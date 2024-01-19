As you play through the initial missions of Palworld, you’ll reach a point where the game wants you to take on your first boss. When you’re ready, you’ll need to set out to find Rayne Syndicate’s Tower, and in this guide, we’ll be covering how to do just that!

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Rayne Syndicate’s Tower in Palworld

Rayne Syndicate’s Tower is actually quite easy to find in Palworld because it is massive, and you can easily spot it from vantage points near the starting zone. Simply head northwest from the starting location, and you’ll be able to spot it in the distance.

Continue following the path northwest toward Rayne Syndicate’s Tower in Palworld. Take a moment now and then, stop and look up to spot the tower, and make sure you’re following the right path. There are a few paths that branch off, including down to the beach. As you get close, it will become marked on your map, and you’ll have an indicator pop up on your compass, letting you know how far away you are.

Make your way around through the ruins over to the fast travel point. Make sure you unlock the fast travel point, as it will save you a whole lot of time later on. Now, all you’ll need to do is head up the stairs and hang a left, and you’ll be standing right in front of the tower entrance. Walk up to the stairs at the tower entrance – you’ll have the option to interact with it by opting to join a boss battle.

Related: How to Craft and Use Pal Spheres in Palworld

You won’t want to go ahead with the boss battle at Rayne Syndicate’s Tower in Palworld unless you’re leveled up. You’ll probably want to hit level 20+ and have some strong Pals and weapons ready to use at your disposal. It’s a super tough boss fight against your first enemy, Pal trainer Zoe. Let me tell you right now that this battle is more like a Dark Souls battle than a Pokémon one.

You’ll need to be attacking and timing enemy attacks and dodging them. You’ll also need to make good use of your different Pals and their unique attacks. Zoe and her Grizzbolt have a massive amount of HP and solid damage, so you’ll really need to be powered up and nailing the dodge timing. If you get defeated, at least you have the teleport point and can head back once you’re strong enough to face her again.

That’s how you can find the Rayne Syndicate’s Tower to take on the first boss, Zoe, in Palworld. It’s nice and easy to find thanks to it sticking out, especially at night time when it’s glowing away in the distance. Once you’re ready, you should try fighting Zoe – it’s a really challenging and rewarding fight.

Palworld Early Access is available now.