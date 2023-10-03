Best Formation & Custom Tactics in EA FC 24

Having a solid formation and nicely optimized custom tactics can easily be the deciding factor in a match of EA FC 24. If you don’t have a solid formation, your players will have trouble defending and breaking through the opposing defense. Even if you have a good formation, not setting tactics for that formation can make it far less effective. As such, here’s our choice for the best formation and custom tactics to use in EA FC 24 to give you a squad to be reckoned with!

EA FC 24’s Best Formation and Custom Tactics

The Best Formation in EA FC 24

First thing we’ll want to choose is the formation. I’ve found the 4-1-2-1-2 to be the most consistent formation overall in EA FC 24. I’ve been able to take on squads running all different kinds of formations just fine. You have two strikers out front to drive your offense, a left and right mid player to take space on the outside, and your center attacking mid will primarily drive passes for your strikers. Then you have the big defensive core of left back, central defensive mid fielder, two center backs and a right back. Between all these defenders, you’ll have nice, wide coverage and should be able to shut down most runs. Last but not least, your goalkeeper will be in the back, waving their arms around and diving. 4-1-2-1-2 is a nice spread out formation that feels great to play!

Best Custom Tactics

For the custom tactics for your squad in EA FC 24, you’ll want to set these after you’ve changed your squad’s formation over and put them as follows:

Defensive Tactics

Defensive Style – Balanced

Width – 40

Depth – 55

Offensive Tactics

Build up Play – Balanced

Chance Creation – Direct Passing

Width – 40

Players in Box – 4 Bars

Corners – 3 Bars

Free Kicks – 3 Bars

These settings will give you the perfect balance between defending and building up plays, making for the best combination of custom tactics and formation in EA FC 24.

Best Custom Instructions

It will also help to set some player instructions when setting your formation and custom tactics. That screen is two over from the custom tactics screen and will give you better control over how your AI players react to you. You should set the following instructions:

Set your ST Support Runs to Stay Central.

Set your CAM’s Defensive Support to Come Back on Defense.

Set your RM’s Defensive Position to Cover Center.

Set your CDM’s Attacking Support to Stay Back While Attacking.

Set your RB’s Attacking Runs to Stay Back While Attacking.

These instructions will ensure that your formation doesn’t get too broken up during the action. You don’t want your strikers drifting to the side or your defensive players to come running up while you’re going for a goal. These kinds of things can cause you to miss out on goals and concede some as well.

That covers off the best formation, custom tactics and custom instructions in EA FC 24. Give this set up a go, I’m sure you’ll see just how effective it is!

