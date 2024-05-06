The cover art for EA FC 24 showing a player in a light blue uniform kicking a ball on a pitch.
Category:
Video Games

All Season 6 Rewards in EA FC 24

Image of Alex Berry
Alex Berry
|
Published: May 6, 2024 07:18 am

We’ve got a brand new Team of the Season release in EA FC 24, and that means fresh sets of rewards to grind for. Let’s go over all the Season 6 rewards in EA FC 24.

All Season 6 Rewards in EA FC 24

Football player celebrating after scoring. This image is part of an article about all Season 6 rewards in EA FC 24.

Each season of EA FC 24 has plenty of rewards you earn as you complete matches and challenges to earn experience and level up There are 40 levels to work your way through in Season 6. But by doing so, you’ll score yourself a whole bunch of packs and some sweet, untradeable players to slot into your squad or stack your bench with.

Season 6 Rewards

Level 11 of 3 80+ Player Pick
Level 2Nike Badge
Level 380 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 4Premium Gold Pack
Level 5Nike Tifo
Level 681 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 7Nike Tifo
Level 882 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 9Nike Badge
Level 10Live Team of The Season Jordan Teze
Level 1183+ Rare Gold Player
Level 12Nike Tifo
Level 1383 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 14Nike Tifo
Level 15Team of The Season Jarrod Bowen
Level 16Nike Badge
Level 1783 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 18Nike Tifo
Level 1984+ Rare Gold Player
Level 20Team of The Season Moments – Kobbie Mainoo
Level 21Nike Stadium Theme
Level 2284 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 23Nike Tifo
Level 2484 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 2586 x 3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 26FC Pro Tifo
Level 2785 x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 28Nike Tifo
Level 291 of 4 85+ Player Pick
Level 3085 x 7 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87 x 4 Rare Gold Players Pack 
Level 3184 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 32Nike Tifo
Level 3385 x 10 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 34Nike VIP Area
Level 3583 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 3684 x 10 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 37Nike Tifo
Level 3887 x 5 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 3988 x 23 Rare Gold Players Pack
Level 40UT Birthday Carlos Alberto OR 85 x 20 Rare Gold Players Pack

That covers all the rewards that you can earn by playing Season 6 in EA FC 24. There are some excellent rewards this season, but with 40,000 experience points needed to complete all the levels, you better get grinding those matches.

EA FC 24 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Author
Alex Berry
Alex Berry has been a freelance contributor at The Escapist since January 2023. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content on such titles as Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and various new games. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).