The latest installment in the series, EA FC 24 is set to bring a ton of new features for players to enjoy. Among other things, this year’s release heavily features women’s teams after an excellent and highly watched FIFA Women’s World Cup this year. The players from the women’s teams will be available to be packed and used alongside the men’s teams in the Ultimate Team game mode. This is a huge change and one that will really switch up the kinds of teams players will be able to run. If you’re excited into the game, you may be wondering if EA FC 24 will be available as part of Game Pass. Here’s what you need to know.

Is EA FC 24 on Game Pass?

EA and Xbox have had an agreement in place for years now. They’ve collaborated to bring EA Play to Game Pass, which opens up subscribers to be able to get access to a nice range of EA titles as well. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the full version of EA FC 24 on release via EA Play on Game Pass. You’ll be able to try it out for up to 10 hours, but that’s the extent of it. If you upgrade to EA Play Pro for an additional $10 per month, however, that’s a different story. EA Play Pro subscribers will be able to access the full game right now with early access and will have access to the full game on release. It looks like you can only access EA Play Pro outside of the Xbox app as well, which is a shame. EA FC 24 will come to regular EA Play on Xbox but not until much later on in the game’s life.

You won’t be able to get yourself a a copy of EA FC 24 on Game Pass just yet, and you’ll have to wait many months until it comes to regular EA Play first. Still, you can get it early with a separate subscription to EA Play Pro if you want to go down that route instead!

