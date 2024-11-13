How To Get Fetid Flounder in Brighter Shores

You can fish various aquatic creatures in Brighter Shores, but one of the most unique ones is the Fetid Flounder. One of the side quests will also require you to get this fish, but you can only find it in one location.

Recommended Videos

Brighter Shores Fetid Flounder Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can only find Fetid Flounder at the Overgrown Pond in Hopeport. Exit the Training Ground and keep walking south until you reach the Central Waterfront region. Then, you can turn west and keep walking until you enter the Sea Road. If you head south you will go to the beach, but you need to head north to find the Overgrown Pond.

The Fetid Flounder is a Level 25 fish, which means you have to upgrade your fishing profession to that level. If you haven’t started fishing yet, you will need to visit Melv’s Fishing Supplies to buy a fishing spear. This will allow you to fish the Mottled Flounder in the East Beach.

You can only unlock the fishing rod once you reach Level 20. However, Fetid Flounder can be caught with a simple fishing spear. This tool costs 12 Silver coins. If you don’t have enough, you can fight some low-level enemies to quickly get more money.

Related: How To Complete the Brannof Inheritance in Brighter Shores

How To Use

The Fetid Flounder is an important item to completing The Lost Shipment quest. Your task is to find a criminal who has stolen some weapons from a noble in Hopeport. Since they are very wary of guards, you can only meet with them after stuffing a message into a Fetid Flounder.

After you have caught one, you will need to find a piece of paper and a pen. Luckily, you can find these tools at Captain Degreene’s Office in the Training Ground or at the Brannof Mansion. Once you have written your message, you can combine The Fetid Flounder with the letter. Finally, you can give it to the Fishmonger at Eel Street to continue the side quest.

Brighter Shores is available to play for free on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy