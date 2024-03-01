Category:
How to Make Dust in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 1, 2024 07:19 am
Dust in Infinite Craft

Some of Infinite Craft‘s odder ingredients are instrumental in making more complex items, and Dust is one of them. So, if you want to know how to make Dust in Infinite Craft, here’s how.

How to Make Dust in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft’s recipes don’t always make sense, not least since the game’s AI seems to like wordplay. But the recipe for Dust does make sense. Here’s how to get Dust in this browser-based crafting game.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust

And that’s it. That’s all you need to make Dust, but it’ll figure into so many items and recipes. Here are some of the things you can make with Dust. Yes, it’s just Dust, but it also serves as a shortcut to so many other things.

  • Dust + Tree = Wood
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Dust + Fire = Ash
  • Dust + Human = Mummy

Plus, Dust + Dust also gives you Sand, which is equally as useful.

  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Sand + Ruins = Pyramid
  • Sand + Star Wars = Tatooine
  • Sand + Fire = Glass

Dust also figures into these other, more complex, multi-step recipes:

So, while Dust might seem like a very run-of-the-mill component, it’s critically important to plenty of Infinite Craft recipes. If you do manage to lose Dust, whether you switch browsers or PCs or accidentally hit the reset button, don’t worry. Even though AI can be a little off-the-wall at times, Infinite Craft’s ingredients will always make the same thing when you put them together. Dust and Dust will always give you Sand, and Sand and Sand will always give you Desert. So, if you do delete Dust, just putting Earth and Wind together will give you it back.

And that’s how to make Dust in Infinite Craft. Try putting it together with other items to see what else you can make. I’m still trying to conjure up a Dust Buster, but no luck so far.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.