Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales surpassed 10 million units in total globally in their first three days of availability, including both physical sales and digital downloads. As Nintendo is eager to point out, this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales milestone marks “the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” Suffice to say, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are feeling very thankful this Thanksgiving.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched globally on Nintendo Switch November 18, meaning they have not even been on the market for a full week yet. Since launch and even a bit prior to then, the games have generated controversy for their severely sloppy technical performance, prompting fans to formalize their many complaints and even causing some to wonder if they can refund their digital copies of the game. However, now that it is confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales are even higher than most people could have imagined, with 10 million units pushed in three days, The Pokémon Company really has little incentive to address the games’ technical issues. Fortunately, all of these technical problems have not been interrupting most players’ ability to enjoy the games.

For reference, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 6.5 million units in its first week of availability earlier this year, while Pokémon Sword and Shield sold 6 million units in their first week of availability. Ten million units in three days is a leap, even by Pokémon standards.