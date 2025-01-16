Fish’s RNG Codes (January 2025) [Update 2.1]

Updated January 16, 2025 We added new codes!

If you think that fishing games are casual and relaxing, then you haven’t heard of Fish’s RNG. In this game, you don’t even need a rod to capture fish because all you need to do is click to roll, and that’s it, nothing more to it.

Rare fish breeds are hard to come by, but that’s not the case if you use Fish’s RNG codes. Increase your overall luck and roll for the rarest fish in the sea. If you’re looking for an actual fishing game, then check out our GO FISHING Codes list and grab a rod to capture some fish.

All Fish’s RNG Codes List

Active Fish’s RNG Codes

ThrottleResolved : Use for x5 Gold Potions III

: Use for x5 Gold Potions III 700kVisits : Use for x2 Luck Potions III

: Use for x2 Luck Potions III RuneRNG : Use for Free rewards (follow @CTGTheCreator to redeem)

: Use for Free rewards (follow @CTGTheCreator to redeem) 600kVisits : Use for x2 Luck Potions III

: Use for x2 Luck Potions III AxoRNG : Use for Free rewards (follow @Tom_Iceren to redeem)

: Use for Free rewards (follow @Tom_Iceren to redeem) HappyNewYear : Use for x100k Gold

: Use for x100k Gold 1kActive : Use for x5 Luck Potions III

: Use for x5 Luck Potions III 2kActive : Use for x5 Cooldown Potions III

: Use for x5 Cooldown Potions III 300kVisits : Use for x2 Luck Potions III

: Use for x2 Luck Potions III 400kVisits : Use for x2 Luck Potions III

: Use for x2 Luck Potions III 500kVisits : Use for x2 Luck Potions III

: Use for x2 Luck Potions III UPD2: Use for x100k Gold

Expired Fish’s RNG Codes

InDev

200kVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Fish’s RNG

Here are the steps you need to do to use Fish’s RNG codes:

Launch Fish’s RNG in Roblox. Press the Shop button and scroll down to the Redeem Code section. Type a code into the ‘Giftcode’ textbox. Hit the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More Fish’s RNG Codes

When you click the little star button in the top-right corner of your screen, you bookmark a page. I’m mentioning this option because you can save our list of Fish’s RNG and come back later. Additionally, you can visit platforms like Fish’s RNG Roblox group and the Unknown Journey Discord to look for codes there.

Why Are My Fish’s RNG Codes Not Working?

If the Fish’s RNG codes aren’t giving you goodies as they should, then you should copy the ones from our list because there’s a chance you made a spelling mistake. Copying/pasting codes, in general, will save you time and effort, so try this method. If the codes still don’t work, then it’s safe to say that they’re expired. When that’s the case, you can let us know, and we’ll double-check.

What is Fish’s RNG?

Fish’s RNG isn’t exactly a fishing game. You don’t get a rod to capture fish by a lake, but instead, you roll the dice to get them. Since this is an RNG experience, the fish you’ll receive is random, but you can increase your chance of obtaining rare species with luck potions.

