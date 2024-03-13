Reading is fundamental, even in a game like Infinite Craft. However, not everyone is a bookworm who wants to spend endless hours coming up with combinations that can make Book. So, for those who like pictures in their books, here’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Book in Infinite Craft

To add Book to your arsenal in Infinite Craft, it’s a matter of getting Flower and Paper, which doesn’t sound too difficult. However, it takes quite a few steps to get both of those elements. Thankfully, with the help of Infinite Craft Solver, there’s an easy way for you to make Book in Infinite Craft:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Water Plant Earth Wind Dust Plant Plant Tree Fire Water Steam Dust Earth Planet Water Water Lake Dust Tree Wood Planet Steam Steampunk Lake Water Ocean Fire Wood Campfire Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate Campfire Earth Charcoal Steampunk Pirate Wind Airship Charcoal Dust Diamond Airship Fire Crash Earth Fire Lava Crash Diamond Emerald Airship Lava Dragon Plant Wind Dandelion Lake Ocean Sea Emerald Steam Gem Dandelion Dragon Dragonfly Lava Sea Stone Gem Wind Kite Dragonfly Dust Fairy Kite Stone Paper Fairy Plant Flower Flower Paper Book

Recipes That Use Book in Infinite Craft

More likely than not, you’re going to use Book as a stepping stone to other elements. If that’s the case, then you’ll probably want to read this list of recipes that include Book in Infinite Craft:

Book + Car = Bookmobile

Book + Japan = Manga

Book + Pot = Potions

Book + Jungle = Tarzan

Book + Book = Bookshelf

Book + Homer = Odyssey

And that’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.