How to Make Date in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 03:26 pm
Infinite Craft, with Date boxes on the screen.

Infinite Craft doesn’t always distinguish between words that are written the same. So, Cold can be a cold temperature or someone with a cold. In much the same way, Date has several meanings, so whatever you intend to use it for, here’s how to make Date in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Date in Infinite Craft

As with other Infinite Craft items, making Date is a matter of making one item, then using that item with something else, and so on and so forth. The good news is that the path to Date is pretty short, having just six steps. And once you’ve made it, it’ll stick around in your right-hand side box unless you jump onto another computer, change browser, or hit the Reset button on Infinite Craft.

So, starting completely from scratch, here’s how to make Date in Infinite Craft:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Desert + Water = Oasis
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Oasis + Plant = Date

You can then combine Date with Dust to get Fossil, which, now I think about it, may lead to a slightly quicker way of getting Oil in Infinite Craft. You can combine Date with a whole host of other items, too. Here are some of the combinations I discovered:

  • Date + Date = Fruit
  • Sand + Date = Sandwich
  • Fire + Date = Romance

So, you can see Infinite Craft using Date both as a romantic date. The symbol I got was of two people with a heart, but Infinite Craft also seems to interchange the symbols next to each word sometimes. So, why not go ahead and just slam Date together with pretty much every word in your word bank? At worst, you’ll get something you’ve already got, and you may end up with some strange new items that you can throw into the mix.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

