How to Get Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4

Andariel is one of the most lucrative bosses in Diablo 4 when it comes to loot, but you need some Pincushioned Dolls to face her. This guide will cover how you can start collecting the dolls and where you can use them.

Diablo 4: How to Get Pincushioned Dolls

The only guaranteed way to get Pincushioned Dolls is to defeat the Beast in Ice boss. The Beast in Ice is one of the many bosses on the endgame ladder in the same vein as Lord Zir. He has his own dungeon called the Glacial Fissure that needs to be unlocked with a Sigil. Just like the Nightmare Sigils, you can craft a Glacial Fissure Sigil at an Occultist. It will cost a small amount of Sigil Powder and gold each time.

Beyond beating that boss, the reward is also available as random drops from other tasks. Killing World Bosses is another great way to earn summoning materials for Varshan and Andariel. The only issue is that they spawn every six hours. On top of the long cooldowns for the event, the material you get as a reward isn’t a guarantee. With that said, it’s still worth completing World Boss events whenever they appear.

Here are all the ways you can get Pincushioned Dolls in Diablo 4:

Kill the Beast in Ice.

Defeat World Bosses for a chance at a doll.

Open Season Journey reward caches.

Defeat the Blood Maiden in the Helltide.

Once you have at least two Pincushioned Dolls, you can bring them to The Hanged Man’s Hall. Remember that you also need two Sandscorched Shackles and you must be in World Tier 4. All four items can be placed in the Altar of Anguish within the hall to summon Andariel. Then it’s up to you to take her down and claim your rewards.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

