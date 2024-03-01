Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Money in Infinite Craft


Chris McMullen

Published: Mar 1, 2024 07:14 am
Money in Infinite Craft

Want to make money? We’ve got one simple trick, but the bad news is it only works in Infinite Craft. So, if you want to add the green stuff to your bank of IC ingredients, here’s how to make Money in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Money in Infinite Craft

To make Money, it’ll take you six steps starting from scratch, with Dandelion playing a big part in the recipe. Here’s what you need to do:

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Fire = Ash
  • Ash + Dandelion = Wish
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Wish = Money

It’s a folk legend that if you blow on a dandelion, you can make a wish. What’s not clear is why Infinite Craft requires the additional step of “Ash + Dandelion,” but there you go. And Tree + Wish + Money does sort of make sense. You won’t find a money tree in your back garden, but it’s the idea (often used mockingly) that someone has an almost unlimited source of money.

For example, in politics, when someone wants to criticize another’s spending plans, you’ll sometimes hear them ask where the “magical money tree” is. A money pit, on the other hand, is the opposite, a project that just keeps using up money without any obvious returns. It’s also the name of a so-so 1980s Tom Hanks and Shelly Long movie. But I’ve drawn a blank on making that in Infinite Craft, as even Money + Black Hole didn’t give me Money Pit.

So, what can you make with Money? Well, quite a few things, and it’s also worth messing around with Wish, too. Here are a few things I’ve come up with:

  • Money + Oil = War
  • Money + Money = Gold
  • Money + Titanic = Bankrupt
  • Money + Tree = Paper
  • Money + Tesla = Elon Musk
  • Money + Black Hole = Happiness
  • Wish + Wish = Star
  • Wish + Harrison Ford = Indiana Jones
  • Wish + Flower = Fairy

And that’s how to make Money in Infinite Craft. Why not see what you can come up with?

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.