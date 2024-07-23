The Jolly Volley logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn during the tournament
All Jolly Volley Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's Christmas in July with this new tournament.
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 01:50 pm

It’s Christmas in July apparently, seeing as the Jolly Volley tournament is bringing that holiday vibe to Monopoly GO with countless rewards and milestones to overcome. Let’s find out what is waiting for us during this exciting new tournament.

All Monopoly GO Jolley Volley Rewards – Listed

You can spot all of the rewards you can earn by clearing milestones during the latest Monopoly GO tournament below, as well as what you’ll need to do to earn them for yourself. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, we can see that we have 4,640 dice to snag, alongside 5 sticker packs and other goodies along the way.

Jolly Volley LevelJolly Volley PointsJolly Volley Rewarsd
125 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
7200 PointsCash
8250 Points20-Minute High Roller
9225 Points175 Dice
10275 PointsCash
11300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12350 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
13425 Points250 Dice
14400 PointsCash
15525 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsCash
18700 Points500 Dice
19800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
201,000 PointsCash
21900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,400 PointsCash
241,800 Points1,000 Dice
252,200 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Jolly Volley Tournament?

If you’re hoping to participate in this event, you’ll have from July 23 until July 24, 2024, to do so. This is a one-day tournament, so you’ll need to strike fast if you’re hoping to claim these rewards.

How to Play & Win

Looking to succeed during this tournament? Start rolling early and just don’t stop, if possible. Since the most recent partner event has come to a close, your opponents are likely going to be low on dice. If you’ve been holding onto yours waiting for the perfect time to strike, that time is now. The point-to-reward ratio isn’t too awful this time around, so I recommend pushing hard during this tournament, especially with the Seasonal Splendor event running at the same time.

If you’re hoping to score points, it’s going to be similar to other Monopoly GO tournaments. You’ll need to land on Railroad spaces if you’re hoping to score points and use your multipliers wisely to maximize the number of points you can earn at any given time. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

As long as you’ve got plenty of dice, you should be able to succeed during this event. Check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got enough dice on your account to keep pushing forward, because any time you’re not rolling, those are places you could be losing.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

