How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 01:50 pm
Smoke and several other elements in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft isn’t short on things to make, but sometimes, you just want the basics. So, if you’re wondering how to make Smoke in Infinite Craft, here’s the answer.

How to Make Smoke in Infinite Craft

Mortal Kombat jokes aside, Smoke can be made by combining just two Infinite Craft elements and unlike some of the more bizarre recipes in the game, it actually makes sense. How do you make it? Combine the following:

  • Wind + Fire = Smoke

It’s true that thanks to the AI at its core, Infinite Craft seems more like a word association game at times. It’s not that there’s a scientific link – it’s that the game has made the “mental” jump. But Fire + Wind = Smoke? It absolutely makes sense, as you can attest, if you’ve ever caught a whiff of a neighbor’s bonfire or, worse, had the smoke go all over your washing.

So, just what else can you do with Smoke? There are a whole range of uses for this ingredient. Here are some examples of recipes that feature Smoke, with the only limit being your imagination:

  • Smoke + Smoke = Cloud
  • Smoke + Snow = Fog
  • Smoke + Hulk = Smog
  • Smoke + Human = Ghost
  • Smoke + Eve = Vapor
  • Smoke + Tax = Uber
  • Smoke + Clown = Magic
  • Smoke + Star Wars = Darth Vader

Yes, Smoke and Star Wars gives you Darth Vader. An awful lot of things make Darth Vader, particularly when you’ve got Star Wars. And I’ve yet to use Smoke to make Scorpion or Sub-Zero, though there are groups concentrating on one particular game with Infinite Craft. Some, for example, are trying to make as many Pokémon as they can. They’ve probably got more patience than I do. But despite its often oddball answers, Infinite Craft is a lot of fun just to mess with.

So, if you want to know how to make Smoke in Infinite Craft, there’s your answer.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.