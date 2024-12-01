All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Get Them

Chapter 2 Remix took Fortnite back to its roots, with there being little pageantry to the season. However, Chapter 6 has plenty of new things for players to explore, including brand-new Medallions. Here are all of the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 and how to get them.

Every Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6

Unlike previous seasons, which featured at least three Medallions, Chapter 6 only has two, but they might be the best ones yet. Here’s both of the Medallions and what they’re capable of:

Wanderer Medallion Players who have enough honor to seek out this Medallion on their own or eliminate a player who has it in their inventory will find themselves with infinite stamina and the ability to turn invisible while sprinting. Enemy players won’t see what’s coming until they’ve already lost all of their shield.

Night Rose Medallion Acquiring the Night Rose Medallion is no small feat and not for the faint of heart. However, for those brave enough to get it, all of the weapons in their inventory will reload on their own. There’s never been a better escape to push a team without the rest of the squad being around.



How To Get the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6

The Wanderer Medallion in Fortnite is held by Shogun X, a massive warrior who travels around the map looking for a fight. He’s easy to spot because his white icon appears on the map. Defeating him will be tricky, though, as he makes use of an Oni Mask and the Typhoon Blade. It’s a good idea to grab a blade before going up against him.

As for the Night Rose Medallion, Night Rose has it, and she, thankfully, stays in one place. Her POI, Demon’s Dojo, is on the far right of the map, but don’t step into it without being prepared. Heading into the dojo will trigger a two-phase boss fight that sees players go up against Night Rose, as well as some of her minions. She also has her own Oni Mask and a powerful SMG.

And those are all of the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 and how to get them. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms.

