With Manor Lords being an early access title on Steam, it’s going to have several bugs that you might encounter, such as an error that reads “Required Settlement Level: Small Village.” This error pops up when trying to construct the Personal Manor, but it doesn’t mean much.

How to Fix the ‘Required Settlement Level: Small Village’ Error in Manor Lords

When you go to the “Administration” tab and attempt to build the Personal Manor in Manor Lords, you’ll see the “Required Settlement Level: Small Village” error appear within the box that pops up on the screen. This box tells you everything you need to construct the Manor, but the Small Village error also appears in red text in the Manor’s box. Usually, this indicates that your settlement needs to be at the Small Village level to proceed.

However, the issue with this bug is that Small Village is the first settlement level you achieve in Manor Lords, only requiring five Burgage Plots to be built. This means that a majority of players will have already reached this level and should be able to build the Manor in their settlement.

If you’re still seeing the red-text error, follow one of the two steps below to resolve it:

Ensure you have the necessary resources to go along with being at the Small Village settlement level. The resources required for the Manor are x5 Timber, x20 Planks, and x15 Stone.

If you have the right amount of resources and you’re at the right level, then simply construct the Personal Manor wherever you want. Basically, ignore the error message, as the error itself is bugged.

The error message for the Manor. Screenshot by The Escapist

That’s right, the Small Village error in Manor Lords is bugged, as it still appears on your screen even if you have all of the requirements to build the Manor. Fortunately, you can ignore the error, build your Manor, and then begin using everything that comes with it. This includes the ability to tax your citizens, acquire Personal Wealth, and build a personal army.

And that’s how to fix the “Required Settlement Level: Small Village” Error in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords is available now.

