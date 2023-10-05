Best Young Players in EA FC 24’s Career Mode

One of the best parts of playing the Career Mode in EA Sports FC 24 is getting to develop up and coming young players. You can use all the popular main players in the other modes, but Career Mode is the only place you transform low-rated players in to legends. To do this though, you’ll need to find the diamonds in the rough. I’ve got you covered though with some of the best young wonderkid players to recruit for each position.

Top Wonderkid Players to Recruit in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Strikers

Rasmus Højlund is just 20 years old and already a pretty damn good player. His base stats are excellent and if you invest in to him in Career Mode you can get his rating all the way up to 89. At that point he’d be one of your most formidable players on the pitch.

Youssoufa Moukoko is my other top young striker pick. The Dortmund player shows a ton of promise for an 18 year old. He has the potential to reach an 87 rating which is fantastic. He’s got good Pace and is excellent on the ball with his Dribbling stats. Another wonderkid power player to consider as a striker.

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala is already a rising star as you can see from him being 86 rated as a base card. As a 20 year old that’s already pretty wild and in Career Mode he can hit a 93 rating. This kid is already a wizard on the ball, imagine how good he’ll be at carving out plays with a 93 rating!

Jude Bellingham is already making a name for himself at Real Madrid. Hell, he’s already being compared to Ronaldo with how well he’s been performing. The English player is only 20 but is absolutely killing it in the midfield. Just look at his Team of the Week card already hitting 87 rated at the start of FC 24. With a max rating of 91 in Career Mode too, I don’t think you can go wrong by adding Jude to your midfield.

Defenders

Álex Balde is certainly one to watch. The 19 year old playing for Barcelona has a Pace of 91 on his base card, so good luck to anyone trying to get around him. In the Career Mode, he can reach a rating of 89 and he’ll be shutting down any attacker on the wing with his stats at that rating.

António Silva is the young center back to watch. He’s also just 19, but boy is he already strong. With his high Defending and Physical stats and respectable Pace he makes for an excellent CB. Throw in a max rating of 88 in Career Mode and this wonderkid will become an iron wall against attackers.

Those are my picks for the best young players to add to your roster in EA FC 24’s Career Mode. It’s always fun to pick up some of these up and coming wonderkid players and take them to their full potential in the game. These players in particular will give you a pretty stacked team once you build them up. For more on the game, check out our picks for the best cheap strikers in EA FC 24.