Rainforest = Jungle + Rain
- Rainzen = Rain + Zen
- Ram = Aries + Fire
- Rameses = King + Ozymandias
- Rapid = Fast + Latin
- Rapping = Lyrics + Selling
- Rapunzel = Princess + Ruin
- Ratio = Division + Grey
- Raven = Crow + Fog
- Reaction = Action + Pay
- Realization = Realize + Saving
- Reappear = Appear + Survival
- Rearview = Driver + Mirror
- Recess = Senate + Vacation
- Recommend = Endorse + Value
- Recount = Divide + Re-election
- Recycle = Endorse + Trash
- Reef = Coral + Marsh
- Reflection = Mirror + Paper
- Regina = Latin + Queen
- Reigning = Borrow + Resigning
- Reinsurance = Insurance + Peer
- Relationship = Bonds + Connect
- Relativity = Einstein + Theory
- Relaxation = Spa + Vacation
- Relic = Antique + Time
- Reminder = Forgetting + Notice
- Remix = Hits + Mix
- Rental = Cds + Return
- Repaired = Became + Repair
- Re-phoenix = Phoenix + Re-Tea
- Request = Before + Demand
- Reservation = Dinner + Signed
- Resigning = Latin + Retiring
- Respiration = Breath + Status
- Restoration = Classical + Repair
- Re-tea-ble = Fire + Re-Tea
- Retread = Asshole + Tire
- Retrograde = Retiring + Upgrade
- Reunion = Family + Tsunami
- Revenue = Revision + Value
- Reward = Recognition + Risk
- Rhombus = Square + Unlikely
- Ribs = Adam + Barbecue
- Risen = Rise + Tested
- Romulus = Ra + Rome
- Ruin = Rain + Sandcastle
- SakeSmogon = Sake + Smogon
- Salaryman = Always + Salary
- Salmonella = Salmon + Train
- Salto = Latin + Leap
- Salud = Health + Latin
- Salvation = Latin + Save
- Samba = Drum + Latin
- Sandal = Sandstorm + Wood
- Sandbar = Sand + Tugboat
- Sandbo = Rambo + Sandcastle
- Sandbox = Desert + Software
- Sandboy = Fanboy + Sandman
- Sandcrab = Crab + Sandcastle
- Sandman = Dream + Dust
- Sandpaper = Paper + Sand
- Sandshark = Sandwich + Shark
- Sandspa = Sandcastle + Spa
- Sandtank = Sandcastle + Tank
- Sandtopus = Sand + Sharktopus
- Sandwash = Sand + Washing
- Sandwolf = Dune + Wolf
- Sap = Tree + Windshield
- Sarcophagus = Mummy + Mummy
- Sardine = Fishing + Oil
- Sashimi = Sushi + Sushi
- Satanbucks = Satanwich + Starbucks
- Satyricon = Rice + Satyr
- Save = Never + Spend
- Saxophone = Jazz + Wind
- Scalpel = Knife + Mountain
- Scamspam = Scam + Spam
- Scar = Forehead + Rip
- Scat = Scary + Sit
- Scepter = Planet + Stick
- Scientia = Discovery + Latin
- Sconehenge = Scone + Stonehenge
- Scotch = Fog + Peat
- Scrabble = Scramble + Taxi
- Scraper = Ice + Windshield
- Screen = Computer + Glass
- Sea Monster = Water + Monster
- Seadragon = Dragon + Starfish
- Seal = Authority + Stamp
- Seasoning = Meteor + Salt
- Seed = Plant + Sperm
- Seinfeld = Neighbor + Series
- Selfie = iPhone + Like
- Sell = Building + Convince
- Semaphore = Latin + Signal
- Senate = Blade + Committee
- Sensations = Adjust + Notions
- Sentence = Low + Paragraph
- Seraph = Angel + Phoenix
- Serenity = Never + Rage
- Servant = Genius + Serve
- Service = Always + Postal
- Sewage = Garbage + Pipe
- Sextet = Leader + Si
- Shallow = Never + Profound
- Shandy = Beer + Tea
- Shards = Glass + Shatter
- Shark Tank = Shark + Oil
- Sheep = Baa + Drill
- Shelleyvenus = Shelley + Venus
- Shield = Brick + Sword
- Shiny = New + Smooth
- Shirt = Cloth + Cotton
- Shivalingam = Lingam + Shiva
- Shoe = Leather + Reservation
- Shopping = Market + Skirt
- Shoulder = Normal + Shrug
- Shove = Cut + Push
- Showman = Businessman + Curtain
- Shredder = Nervous + Paper
- Shrine = Micro + Temple
- Shrugger = Observer + Shrugging
- Shum = Shrug + Sum
- Shuttle = Shade + Space
- Sicko = Movie + Sick
- Siddhartha = Buddha + Ozymandias
- Siesta = Nap + Sun
- Signore = Italian + Signed
- Silhouettes = Couples + Shadows
- Simmer = Boil + Never
- Sincere = Honest + Normal
- Sink = Rat + Water
- Sinkward = Awkward + Sink
- Siri = Aide + iPhone
- Sisyphus = Stone + Ubermensch
- Six = Less + Seven
- Skateboarding = Skid + Surfing
- Skeetervac = Mosquito + Vacuum
- Skid = Brake + Mud
- Skimboard = Skimming + Skimming
- Skimming = Stone + Surfing
- Skipping = Skimming + Stone
- Skunk = Stink + Swamp
- Skycycle = Bicycle + Cloud
- Skyline = City + Kite
- Skywalker = Luke + Water
- Slamming = Crafting + Slam
- Sledgehammer = Hammer + Hammer
- Sleepy = Alone + Tired
- Slice = Cut + Slowly
- Slimer = Radio + Slime
- Slip = Rain + Skid
- Slot = Money + Spin
- Slowly = Closely + Slow
- Small = Huge + Not
- Smartphone = Always + Phone
- Smelting = Crafting + Melt
- Smith = Crafting + Met
- Smoke = Wind + Fire
- Smokeball = Meatball + Smoke
- Smokejumper = Firefighter + Pilot
- Smoking = Jane + Smoke
- Smoothies = Smooth + Solutions
- Smurfette = Smurf + Water
- Smurfstew = Smurf + Stew
- Snakeworm = Sandworm + Snake
- Snapper = Swamp + Turtle
- Sneer = Beer + Sneeze
- Snoop = Pop + Weed
- Snorkel = Beach + Lung
- Snotami = Booger + Tsunami
- Snotopoly = Booger + Monopoly
- Snotstone = Snotami + Stone
- Snotty = Snot + Tree
- Snowblower = Snowmobile + Vacuum
- Snowbook = Facebook + Snowman
- Snowcano = Snowpocalypse + Volcano
- Snowdrop = Lily + Snow
- Snowflake = Avalanche + Lily
- Snowglobe = Avalanche + Fishbowl
- Snowplow = Avalanche + Tractor
- Snowshoe = Avalanche + Sandal
- Snowtank = Snowplow + Tank
- Snowtrain = Snowmobile + Train
- Sober = Alcohol + Clean
- Sockcess = Sock + Success
- Sodaweed = Seaweed + Soda
- Soft = Copyright + Micro
- Software = System + Computer
- Soil = Earth + SOS
- SolarWinds = Software + Solar
- Solitaire = Alone + Victory
- Solo = Alone + Line
- Solutions = Problems + Sponsoring
- Sometimes = Guessing + Sometime
- Soonervisitor = Sooner + Visitor
- Sorbet = Fruit + Ice
- Sose = SOS + Zeus
- Sound = Noise + Noise
- Soupfish = Soup + Starfish
- Soupiter = Jupiter + Soup
- Soupwreck = Soup + Wreck
- Sow = Seed + Whom
- Spaceport = Planet + Port
- Spaghettio = Pasta + Saturn
- Spank = Spot + Thank
- Sparkle = Glitter + Tide
- Sparx = Pipe + Spyro
- Speargun = Blowgun + Shark
- Speech = Bottom + Presentation
- Spelunker = Cave + Sponge
- Sperm = Dust + Whale
- Sphinxus = Sphinx + Sushi
- Spider = Smoke + Web
- Spider-cloud = Cloud + Spider-dust
- Spider-dust = Dust + Spider-man
- Spider-Man = Perfume + Spider
- Spill = Container + Tipping
- Spite = Pleased + Spit
- Splat = Bug + Windshield
- Spludge = Divorce + Mud
- Sponsoring = East + Endorsing
- Spooky = Ghost + Soup
- Spotlight = Spot + Themselves
- Sprawl = Spite + Suburban
- Spritzer = Soda + Wine
- Sputnik = Radio + Rocket
- SpyGlass = Spy + Windex
- Square = Fours + Solid
- Squirrel = Acorn + Wind
- Stacked = Stack + Stuck
- Stainless = Clean + Steel
- Stalactite = Cave + Sweat
- Stamp = Money + Postcard
- Star Wars = Star + Lightsaber
- Stardust = Celebrities + Start
- Starport = Port + Spaceport
- Starwreck = Star + Wreck
- Static = Ash + Radio
- Staycation = Star + Vacation
- SteamPunk = Mech + Steam
- Steamrainbow = Rainbowship + Steampunk
- Steamrose = Rose + Steampunk
- Steamstorm = Frankenstorm + Steam
- Steamwine = Steampunk + Wine
- Steel = Fog + Metal
- Stem = Cell + Kite
- Steroid = Drug + Strong
- Stewpid = Stew + Tree
- Stig = Swamp + Ziggy
- Stingray = Kite + Reef
- Stir = Ghost + Spoon
- Stoicism = Consistent + Philosophy
- Stoneder = Stoned + Stoner
- Store = Rate + Shop
- Strangefruit = Strange + Testify
- Strawberry = Glass + Straw
- Streetlight = Electricity + Road
- Strike = Employment + Oppose
- Stripe = Strip + Time
- Stripes = Tiger + Love
- Stroll = Skirt + Walking
- Struggle = Goal + Preventions
- Studio = Recording + Truck
- Stuntman = Steam + Stunt
- Style = Fashion + Taste
- Stypo = Stone + Typo
- Submission = Resign + Suburb
- Subtankic = Subtank + Titanic
- Suburban = Poet + Suburb
- Suck = Pipe + Vacuum
- Suit = Case + Formal
- Sum = Math + One
- Sunbathing = Spa + Sun
- Sunfish = Fish + Solar
- Sunflower = Sun + Flower
- Sunken = Blessed + Sunk
- Sunroof = Sun + Windshield
- Sunstroke = Cough + Sun
- Superangel = Angel + Superlily
- Supercarman = Supercar + Superman
- Superman = Human + Metropolis
- Superlily = Lily + Superman
- Superpower = One + Power
- Supertipi = Super + Tipi
- Superwhale = Superman + Whale
- Support = Help + Keyboard
- Surfhenge = Stonehenge + Surf
- Surfshopper = Photoshop + Surf
- Surfzen = Surf + Zen
- Surveillance = Database + Eye
- Survive = Endure + Few
- Sushitic = Sushi + Titanic
- Suspectus = Latin + Suspect
- Swab = Sailor + Sweat
- Swallow = Kite + Swan
- Swampasushi = Sushi + Swampasabi
- Swampboat = Swampmobile + Water
- Swampfire = Fire + Swampella
- Swampmobile = Engine + Swampman
- SwampShop = Photoshop + Swamp
- Swanami = Swan + Tsunami
- Swanosaurus = Dinosaur + Swan
- Swashbuckler = Swan + Viking
- Sweatcation = Sweat + Vacation
- Sweetheart = Heart + Honey
- Swimsuit = Mirror + Swim
- Sword = Blade + Blade
- Syrinx = Needle + Nymph
- T = It + Less
- T-800 = Ash + Terminator
- Tablet = iPad + Latin
- Tacopazzi = Paparazzi + Taco
- Tactics = Devil + Strategy
- Tagalong = Tag + Trail
- Tailgate = Tail + Vacation
- Tan = Sunburn + Water
- Tankard = Sake + Tank
- Tankfish = Starfish + Tank
- Tanktop = Knot + Tank
- Tannin = Tan + Tea
- Tapestry = Crash + Thread
- Tartarus = Earth + Rhea
- Tarzan = Jungle + Book
- Tasmaniac = Barbecue + Tasmania
- Tattoo = Anchor + Artist
- Tautology = Always + Tension
- Taxonomy = Diagnosis + Tax
- T-Ball = Baseball + Cheap
- Tea-borg = Cyborg + Tea
- Tea-la-wind = Tea-la + Wind
- Tease = Sea + Tea
- Teavillage = Tea + Village
- Teepee = Guarantee + Tipi
- Telepathy = Communication + Mirror
- Tell = Not + Yell
- Tenant = Nail + Occupied
- Tenure = Appointment + Decades
- Terracotta = China + Mud
- Terrornado = Terrorist + Tornado
- Tested = Products + Tried
- Tetrapod = Four + Walking
- Thames = London + Water
- Thancream = Cream + Than
- Thanksgiving = Turkey + Honey
- Thankwinning = Thank + Winning
- Theater = Stage + Stage
- Thelives = Lives + Then
- Thesaurus = Sighs + There
- Third = Forehead + Fraction
- Thor = Fire + Viking
- Thought = Cloud + Head
- Thumb = Exhaust + Hitchhiker
- Thyme = Anticipate + Herb
- Tide = Clock + Water
- Tiger Lily = Earth + Captain Hook
- Tights = Movies + Tighter
- Timefly = Butterfly + Timepirate
- Tin = Plant + Steel
- Tinkerwave = Tinkerbell + Tsunami
- Tip = Economist + Thanked
- Tipping = Pissing + Tip
- Tipsy = Fairy + Wine
- Titan = Landship + Volcano
- Titanic = Iceberg + Boat
- Titanomachy = Titanic + War
- Toast = Bake + Fire
- Tomb = Mummy + Earth
- Tonic = Island + Vodka
- Toothless = Clean + Dragon
- Torch = Fire + Jack
- Tostada = Host + Latin
- Toughness = Prevention + Tough
- Tournament = Competition + Round
- Towers = Crash + Twin
- Town = Village + Village
- T-Pain = Park + T-yeezy
- Tractor = Lawnmower + Lawnmower
- Tractorcade = Tractor + Vacation
- Tractorwreck = Tractor + Trainwreck
- Tradition = Commonly + Legacy
- Tragic = Leg + Tragedy
- Train = Snake + Steam
- Tranquility = Cave + Peace
- Transfusion = Blood + Thanks
- Transmogrification = Remote + Transformation
- Trash = Edge + Waste
- Treant = Balrog + Plant
- Tree = Earth + Plant
- Treehouse = Engineer + Plant
- Tree-rex = Dragon-rex + Tree
- T-rexpert = T-rex + Trivia
- Trifle = Pudding + Wine
- Trillionaire = Locked + Trillion
- Trip = Clue + Stumble
- Triplicate = Multiple + Trip
- Triton = Poseidon + Whale
- Troll = Opinion + Trap
- Trollpac = Trollface + Tupac
- Trump Cake = Trump + Cake
- Trunk = Elephant + Eye
- Tsunade = Depression + Tsunami
- Tsunamazon = Amazon + Tsunami
- Tsunamiball = Mothball + Tsunami
- Tsunamicreeper = Creeper + Tsunami
- T-tab = T-Shirt + Tab
- Tuberculosis = Cough + Island
- Tugboat = Sail + Tractor
- Tuna = Crash + Sushi
- Turf = Not + Surf
- Turtleneck = Conservation + Shirt
- Tutankhamun = Mummy + Egypt
- T-Venus = Terminator + Venus
- Tweetment = Diagnosis + Twitter
- Twerking = Celebrities + Dancer
- Twitter = Communication + Dozen
- Typist = Rat + Type
- Tyrant = Brother + Demands
- Ubermensch = DNA + Uber
- Ukulele = Hawaii + Micro
- Unbalance = Balance + Not
- Unbound = Bound + Never
- Unch = Alone + Lunch
- Unconstitutional = Constitution + Not
- Undead = Always + Dead
- Underachievement = Achievement + Under
- Understand = Beneath + Help
- Underwear = Not + Pants
- Unfold = Fold + Not
- Unfunny = Alone + Funniest
- Unison = One + Sound
- Universe = Galaxy + Black Hole
- Unlikely = Blank + Likely
- Unprepared = Ignorance + Ready
- Unscrew = One + Screw
- Unsinkable = Never + Titanic
- Unstuck = Crafting + Stuck
- Unum = Latin + Together
- Us = Ancestors + This
- Utopia = Atlantis + Freedom
- Vaccine = Cure + Push
- Valet = Own + Parking
- Value = Cost + Suffering
- Vampire = Mirror + Bullet
- Vantablack = Black + Mirror
- Vapecano = Vape + Volcano
- Vaper = Pirate + Vape
- Vapirwhale = Vapir + Whale
- Vegemite = Australia + Soup
- Velocity = Identify + Speed
- Venera = Tank + Venus
- Vent = Be + Invent
- Venus Flytrap = Monster + Flower
- Verde = Green + Latin
- Veterans = Lives + November
- Vibranium = Adamantium + Venus
- Viking = Longboat + Smoke
- Vintage = Time + Wine
- Visa = Embassy + Pass
- Vision = French + Sight
- Viva = Latin + Victory
- Vodka = Money + Water
- Volition = Participation + Will
- Vomit = Gumbo + Sushi
- Vroom = Car + Mirror
- Vulnerability = Bug + Latin
- Wagon = Trail + Wheel
- Walking = Not + Racing
- Wallet = Normal + Pocket
- Walnuts = Nuts + Recognize
- Warehouse = Museum + Where
- Warranty = Guarantee + Not
- Warrior = Amazon + War
- Wasabi = Sushi + Time
- Washington = Swamp + USA
- Watercolor = Painting + River
- Wave = Reverb + Water
- Web = Marsh + Spider
- Weed = Hacker + Plant
- Week = Divide + Month
- Wetsuit = Jacket + Surfer
- When = Question + Time
- Whisky = Scotch + Wind
- White = Laser + Privilege
- Wicked = Evil + Witch
- Wikileaks = Knowledge + Leak
- Will = Determination + One
- Windsor = Never + Tie
- Wiper = Wave + Windshield
- Wisdom = Owl + Smoke
- Wise = Fool + Not
- Witch = Possession + Skirt
- Woman = Adam + Man
- Wood = Tree + Forest
- Woodchipper = Lawnmower + Tree
- Workaholic = Awkward + Works
- Workout = Gym + Hands
- Worm = Bait + Earth
- Wow = Crash + Now
- Wreckage = Destruction + Wreck
- Wrinkle = Clean + Iron
- Xiton = Exit + One
- Yardstick = Fraction + Yard
- Yawning = Gap + Mouth
- Yen = East + Pound
- Yin Yang = Phoenix + Dragon
- Young = Age + Not
- Zelda = Grateful + Link
- Zeus = Titan + Wind
- Ziggy = Bowie + Water
- Zynga = Brick + Farmville
Are some of these completely made up by the AI? Absolutely, but if you were running Infinite Craft, bombarded by click-happy humans, we’d delve into complete fiction too. And those are all the recipes & combinations we’ve come across so far in Infinite Craft.