How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft

Published: Mar 19, 2024 10:56 am
Several boxes with the word Stone in Infinite Craft.

There are plenty of hi-tech things to make Infinite Craft, from Rockets to iPhones, but it’s important not to overlook the basics. So, to get you off on the right foot, here’s how to make and get Stone in Infinite Craft

How to Make & Get Stone in Infinite Craft

Lava and Water in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make and get Stone in Infinite Craft.

One way to get Stone in Infinite Craft is to combine Lava and Water. However, you’ll need another step to get to Lava. Here’s how you make Stone in two steps.

  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone

Ta-da! You’ve now made Stone and can get building.

Additional Ways to Make Stone in Infinite Craft

Alternatively, if you like the image of a volcano pouring lava into the sea, here’s another, longer to way to make stone. There are others, too, and if you’re just starting out, longer recipes let you add more items to your ingredients bank. However, the catch is that you could also forget what you’re making halfway through.

  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mountain + Fire = Volcano
  • Volcano + Water = Stone
  • Volcano + Fire = Lava
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Ocean + Lava = Volcano

Recipes That Use Stone in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve got Stone, you can get to making all sorts of things. With the way Infinite Craft works, it may not give you the results you expect, but here are some recipes that make use of Stone in Infinite Craft:

  • Stone + Stone = Boulder
  • Stone + Ash = Statue
  • Stone + Bear Grylls = Flint
  • Stone + Battle = Slingshot
  • Stone + Apple = Newton
  • Stone + Train = Railroad

There’s a near-infinite number of other items to make with Stone. Some items just won’t combine, and some will give you items you’ve already got, but it’s well worth experimenting just to see what you can uncover. And that’s how to make and get Stone in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.