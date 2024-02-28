Infinite Craft lets you craft all sorts of things, and one of those items is Oil. But just how do you go about making it? Here’s what you need to know about how to make Oil in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Oil in Infinite Craft

To make Oil in Infinite Craft, you’ll need 14 steps, possibly less if you’ve already made any of these. But starting from scratch, here’s how to do it:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Sand = Desert

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Wind = Storm

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant = Storm = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Fire + Wood = Campfire

Campfire + Earth = Charcoal

Charcoal + Mud = Fossil

Fossil + Desert = Oil

And there you have it – you’ve made Oil. You can pollute the world, and, unlike the real resource, it’s never running out. So what happens if you combine oil with other things? Here are a few of the combinations I’ve come across:

Oil + Pollen = Perfume

Nightmare + Oil = Fuel

Ocean + Oil = Slick

Sleeping Beauty + Oil = Rumplestiltskin

Oil + Oil = Oil Drum

Mars + Oil = Gasoline

Those are just a few combinations. Infinite Craft being Infinite Craft, you never entirely know where it’s going. I’m not sure how Oil turned one fairy tale into another, though Oil + Oil = Oil Drum does at least make sense. There are also other routes of reaching Oil, some longer, perhaps one or two shorter. So feel free to experiment. Oil and Fire do not, surprisingly, end with Disaster – it creates Fuel. But Ocean and Oil does give you Slick, which is fair.

Now that you’ve made Oil, it should stay on your list of items, but if you do lose it, going back to the start will let you create it all over again. And that’s how you make Oil in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!