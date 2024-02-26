I have a sneaking suspicion that Jeff Goldblum would have something to say about this subject. But I don’t see him here, so we can do whatever we want in Infinite Craft without fear of repercussion. Here’s how to make Life in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Life in Infinite Craft

Creating life is an important part of a lot of video games. The Sims series allows players to create a family out of thin air, while Pokémon‘s breeding feature is one of the most important in the franchise, sometimes being the only way to find certain shiny Pokémon or Pokémon with the right traits. However, the road players must go down to make Life in Infinite Craft might be the most rewarding.

Using the 22-step process provided by Infinite Craft Solver, adding Life to the right hand of the screen doesn’t take too much effort. Here’s what you have to do to make Life in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Water = Lake

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Earth + Water = Plant

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Planet + Time = Universe

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Universe = Big Bang

Big Bang + Swamp = Life

Related: How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

Who doesn’t remember reading about Steampunk Pirates in their science books? Maybe I’m the only one, but regardless, with Life now on your side, you’re halfway to making Death, which feels right.

And that’s how to make Life in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!