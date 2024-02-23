Infinite Craft is a strange game. It’s a lot of fun, but the connections it makes are sometimes tenuous at best. The good news is that it can work in your favor. If you’re a Family Guy fan, for example, here’s how to make and get Quagmire in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Quagmire in Infinite Craft

Sure, a quagmire is a swamp or sticking point, but Infinite Craft accommodates double meanings. Cold, for example, can mean cold as in temperature or cold as in an illness. So, a Quagmire can double as Glen Quagmire from Family Guy. Yes, Quagmire has a poo emoji next to it, but if you combine Quagmire with Baconator, you get Peter Griffin. The AI is quirky, to say the least.

Once you’ve created him/it, unless you change browsers or PCs, Quagmire should be permanently in your word bank. Here’s how to make Quagmire in Infinite Craft, starting from scratch:

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust = Water = Mud

Mud + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Mud = Quagmire

Now you’ve made Quagmire, here are a few other items to create:

Quagmire + Darth Vader = Darth Quagmire

Quagmire + Robot = Quagbot

Superman + Quagmire = Superquagmire

Quagmire + Baconator = Peter Griffin

Quagmire + Black Hole = Event Horizon

Peter Griffin aside, so far, I’ve been unable to create any Family Guy characters with Quagmire, but I’m going to keep trying. Given Quagmire’s somewhat suspect behavior, I have a feeling I’ll end up with some creations I absolutely don’t want, but that’s not going to sway me from this potentially horrifying path.

And that’s how to make and get Quagmire in Infinite Craft. Put him together with your other items and see what other items, disturbing or otherwise, you can whip up.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!