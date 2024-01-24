How & Where to Get Bones in Palworld

Are you playing Palworld and wondering how to separate Pals from their Bones? As gruesome as that sounds, Bone harvesting is a part of the game. So, here’s how and where to get Bones in Palworld.

Where to Find Bones Locations in Palworld

Surprisingly, you can’t just kill any old Pal and get Bones in Palworld. Sure, jelly-style Pals won’t exactly have bones to spare, but dispatching a Lamball will just get you mutton. There are certain specific Pals that give you Bones when killed, including Cawgnito, Vixy, Loupmoon, and Verdash.

However, there are two easy ways to get as many Bones as you want in Palworld, and you don’t have to wander all that far from the single-player starter location, either. Here’s what to do.

Option 1: Buy Bones – Double check to make sure that the Wandering Merchant isn’t near your base (you may have received a message about someone coming your way), then head to the Small Settlement marked on the map below. You’ll be able to buy Bones from the Wandering Merchant there. You can also buy Pals from another merchant in the same settlement if you’ve got enough cash.

Option 2: Kill Vixies – Head to the “Vixy Spawn” location on the map, and you should find at least three Vixy Pals wandering around. Kill them, ideally with a Bow, and they’ll drop Bones for you to pick up.

You can wander further and hunt down non-Vixy Pals, but killing Vixy is by far the easiest way to get Bones.

What Bones Are Used For

Bones are used in a few things in Palworld. You’ll need Bones to make the Mega Glider (which is a step up from your run-of-the-mill Parachute) and also Cement. Cement, in turn, is used to build high-end items, such as defensive walls. Yes, you can live in a base with a wall made from dead Pals.

But you won’t have any need for Bones at first, so concentrate on filling your pockets with Wood, Stone, and Paldium. And that’s how and where to get Bones in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.