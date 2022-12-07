Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce the Gen 9 Pokémon, all of which roam the Paldea region. Like with earlier games, this region also has some powerful Legendaries that can be captured, trained, and included in one’s party. Here’s a quick list of all the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some important information about them.

Koraidon

Koraidon is a Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. It’s a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon belonging to the Paradox category. While it stands on two hind legs, it changes form to become a motorcycle-type mount you can use in the game. You acquire Koraidon as you progress through the main story.

Miraidon

Miraidon is a Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet. It’s an Electric/Dragon-type Pokémon belonging to the Paradox category. Like Koraidon, it can also change form to become a motorcycle-like mount you can ride in the game. Much like Koraidon, you acquire Koraidon as you progress through the main story.

Wo-Chien

Wo-Chien is a Dark/Grass-type Legendary Pokémon in both versions. It is a Ruinous Pokémon that looks like a snail created using grass, moss, and other things. You can acquire it after removing all eight Stakes throughout the southeast region surrounding South Province.

Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao is a Dark/Ice-type feline Legendary Pokémon in both versions. It is a Ruinous Pokémon resembling a mink, but with two large fangs. You can acquire it after removing all eight Stakes throughout the west region surrounding West Province Area One.

Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu is a Dark/Ground-type Legendary Pokémon in both versions. It is a Ruinous Pokémon resembling a moose, complete with a cracked vessel on its head serving as its horn and antlers. You can acquire it after removing all eight Stakes throughout the northwest region surrounding Casseroya Lake.

Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu is a Dark/Fire-type Legendary Pokémon in both versions. It is a Ruinous Pokémon resembling a fish — with its eyes made of two curved beads and its body made of a dark red and yellow flame. You can acquire it after removing all eight Stakes throughout the northeast region surrounding North Province.

Those are all of the Legendary Pokémon you can find and capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

