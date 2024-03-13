Category:
Video Games
How to Make Book in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Published: Mar 13, 2024 02:16 pm
Book in Infinite Craft.

Reading is fundamental, even in a game like Infinite Craft. However, not everyone is a bookworm who wants to spend endless hours coming up with combinations that can make Book. So, for those who like pictures in their books, here’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Book in Infinite Craft

Flower and Paper in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make Book in Infinite Craft.

To add Book to your arsenal in Infinite Craft, it’s a matter of getting Flower and Paper, which doesn’t sound too difficult. However, it takes quite a few steps to get both of those elements. Thankfully, with the help of Infinite Craft Solver, there’s an easy way for you to make Book in Infinite Craft:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWaterPlant
EarthWindDust
Plant PlantTree
FireWaterSteam
DustEarthPlanet
WaterWaterLake
DustTreeWood
PlanetSteamSteampunk
LakeWaterOcean
FireWoodCampfire
OceanSteampunkSteampunk Pirate
Campfire EarthCharcoal
Steampunk PirateWindAirship
Charcoal DustDiamond
AirshipFireCrash
EarthFireLava
CrashDiamondEmerald
AirshipLavaDragon
PlantWindDandelion
LakeOceanSea
EmeraldSteamGem
DandelionDragonDragonfly
LavaSeaStone
GemWindKite
DragonflyDustFairy
KiteStonePaper
Fairy PlantFlower
FlowerPaperBook

Recipes That Use Book in Infinite Craft

More likely than not, you’re going to use Book as a stepping stone to other elements. If that’s the case, then you’ll probably want to read this list of recipes that include Book in Infinite Craft:

  • Book + Car = Bookmobile
  • Book + Japan = Manga
  • Book + Pot = Potions
  • Book + Jungle = Tarzan
  • Book + Book = Bookshelf
  • Book + Homer = Odyssey

And that’s how to make Book in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67