How to Get & Use Beautiful Flowers in Palworld

There are lots of crafting recipes to be uncovered in Palworld, and some of them will require you to fetch the rarest of materials. Here’s how to get Beautiful Flowers in Palworld.

Palworld Beautiful Flower Locations

The Beautiful Flower is a very valuable crafting material in Palworld, and you can expect to have to put in a lot of legwork into getting them. There are two ways of getting Beautiful Flowers: by exploring the Wildlife Sanctuaries, or by catching specific Pals.

There are three Wildlife Sanctuaries in Palworld, and they’re located at in the south, west, and northeast corners of the map, as marked below:

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There’s just one catch, though. It’s illegal to set foot into the Wildlife Sanctuaries, and doing so will cause the Criminal Activity Underway prompt to come up. The PDIF troops will start converging on your location, and you’ll need to fight them off while trying to collect the Beautiful Flowers. And if you’ve been playing Palworld for an extended period of time, you probably already know that the best way to get rid of your wanted status is to just die, which can be a pain.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

This is the easiest way to farm them, though. We’d recommend going to the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary in the south, as the Pal levels here are only in the 20s. Even with the troops coming after you, at least you won’t have to deal with hostile Pals while you’re trying to collect the Flowers.

Pals that Drop Beautiful Flowers

That being said, there are some Pals who also drop Beautiful Flowers when killed or caught, as listed below:

Lyleen

Petallia

Ribbuny

Special Gumoss

Wumpo

Wumpo Botan

Ribbuny and Gumoss are the easier Pals to catch if you’re looking to farm Beautiful Flowers. That being said, the drop rates for each of these Pals are pretty low, so if you want to farm them this way, be prepared to spend a lot of time killing them.

For the special Gumoss, look out for the red flower sprouting out of its head. You can find them at the southern coastal area of Windswept Hills. They’ll also spawn alongside regular Gumoss, but this doesn’t happen all that often.

Beautiful Flower Recipes

Beautiful Flowers are used for a technologies and recipes in Palworld:

Memory Wiping Medicine

Flower Bed

Wumpo Botan Saddle

The Memory Wiping Medicine is easily the most valuable recipe here, though, as it allows you to respec your stats. However, you’ll need 99 Beautiful Flowers, along with 50 Horns, Bones, and Pal Fluids, making this one of the most expensive recipes in the game.

And that’s how to get Beautiful Flowers in Palworld.