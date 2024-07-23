All Jolly Volley Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s Christmas in July apparently, seeing as the Jolly Volley tournament is bringing that holiday vibe to Monopoly GO with countless rewards and milestones to overcome. Let’s find out what is waiting for us during this exciting new tournament.

All Monopoly GO Jolley Volley Rewards – Listed

You can spot all of the rewards you can earn by clearing milestones during the latest Monopoly GO tournament below, as well as what you’ll need to do to earn them for yourself. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, we can see that we have 4,640 dice to snag, alongside 5 sticker packs and other goodies along the way.

Jolly Volley Level Jolly Volley Points Jolly Volley Rewarsd 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Orange Sticker Pack 7 200 Points Cash 8 250 Points 20-Minute High Roller 9 225 Points 175 Dice 10 275 Points Cash 11 300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 350 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 13 425 Points 250 Dice 14 400 Points Cash 15 525 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Cash 18 700 Points 500 Dice 19 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,400 Points Cash 24 1,800 Points 1,000 Dice 25 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Jolly Volley Tournament?

If you’re hoping to participate in this event, you’ll have from July 23 until July 24, 2024, to do so. This is a one-day tournament, so you’ll need to strike fast if you’re hoping to claim these rewards.

How to Play & Win

Looking to succeed during this tournament? Start rolling early and just don’t stop, if possible. Since the most recent partner event has come to a close, your opponents are likely going to be low on dice. If you’ve been holding onto yours waiting for the perfect time to strike, that time is now. The point-to-reward ratio isn’t too awful this time around, so I recommend pushing hard during this tournament, especially with the Seasonal Splendor event running at the same time.

If you’re hoping to score points, it’s going to be similar to other Monopoly GO tournaments. You’ll need to land on Railroad spaces if you’re hoping to score points and use your multipliers wisely to maximize the number of points you can earn at any given time. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



As long as you’ve got plenty of dice, you should be able to succeed during this event. Check out our free dice links page daily to ensure you’ve always got enough dice on your account to keep pushing forward, because any time you’re not rolling, those are places you could be losing.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

