Paldean Tauros comes in three different forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There’s the Fighting-type Paldean Tauros and then version-exclusive forms depending on what game you’re playing. Today we’re going to discuss how you can find and catch all three Paldean Tauros forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Paldean Tauros Locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Tauros are normally found in herds of five around the East or West Provinces of Paldea. While most of the Tauros in these groups are Fighting-type, there’s a chance you can find a Fighting/Fire-type if you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet and a Fighting/Water-type if you’re playing Pokémon Violet.

The specific areas you’ll want to frequent in your search for the Paldean Tauros would be the following:

Asado Desert

East Province Area One

East Province Area Two

East Province Area Three

West Province Area Two

It’s worth noting that you will have fixed encounters with the Fighting-type Paldean Tauros in East Province Area One and East Province Area Two, but there won’t be Fire- or Water-types in these encounters.

How to Identify Paldean Tauros Types – Standard, Blaze Breed, and Aqua Breed

It’s important for you to know how to determine what the type of Paldean Tauros in front of you is before actually trying to capture it. The Fire- and Water-type have distinct details used to identify them:

The normal Fighting-type Paldean Tauros is simply gray/black in color (see photo above). It has a fierce attitude.

The Fighting/Fire-type exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, known as the Blaze Breed, has some red markings on the spiky mane behind its head. Its three tails are intertwined (see photo above).

The Fighting/Water-type exclusive to Pokémon Violet, known as the Aqua Breed, has “bubbly” horns and some blue markings on the mane underneath its head (see photo above). This breed has high body fat but can swim on water.

Keep in mind that you cannot get a Paldean Tauros by evolution. You can only capture them in the wild. You also cannot hope to capture a form exclusive to a version different from what you’re playing. You can, however, trade with other players. Keep in mind that version-specific forms might not appear at all times, so keep coming back until you find them.

Now you know how to find and catch all three Paldean Tauros forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

If you want to know more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on version-exclusive Pokémon as well as the Terastal mechanic that lets you change Pokémon types.