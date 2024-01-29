Some of the items you’ll build in Palworld require Pal Fluids as an ingredient. Fortunately, that’s not nearly as filthy as it sounds. So, here’s where to get Pal Fluids in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Pal Fluids in Palworld

Pal Fluids are used to construct things like the Palworld Hot Spring, and chances are, that’ll be the first thing that you need them for. But unlike Wood, Stone, and many of the other resources you’ll have stumbled across, you won’t find them just lying around. Instead, you’re going to have to hunt for them.

You get Pal Fluids from Water-type Pals. That means you’re going to have to find some Water Pals and take them out. You can also just capture them, which gives you Pal Fluid as well, but that’ll cost you a Pal Sphere, so you’re better off just ending them.

Before you go Water Pal hunting, it’s best if you stock up on food, arrows, and spears. You can take out Water Pals with just a bat and even your fists, but others will run away faster than you can swipe at them.

Related: Do Pals Evolve in Palworld?

To find Water pals, just head to the coastline and start walking around. You can find some Pengullets near Rayne Syndicate Tower, but just follow the coast, and you’ll find some. You can recognize them because they have a water drop near their names. Some, like Pengullet, are also other types, but as long as they have the water drop, you can kill them to get Pal Fluids. Teafant, for example, is a good source of Pal Fluids.

Just keep on fighting, and when you’ve got Pal Fluid leaking out of your pockets, head back to your base and get building. Even if you’ve built your Hot Spring, there are other things that use Pal Fluid, so it’s worth stuffing some into your storage chests.

And that’s where to get Pal Fluids in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.