Fallout Shelter – Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers

Put your skull on the line for some great prizes!
Published: May 17, 2024

If you like easy caps, then the weekly overseer quest Game Show Gauntlet is the best way to get them. Here’s all the questions and answers to the Game Show Gauntlet in Fallout Shelter.

All Questions & Answers for the Game Show Gauntlet in Fallout

If you send out your vault dwellers to tackle overseer quests, there’s a chance you’ll stumble across the Game Show Gauntlet, where you’ll need to answer the questions correctly or lose your head. And since your skull is pretty important, you’ll want all the answers to the Game Show Gauntlet.

These questions will range from random factoids from the Fallout games to in-game details from Fallout Shelter, and you’ll have to answer four of them correctly to pass through the quest without a fight. Failing to answer a question correctly will turn the Raiders you’re in the room with hostile.

 But the set of questions you’ll get will depend on the length of the expedition. So, let’s dive right in.

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 14 Hours

Who is the insane leader of the Republic of Dave?I’m going to say Dave.
What was the Rivet City before the war?Aircraft Carrier
Sarah Lyons is a member of what group?Brotherhood of Steel
Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower?Rex Goodman

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 15 Hours

What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland?Abraham Lincoln
What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth?Billy
Super Mutants were created using…?Forced Evolution Virus
What group worships the Glow?Children of Atom
Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 16 Hours

Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City?Piper Wright
Who was the sheriff of Megaton?Lucas Simms
What deadly creatures lurk in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft?Deathclaws
Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio?Three Dogs

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 17 Hours

The Children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth?The Glowing Sea
Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner?Parson State Insane Asylum
Which of the following is not a location in the Commonwealth?Harbor Hotel
Where was the Kellogg’s headquarters?Fort Hagen

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 18 Hours

What book was Moira trying to write?Wasteland Survival Guide
What was Moira’s last name?Brown
What store does Moira send the Lone Wanderer to for food?Super-Duper Mart
Which of these did Moira not send the Lone Wanderer to?Nuka-Cola Plant

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 19 Hours

What is the settlement closest to Vault 111?Sanctuary
Who trims the bushes in Sanctuary?Codsworth
Who is hanging around the Red Rocket near SanctuaryDogmeat
The Great War started just before which holiday?Halloween

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 20 Hours

How did the Brotherhood of Steel arrive in the Commonwealth?In an airship
What Brotherhood of Steel members took shelter in the Cambridge Police Station?Paladin Danse and Scribe Haylen
Which advanced technology is used by many Brotherhood of Steel members?Power Armor
What were the Brotherhood of Steel seeking at Mass Fusion HQ?Beryllium Agitator

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 21 Hours

The Far Harbor Island is what former state?Maine
What is DiMA?Synth
What is the name of the Children of Atom base on Far Harbor island?The Nucleus
Why did Kasumi Nakano run away to Acadia?She believed she was a synth

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 22 Hours

Who is the old psychic with the Minutemen?Mama Murphy
What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated?Enclave
Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad?Tinker Tom
What eyesore did Allistair Tenpenny want gone?Megaton

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 23 Hours

Name one of the raider gangs in Nuka-WorldDisciples, Operators, The Pack
What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker?Squirt Gun
What are the Hubologists after?A spaceship
Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola?Nuka Fresh

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: 24 Hours

Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland?Talon Company
What organization created Synths?The Institute
What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore?Lincoln Memorial
What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common pond?Swan

Game Show Gauntlet Questions & Answers: Rewards

If you manage to answer each of raiders’ questions and the rooms full of deathclaws and radroaches, you’ll get a bevy of rewards. Each correct answer will net you caps, depending on the length of the quest. But there’s also a chance you’ll get the following rewards:

  • Lunchbox
  • Recipe Fragments
  • Pet Carrier
  • Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Mr. Handy
  • Bottle Caps

And those are the Game Show Gauntlet answers in Fallout Shelter.

Fallout Shelter is available to play now.

