Soccer Prime RNG Codes (January 2025) [BATTLEPASS]

Updated January 17, 2025 We searched for new codes!

Soccer enthusiasts and card collectors can unite in Soccer Prime RNG. Just roll the dice, and you’ll fill your bag with valuable cards, each rarer than the other. Invite your friends and let them marvel at your Mythic Messi card.

Legendary and Mythic cards are hard to come by, but that’s not the case when you use Soccer Prime RNG codes. Fill your bag with potions and chug them down to increase your luck. Since we’re on the topic of RNG games, you should visit our Jule’s RNG Codes list.

All Soccer Prime RNG Codes List

Active Soccer Prime RNG Codes

UPDATE6 : Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions

: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions CHRISTMAS : Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions

: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions 20KLIKES: Use for x3B Cash and x4 Frosty Potions

Expired Soccer Prime RNG Codes

UPDATE4

10KLIKES

3MVISITS

ronaldosui

release

UPDATE4.5

7KLIKES

5KLIKES

1KLIKES

UPDATE2

UPDATE1.5

15KLIKES

thxforplaying

12KLIKES

UPDATE3

2KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Soccer Prime RNG

You can quickly learn how to use the Soccer Prime RNG code redemption system thanks to our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Soccer Prime RNG in Roblox. Press the Shop button. Type a code into the Redeem Codes textbox. Hit the Enter key to get prizes.

How to Get More Soccer Prime RNG Codes

You’ll need to join the Pixellar Studios Roblox group to redeem the Soccer Prime RNG codes, so start there. You can also join the Soccer Prime RNG Discord server and browse through the channels to find them. However, you can go the easier route and bookmark this list, checking it occasionally for updates.

Why Are My Soccer Prime RNG Codes Not Working?

We have the correct Soccer Prime RNG codes in our list, so you can copy/paste them to ensure that you don’t make typos. Spelling mistakes can lead to an error message, but if the problem isn’t the spelling, then the codes are inactive. Contact us when you discover expired codes, and we’ll test them once more.

What is Soccer Prime RNG?

Soccer Prime RNG is a simple game where you roll the dice to get soccer player cards. Since it’s RNG, the cards you’ll get are completely randomized, but the rare ones are more challenging to obtain. That can easily change if you drink luck potions.

