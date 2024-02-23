Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make and Get Apple in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 02:16 pm
Infinite Craft, with Apple and iPhone items on the screen.

Infinite Craft will let you make some strange things, but what if you want to create something we all take for granted? If you’re looking to sink your virtual teeth into a golden delicious, here’s how to make and get Apple in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make and Get Apple in Infinite Craft

The way I created Apple in Infinite Craft was to take the biblical route. No, not like that.., I followed the steps to create Human, and then had Eve step in. Here’s what you need to do to create Apple and also Human in Infinite Craft:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Water + Lake = Ocean
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Water = Swamp
  • Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus
  • Venus + Mud = Adam
  • Adam + Fire = Eve

At this point, you can put Eve and Adam together to make Human. But to make Apple, you do the following:

  • Plant + Eve = Apple

Related: How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft

And there you go – you now have your Apple. So, what can you do with your Apple? Well, a few things, as it turns out. Here are some useful or odd Apple recipes:

  • Apple + Ocean = Apple Pie
  • Apple + Batman = iPhone
  • Apple + Bee = Honey
  • Apple + Baby = Newton
  • Apple + Quagmire = Cider
  • Apple + Princess Leia = iPad

Would Batman have an iPhone? Bruce Wayne would probably have shares in Apple, at the very least. But now that you’ve unlocked Apple, you can make recipes that aren’t just about fruit. Infinite Craft will also see Apple as the tech company, hence the iPad and iPhone. Start flinging iPad and iPhone at things, and who knows what’ll happen? Give Jabba the Hutt an iPhone, for example, and you get an iPhone 6.

So, that’s how to make and get Apple in Infinite Craft. Have fun figuring out what you can make with it, whether you’re going edible or hi-tech.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft
Smoke and several other elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Wild Card Sticker in Monopoly GO
An image showing a woman looking at the logo for the wild card sticker in Monopoly GO as part of an article on how to get one in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Wild Card Sticker in Monopoly GO
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make God in Infinite Craft
How to make God in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make God in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Zombies Not Loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Zombies Not Loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make and Get Quagmire in Infinite Craft
Family Guy's Glen Quagmire in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make and Get Quagmire in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft
Smoke and several other elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Wild Card Sticker in Monopoly GO
An image showing a woman looking at the logo for the wild card sticker in Monopoly GO as part of an article on how to get one in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Wild Card Sticker in Monopoly GO
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make God in Infinite Craft
How to make God in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make God in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Zombies Not Loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Zombies Not Loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Make and Get Quagmire in Infinite Craft
Family Guy's Glen Quagmire in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make and Get Quagmire in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 23, 2024

Author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.