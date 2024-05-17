The big reveal of EA Sports College Football 25 has come and gone, leaving countless fans champing at the bit. However, the game wasn’t announced for every platform. So, is EA Sports College Football 25 coming to PC?

EA Sports College Football 25 is not coming to PC, with EA announcing the game’s release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S but failing to mention any other platform. That probably sounds pretty strange, especially because other EA titles, like Madden 24, are available on PC.

There were rumors a few days before the game’s official reveal that EA was opting not to bring the title to PC. EA has yet to explain the decision, but possibilities range from the developer not wanting to maintain another version of the game to trying to avoid modders taking control.

With a PC version of EA Sports College Football 25 being off the table, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the game isn’t releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, either. That’s probably disappointing for anyone who has yet to make the jump to next-gen consoles, but for those on the fence, this is as good an excuse as any to pull the trigger.

It’s also good to hear that EA believes this new title won’t run well on older consoles. A lot of people are worried about EA Sports College Football 25 being a reskin of Madden, but Madden 24 is available on PS4 and Xbox One, putting that theory to bed. So, it may cost a bit more money than some were planning to spend to play EA’s next college football game, but all signs are pointing to it meeting the wild expectations.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

