Building a solid lineup in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty takes a lot of time and effort. However, sometimes, a player performs so well that you can’t help but add them to your roster. Here are all the Supercharged players in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty.

All Supercharged Players in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty

Unlike most other Ultimate Team-type modes, Diamond Dynasty constantly adjusts its players’ ratings. So, while a player’s Live Series card may start the year as a Silver or Gold, it could end it as a Diamond after a year of solid performances. That isn’t the end of the fun, though, as MLB The Show 24 also offers Supercharged cards, significantly boosting the stats of a player after a big game for a brief period.

Let’s say that a player who’s 65 overall hits three home runs in a game. Well, the good people at MLB The Show 24 will see that and boost their Live Series card into the 90s, making it useful to any player who has it in their inventory. However, it’s hard to keep track of all the action going on around the league, so here’s a list of all the current Supercharged players in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty:

Colton Cowser (72 overall to 95 overall)

Michael Busch (66 overall to 95 overall)

Ranger Suarez (77 overall to 95 overall)

Mookie Betts (91 overall to 97 overall)

And those are all the Supercharged players in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty. With the boosted cards constantly changing, make sure to check back throughout the season to see who’s worth adding to your lineup.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

