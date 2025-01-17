Forgot password
Promo image for Soccer Prime RNG.
Image via Pixellar Studios
Soccer Prime RNG Codes (January 2025) [BATTLEPASS]

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Published: Jan 17, 2025 05:42 am

Updated January 17, 2025

We searched for new codes!

Soccer enthusiasts and card collectors can unite in Soccer Prime RNG. Just roll the dice, and you’ll fill your bag with valuable cards, each rarer than the other. Invite your friends and let them marvel at your Mythic Messi card.

Legendary and Mythic cards are hard to come by, but that’s not the case when you use Soccer Prime RNG codes. Fill your bag with potions and chug them down to increase your luck. Since we’re on the topic of RNG games, you should visit our Jule’s RNG Codes list.

All Soccer Prime RNG Codes List

Active Soccer Prime RNG Codes

  • UPDATE6: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions
  • CHRISTMAS: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions
  • 20KLIKES: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions

Expired Soccer Prime RNG Codes

  • UPDATE4
  • 10KLIKES
  • 3MVISITS
  • ronaldosui
  • release
  • UPDATE4.5
  • 7KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES
  • UPDATE2
  • UPDATE1.5
  • 15KLIKES
  • thxforplaying
  • 12KLIKES
  • UPDATE3
  • 2KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Soccer Prime RNG

You can quickly learn how to use the Soccer Prime RNG code redemption system thanks to our guide below:

How to redeem Soccer Prime RNG codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Soccer Prime RNG in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button.
  3. Type a code into the Redeem Codes textbox.
  4. Hit the Enter key to get prizes.

How to Get More Soccer Prime RNG Codes

You’ll need to join the Pixellar Studios Roblox group to redeem the Soccer Prime RNG codes, so start there. You can also join the  Soccer Prime RNG Discord server and browse through the channels to find them. However, you can go the easier route and bookmark this list, checking it occasionally for updates.  

Why Are My Soccer Prime RNG Codes Not Working?

We have the correct Soccer Prime RNG codes in our list, so you can copy/paste them to ensure that you don’t make typos. Spelling mistakes can lead to an error message, but if the problem isn’t the spelling, then the codes are inactive. Contact us when you discover expired codes, and we’ll test them once more.

What is Soccer Prime RNG?

Soccer Prime RNG is a simple game where you roll the dice to get soccer player cards. Since it’s RNG, the cards you’ll get are completely randomized, but the rare ones are more challenging to obtain. That can easily change if you drink luck potions.

