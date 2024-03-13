Reading is fundamental, even in a game like Infinite Craft. However, not everyone is a bookworm who wants to spend endless hours coming up with combinations that can make Book. So, for those who like pictures in their books, here’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Book in Infinite Craft
To add Book to your arsenal in Infinite Craft, it’s a matter of getting Flower and Paper, which doesn’t sound too difficult. However, it takes quite a few steps to get both of those elements. Thankfully, with the help of Infinite Craft Solver, there’s an easy way for you to make Book in Infinite Craft:
|First Element
|Second Element
|Resulting Element
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Dust
|Tree
|Wood
|Planet
|Steam
|Steampunk
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|
|Fire
|Wood
|Campfire
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|Campfire
|Earth
|Charcoal
|Steampunk Pirate
|Wind
|Airship
|Charcoal
|Dust
|Diamond
|Airship
|Fire
|Crash
|Earth
|Fire
|Lava
|Crash
|Diamond
|Emerald
|Airship
|Lava
|Dragon
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|
|Lake
|Ocean
|Sea
|Emerald
|Steam
|Gem
|Dandelion
|Dragon
|Dragonfly
|Lava
|Sea
|Stone
|Gem
|Wind
|Kite
|Dragonfly
|Dust
|Fairy
|Kite
|Stone
|Paper
|Fairy
|Plant
|Flower
|Flower
|Paper
|Book
Recipes That Use Book in Infinite Craft
More likely than not, you’re going to use Book as a stepping stone to other elements. If that’s the case, then you’ll probably want to read this list of recipes that include Book in Infinite Craft:
- Book + Car = Bookmobile
- Book + Japan = Manga
- Book + Pot = Potions
- Book + Jungle = Tarzan
- Book + Book = Bookshelf
- Book + Homer = Odyssey
And that’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!