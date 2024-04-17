Second base has become much more of an offensive position in recent years, and your Diamond Dynasty team will need an impact second baseman if you want to compete. Let’s take a look at the best primary position 2B in MLB The Show 24 Season 1.

The Best 2B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty Season 1

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners, 89 Overall

Jorge Polanco’s Hyper Series card is a really good get if you pull it from a pack or purchase it in the marketplace. Switch hitters are always incredibly valuable in MLB The Show, and Polanco’s swing and pop only add to that dynamic.

The newest Mariner offers a lot of balance across his attributes. Both contact ratings sit in the 80s, and he has a fair amount of power for this early in the game cycle. A speed rating of 74 is also a nice plus, making Polanco a really strong all-around player in MLB The Show 24. Don’t pay more than 10,500 stubs for him, but if you can get him at less than that price in the marketplace, you’ll get good value.

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers, 88 Overall

On my MLB The Show podcast, I repeatedly stated that I wanted Topps Now cards to mean something again in this year’s game. Last year, they were basically just collection fodder. If the Colt Keith card is any indication, Topps Now may be making a comeback in MLB The Show 24.

You can earn the Colt Keith card for free in the Season Awards Drop 1 program. All it takes is 20 program stars, so you can get there pretty fast. Once you have him, you’ll get incredible balance and power at the plate from the second base position—especially for this early in the game cycle. Keith won’t be a long-term solution at 2B, but this card will get you through a lot of MLB The Show 24 Season 1.

Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers, 90 Overall

Justin Foscue is more of a contact hitter than Colt Keith’s balance and power, but it’s another strong Topps Now offering. This second base option can be found in the Season Awards Drop 3 program. If you’re into theme teams, a Rangers theme team with captains is a better option than Colt Keith’s Tigers, too.

Foscue won’t fly around the bases, but his 66 speed means he’s not slow, either. Contact ranging between 95 and 105 and a high vision rating of 92 will make him a good option for the second spot in the lineup or in the 8-9 spots. This card doesn’t have middle-of-the-order power, but the 70 and 76 attributes are still strong for a second baseman.

Alfonso Soriano, New York Yankees, 91 Overall

We can’t have a best-of list without some legends, and Alfonso Soriano always plays well in MLB The Show. The best thing about this card is that you can also get it for free in the Season 1 XP Reward Path program. It’s in the first half of the program at 280,000 XP, so most players should be able to earn him pretty easily.

Soriano doesn’t have the contact Foscue has or the power Keith has. What he does have, though, is great balance and tremendous speed, which always makes a difference in online games. Speed is the one attribute that translates to both offense and defense. Unless you’re running with the Nolan Arenado cornerstone build, a bunch of speed is always a good strategy.

Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs, 92 Overall

It’s the second card on this list that’s behind a paywall, but it’s also a pretty solid card. Unlike the Polanco Hyper Series card, this Ryne Sandberg Egg Hunt Series offering will cost you a bit more in the marketplace.

Sandberg, a Cubs legend, has strong contact and power attributes. Vision, fielding, and speed are all solid, too. But at almost 30,000 stubs in the marketplace, I’m not sure that this card is worth the investment compared to the others on this list. Polanco will give you good balance and a switch-hitting option, and Colt Keith has great pop at the 2B position. Each of those cards can be had for a lot cheaper—or free. Speaking of free, you can get the Soriano card without spending that many stubs. If you’re a big Cubs fan or just want to be a completionist, you won’t go wrong with Sandberg at second base. There are just other strong options at the position to consider.

And those are the best 2B in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty Season 1.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

