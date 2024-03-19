There are plenty of hi-tech things to make Infinite Craft, from Rockets to iPhones, but it’s important not to overlook the basics. So, to get you off on the right foot, here’s how to make and get Stone in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft

One way to get Stone in Infinite Craft is to combine Lava and Water. However, you’ll need another step to get to Lava. Here’s how you make Stone in two steps.

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Ta-da! You’ve now made Stone and can get building.

Additional Ways to Make Stone in Infinite Craft

Alternatively, if you like the image of a volcano pouring lava into the sea, here’s another, longer to way to make stone. There are others, too, and if you’re just starting out, longer recipes let you add more items to your ingredients bank. However, the catch is that you could also forget what you’re making halfway through.

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mountain + Fire = Volcano

Volcano + Water = Stone

Volcano + Fire = Lava

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Lava = Volcano

Recipes That Use Stone in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve got Stone, you can get to making all sorts of things. With the way Infinite Craft works, it may not give you the results you expect, but here are some recipes that make use of Stone in Infinite Craft:

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Stone + Ash = Statue

Stone + Bear Grylls = Flint

Stone + Battle = Slingshot

Stone + Apple = Newton

Stone + Train = Railroad

There’s a near-infinite number of other items to make with Stone. Some items just won’t combine, and some will give you items you’ve already got, but it’s well worth experimenting just to see what you can uncover. And that’s how to make and get Stone in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.