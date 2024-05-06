We’ve got a brand new Team of the Season release in EA FC 24, and that means fresh sets of rewards to grind for. Let’s go over all the Season 6 rewards in EA FC 24.

All Season 6 Rewards in EA FC 24

Each season of EA FC 24 has plenty of rewards you earn as you complete matches and challenges to earn experience and level up There are 40 levels to work your way through in Season 6. But by doing so, you’ll score yourself a whole bunch of packs and some sweet, untradeable players to slot into your squad or stack your bench with.

Season 6 Rewards

Level 1 1 of 3 80+ Player Pick Level 2 Nike Badge Level 3 80 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4 Premium Gold Pack Level 5 Nike Tifo Level 6 81 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7 Nike Tifo Level 8 82 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9 Nike Badge Level 10 Live Team of The Season Jordan Teze Level 11 83+ Rare Gold Player Level 12 Nike Tifo Level 13 83 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14 Nike Tifo Level 15 Team of The Season Jarrod Bowen Level 16 Nike Badge Level 17 83 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18 Nike Tifo Level 19 84+ Rare Gold Player Level 20 Team of The Season Moments – Kobbie Mainoo Level 21 Nike Stadium Theme Level 22 84 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23 Nike Tifo Level 24 84 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 86 x 3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26 FC Pro Tifo Level 27 85 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28 Nike Tifo Level 29 1 of 4 85+ Player Pick Level 30 85 x 7 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87 x 4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 31 84 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32 Nike Tifo Level 33 85 x 10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 34 Nike VIP Area Level 35 83 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 36 84 x 10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 37 Nike Tifo Level 38 87 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 39 88 x 23 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40 UT Birthday Carlos Alberto OR 85 x 20 Rare Gold Players Pack

That covers all the rewards that you can earn by playing Season 6 in EA FC 24. There are some excellent rewards this season, but with 40,000 experience points needed to complete all the levels, you better get grinding those matches.

EA FC 24 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

