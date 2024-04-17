Having the best players in EA Sports FC 24 sounds like a lot of fun, but having the best versions of the best players sounds even better. Well, that’s what FC 24 is offering with its upcoming Team of the Season promo. But when does TOTS start for FC 24?

When Does TOTS Start for EA Sports FC 24?

Anyone who’s played FIFA in the last few years will be familiar with TOTS in Ultimate Team. It gives a spotlight to players who have impressed throughout the season, giving gamers the opportunity to try out some of the best and brightest. However, things appear to be working a bit differently in FC 24, with players receiving lower-overall cards that will get boosted based on real-life performance.

Prominent leakers FUT Sheriff and Fut Scoreboard have leaked the players that will be featured in the promo. You can check out the list below, but be warned, it may not be totally accurate:

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Bruno Fernandes (Luka Modric)

Cristian Romero (Spurs)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Mohamed Kudus (West Ham)

Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli)

Maximillian Beier (Hoffenheim)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

Gabri Viega (Al Ahli)

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

With all those heavy hitters becoming available, players won’t want to wait around to dive into TOTS. Well, they won’t have to because FC 24 TOTS is seemingly set to kick off around 1 PM EST on April 19, 2024, after the conclusion of the TOTS Warmup Series.

EA Sports FC 24 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

