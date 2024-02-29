Category:
How to Make Football in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Feb 29, 2024
Football in Infinite Craft.

The NFL season may be over, but that doesn’t mean football isn’t relevant anymore. In fact, as the experts say, there is no offseason. So, if you’ve been messing around in Infinite Craft and want to know how to craft your favorite sport, here’s how to make Football.

How to Make Football in Infinite Craft

Football is no stranger to the world of video games. The Madden series has been going strong for decades, and EA is preparing to release its first College Football game in over a decade. However, if you, like me, get tired of linebackers leaping 10 feet in the air and picking off your passes, you’re probably looking for a nice change of pace.

Infinite Craft is perfect for casual gamers, as all it involves is adding two elements together to create another one. There’s not much else to it, but if you spend enough time playing, you’ll come up with some really fun creations. If you want to avoid having to figure out how to make Football, though, here’s a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Dust + Ocean = Sand
  • Tempest + Water = Tsunami
  • Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
  • Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
  • Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
  • Dust Bowl + Mud = Mud Bowl
  • Mud + Mud Bowl = Football

Related: How to Make Date in Infinite Craft

You’ll notice that the image associated with Football in Infinite Craft is actually a soccer ball, and that’s not a major surprise since the sandbox game often allows elements to represent multiple things. Regardless of whether you’re a fan of kicking the ball or throwing it, with Football at your disposal, you can now make things like Madden and Soccer.

And that’s how to make Football in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

