The Personal Manor is one of the most important buildings you can construct in Manor Lords. It’s the key to unlocking Personal Wealth and Treasury, as having a Manor allows you to tax your citizens and establish an Administration building. Here’s how to make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords.

How to Make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords

First and foremost, here are the basic requirements to build the Manor and how to place one in your settlement:

You need to reach the “Small Village” settlement level in Manor Lords, which requires building five level one Burgage Plots. You can track your settlement level by hovering over the territory’s name at the top of the screen.

You also need to have x5 Timber, x20 Planks, and x15 Stone stored in your settlement to build the Manor.

The requirements for the Manor. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you meet those requirements, then head into the construction menu, click on the Administration tab, and then hover over the Manor box. In the box that pops up when you hover over the Manor, you’ll see some red text next to a lock icon. This text reads: “Required Settlement Level: Small Village.” Of course, if you already have the Small Village level unlocked, then this message doesn’t make much sense.

Currently, this message appears regardless of whether or not you’re at the right settlement level. So if you know you have a Small Village and the right number of resources, then you can simply ignore the message and construct the Manor in the location you desire.

Building the Manor in my settlement. Screenshot by The Escapist

After the Manor has been constructed, you now have access to the Treasury, which is where your Personal Wealth is stored, as well as the ability to tax your citizens with various policies. You can see your tax policies by clicking on the territory’s name at the top of the screen and scrolling over to the “Policies” tab.

You’re also able to upgrade the Manor after reaching a higher settlement level to make the building larger. You can see the upgrade requirements are by clicking on the Manor and hovering over the upgrade icon in its pop-up box.

And that’s how to make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords is available now.

