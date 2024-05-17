Fallout Shelter – Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers
Put your skull on the line for some great prizes!
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 17, 2024 02:11 pm
If you like easy caps, then the weekly overseer quest Game Show Gauntlet is the best way to get them. Here’s all the questions and answers to the Game Show Gauntlet in Fallout Shelter.
All Questions & Answers for the Game Show Gauntlet in Fallout
If you send out your vault dwellers to tackle overseer quests, there’s a chance you’ll stumble across the Game Show Gauntlet, where you’ll need to answer the questions correctly or lose your head. And since your skull is pretty important, you’ll want all the answers to the Game Show Gauntlet.
These questions will range from random factoids from the Fallout games to in-game details from Fallout Shelter, and you’ll have to answer four of them correctly to pass through the quest without a fight. Failing to answer a question correctly will turn the Raiders you’re in the room with hostile.
But the set of questions you’ll get will depend on the length of the expedition. So, let’s dive right in.
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 14 Hours
Who is the insane leader of the Republic of Dave?
I’m going to say Dave.
What was the Rivet City before the war?
Aircraft Carrier
Sarah Lyons is a member of what group?
Brotherhood of Steel
Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower?
Rex Goodman
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 15 Hours
What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland?
Abraham Lincoln
What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth?
Billy
Super Mutants were created using…?
Forced Evolution Virus
What group worships the Glow?
Children of Atom
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 16 Hours
Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City?
Piper Wright
Who was the sheriff of Megaton?
Lucas Simms
What deadly creatures lurk in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft?
Deathclaws
Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio?
Three Dogs
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 17 Hours
The Children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth?
The Glowing Sea
Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner?
Parson State Insane Asylum
Which of the following is not a location in the Commonwealth?
What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated?
Enclave
Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad?
Tinker Tom
What eyesore did Allistair Tenpenny want gone?
Megaton
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 23 Hours
Name one of the raider gangs in Nuka-World
Disciples, Operators, The Pack
What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker?
Squirt Gun
What are the Hubologists after?
A spaceship
Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola?
Nuka Fresh
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 24 Hours
Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland?
Talon Company
What organization created Synths?
The Institute
What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore?
Lincoln Memorial
What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common pond?
Swan
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: Rewards
If you manage to answer each of raiders’ questions and the rooms full of deathclaws and radroaches, you’ll get a bevy of rewards. Each correct answer will net you caps, depending on the length of the quest. But there’s also a chance you’ll get the following rewards:
Lunchbox
Recipe Fragments
Pet Carrier
Nuka-Cola Quantum
Mr. Handy
Bottle Caps
And those are the Game Show Gauntlet answers in Fallout Shelter.
