Every Pokémon has specific abilities, but some have more than others. These are called Hidden Abilities. Hidden Abilities are, well, hidden abilities every Pokemon species can have. They work like normal abilities but are often stronger and more useful. In this article, we’ll teach you how to get or breed for Pokémon with Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities in Scarlet and Violet

You cannot get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities in the wild, regardless of how lucky you are. You can only get them through the following methods:

Using Ability Patch

Finishing Tera Raids

Breeding

Using an Ability Patch

One surefire way to get a Hidden Ability is using an Ability Patch. Ability Patches can be used to change a normal Ability to a Hidden Ability, and you can also use them to switch its Hidden Ability to a regular Ability. Ability Patches are valuable resources that you should only use when doing competitive breeding or training. You can only get them through rewards after finishing a six- or seven-star Tera Raid. But an Ability Patch drop is not always a guarantee.

Finishing Tera Raids

Speaking of Raids, Pokémon found in these dens also have a chance of having their species’ Hidden Ability. The rate is low though, and the Tera Raid Crystals only refresh once a day. The chance of the Raid Pokémon having a Hidden Ability is better the higher the Raid’s difficulty.

Breeding

Breeding is also a good method of getting Pokémon with a Hidden Ability. However, your female parent Pokémon needs to already have the Hidden Ability, so she can pass on the gene. You can also use a Ditto without a Hidden Ability and breed it with a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability, regardless of sex.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get or breed for Pokémon with Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.