EA FC 24 Best Cheap Strikers

It’s always a bit of a slow start when first jumping in to the Ultimate Team mode in a soccer game, and it’s no different in EA FC 24. You’re limited in funds and will have to work with a primarily bronze line-up to power your way through matches. As you get some games under your belt and start earning some funds, though, you really start to unlock options. With more players available than ever in EA FC 24, there are some amazing and cheap players you can pick up early on. Some of these players such as strikers can carry the team while you continue to save. With that in mind, let’s go over some of the bestcheap striker picks you can grab for your squad in EA FC 24!

The Best Cheap Strikes in EA FC 24

There are some fantastic strikers you can pick up for the best possible value right now in EA FC 24. I’ve picked out players from top Leagues and Clubs to help fit any squad. Here they are in order of cost at the time of writing:

Beto

With 86 Pace, 84 Physical and a respectable 79 Shooting, Beto is a steal for 750 coins. His 94 Jumping stat also means he’s a great target to take headers from a corner kick. He’s also a Premier League striker and has some great chemistry options with his Portugal nationality!

Romelu Lukaku

With 80 Pace, 84 Shooting and 82 Physical, Lukaku has some great stats to get the job done. Additionally, he has a 95 Strength sub stat, which makes him a menace with the ball, and he can shrug off defenders in the box. For a mere 1300 coins, he can be helping you keep ahold of the ball and knock in some crucial goals. He’s a perfect early addition to a team with some other Serie A players, making him one of the best cheap strikers you can get early on in EA FC 24.

Julián Álvarez

Álvarez is a well-rounded striker, with his Dribbling abilities being his stand out feature. He has respectable Shooting stats, but with all his Dribbling stats being over 80 and 4 Star Skill moves, he feels really great on the ball. Use his agility to cut past defenders and score. As a 1300 coin Premier League player from Argentina, he’s an excellent pick up!

Rasheedat Ajibade

Ajibade is a bit more expensive, but just look at those stats! A Pace of 88 is pretty wild for less than 5K, but pair that up with 83 Shooting and 84 Dribbling and you’ve got one heck of a deal. She may be a bit tricky with Chemistry, though, if you don’t have any other Liga F or Nigerian players. Still, we’re talking 88 Pace, 85 Dribbling and Ball Control plus 84 Stamina and Strength. For those stats alone under 5K coins, she’d deserve a spot on the bench to sub in and dominate the second half.

Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma may only be 81 rated, but don’t let that fool you. This striker is pure class. With 86 Pace, 81 Shooting and 83 Dribbling, he’s quick, good on the ball and can put away shots. The Dutch striker from Everton makes a particularly duo with Beto, allowing for a low-cost, high-chemistry striker duo!

Those are five of the best strikers you can add to your squad for cheap in EA FC 24. Try out some of these players and you’ll find yourself pleasantly surprised by the quality they add to your squad!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out if EA FC 24 is on Game Pass.