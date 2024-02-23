Infinite Craft will let you make some strange things, but what if you want to create something we all take for granted? If you’re looking to sink your virtual teeth into a golden delicious, here’s how to make and get Apple in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Apple in Infinite Craft

The way I created Apple in Infinite Craft was to take the biblical route. No, not like that.., I followed the steps to create Human, and then had Eve step in. Here’s what you need to do to create Apple and also Human in Infinite Craft:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Fire = Eve

At this point, you can put Eve and Adam together to make Human. But to make Apple, you do the following:

Plant + Eve = Apple

And there you go – you now have your Apple. So, what can you do with your Apple? Well, a few things, as it turns out. Here are some useful or odd Apple recipes:

Apple + Ocean = Apple Pie

Apple + Batman = iPhone

Apple + Bee = Honey

Apple + Baby = Newton

Apple + Quagmire = Cider

Apple + Princess Leia = iPad

Would Batman have an iPhone? Bruce Wayne would probably have shares in Apple, at the very least. But now that you’ve unlocked Apple, you can make recipes that aren’t just about fruit. Infinite Craft will also see Apple as the tech company, hence the iPad and iPhone. Start flinging iPad and iPhone at things, and who knows what’ll happen? Give Jabba the Hutt an iPhone, for example, and you get an iPhone 6.

So, that’s how to make and get Apple in Infinite Craft. Have fun figuring out what you can make with it, whether you’re going edible or hi-tech.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!