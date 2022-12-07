One of the many new features in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the way you get eggs. While the principle of it is the same, there is no longer a daycare for you to run to, so the way eggs are produced is completely different. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new with breeding mechanics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including how to hatch eggs.

How to Breed Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Instead of leaving two Pokémon in a daycare, breeding Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet involves setting up a picnic with two compatible Pokémon of opposite genders (or a Ditto) in the party. If you leave them alone for a few minutes, an egg will appear in the basket next to the picnic table.

Which Pokémon Are Compatible for Breeding in Scarlet and Violet

To know if two Pokémon are compatible, you need to check the egg group they belong to. While two Pokémon of the same species are able to produce an egg, so can Pokémon from the same egg group. For instance, a bird can snuggle with a bird, and a dog can snuggle with another dog.

Here’s a quick list of egg groups in Scarlet and Violet:

Monster

Water 1 (Amphibious in nature)

Water 2 (Fish)

Water 3 (Invertebrate)

Mineral

Bug

Flying

Field

Fairy

Grass

Human

Ditto

Amorphous

Dragon

Unbreedable / No egg group (These Pokémon are incapable of breeding.)

How to Hatch Eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hatching eggs remain unchanged in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You just have to move around with the egg in your party and reach a number of steps. The process can go faster by having any Pokémon with Flame Body, Magma Armor, or Steam Engine as their Ability, like Talonflame and Carkol. Having multiple Pokémon with these abilities won’t stack, so you only really need one.

