How To Unlock All Professions in Brighter Shores

Andrew Gomer’s Brighter Shores has been a long time coming, and it’s clear all that development didn’t go to waste. The MMORPG drops players into a fantasy world and allows them to carve their own path. Here’s how to unlock all the professions in Brighter Shores.

All Professions in Brighter Shores & How To Unlock Them

One of the best parts about Brighter Shores is that you can choose which profession you want to focus on. It’s a lot like real life, only with a lot more magic involved. However, before a career path can be chosen, each profession needs to be unlocked. Here’s how to do it:

Guard

The first profession is hard to miss, as it’s part of the first section of the tutorial. All you have to do is battle an enemy. While a lot of people might wait until the goblin attack in the tutorial to fight, it can also be done in the starting area, which houses plenty of dummies that are ripe for the picking.

Forager

Following the battles with the goblins, one of the Guards is hurt, and it’s up to you to save them. Before you can brew a potion, though, you’ll have to find some Brown Kelp. Heading to the East Beach area of the map will allow you to complete your task and unlock the Forager profession.

Alchemist

After finding the Brown Kelp, you have to head to the Apothecary to help make the potion. Interacting with the potion tables inside will unlock the profession in Brighter Shores and help you decide whether you want to focus on healing people.

Chef

Once all the Guards are feeling better, you can head over to The Delectable Dab to learn more about the Chef profession. Head to the kitchen in the back of the restaurant and read the cook book. It will give you the recipe for a Bacon Sandwich. Go back outside, get the ingredients from Kevin on Stone Street, and return to the kitchen to make the meal.

Fisherman

Getting the final profession means you have to head to Melv’s Fishing Supplies and purchase a level 1 Fishing Spear. With that in your inventory, you can head to the river and begin your career as a Fisherman.

And that’s how to unlock all the professions in Brighter Shores.

Brighter Shores is available to play for free on PC.



