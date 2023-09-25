The FIFA organization tried to extort an incredible fee out of EA last year to continue using the rights to the FIFA brand. EA refused to pay the much-higher sum, and instead opted to drop FIFA from their games and rebrand to EA FC from now on. Players have been concerned this could affect their ability to use the names and likeness of real players and clubs in the games. Let’s go over what the impact is for the newest upcoming release of EA FC 24, and answer the question does EA FC 24 have real clubs and players?

Does EA FC 24 Have Real Clubs and Players?

Not having the realistic names and likeness of actual football players really detracts from a sports sim. It was one of the main things I disliked about Konami’s eFootball competitor to the FIFA series. There were certain clubs, leagues, and players that were unable to be used in eFootball due to the licensing rights. This results in knock-off clubs and players being used in their stead, and it’s not great. FIFA meanwhile has been able to pretty much recreate any player, club and league that they’ve wanted to for the entire series.

When EA broke up with the FIFA organization, I was immediately concerned about the ramifications. Luckily though, EA was able to announce that they were only changing the title from FIFA to EA FC. The rest of the rights they have for all clubs, players, and leagues would remain intact. This was so good to hear, as it means we’ll be still receiving the same high quality, realistic representation of the various football leagues, clubs, and players we’ve all grown accustomed to.

So while the FIFA name is gone, the game will retain the rights to use real clubs and players. EA FC 24 launches its full release on the 29th of September.