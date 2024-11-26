10 Best PS5 Game Deals From Amazon’s Black Friday Event

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as Amazon has some incredible deals on some great games. From modernized classics to some of the best games of 2024, here are the 10 best Black Friday deals on PS5 games at Amazon.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

On Sale for $29.99 at Amazon

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series defined the indie horror genre in the 2010s. The early games were very simple with only 2D assets, yet still managed to captivate a massive audience, and made YouTube Let’s Plays skyrocket in popularity.

With Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the series totally reinvented itself. This title has a much larger scale than the originals. The game sees players play in first person as a young boy named Gregory, as he tries to survive and escape Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. It’s a blast for fans of the franchise, and it has certainly made some new ones. It is appropriately scary and has some surprisingly difficult sections that provide more challenging puzzles.

While Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach launched in a bit of a rough place, the game has since been patched with numerous updates to improve the game overall. Chief among them is the Ruin DLC, a free story expansion that is high-quality and popular among fans. With the game smooth as ever and full of even more content at launch for a lower price, now is a great time to give Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

9. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1

On Sale for $18.99 at Amazon

The original Metal Gear Solid games have an important part in PlayStation’s history. These innovative stealth-action games practically invented the genre as we know it and laid the blueprint for Sony’s excellent single-player offerings for decades to come.

With Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, players are able to experience these iconic titles. Granted, they are preserved in their original form and are by no means ground-up remakes like the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. However, this is still a solid collection, featuring Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge.

8. RoboCop: Rogue City

On Sale for $29.99 at Amazon

RoboCop: Rogue City is one of those rare licensed games that is not only a solid adaptation of the source material but also just a great game overall. For starters, RoboCop: Rogue City has great graphics that will immerse fans in the world of this iconic ’80s action movie.

The combat in the game is full of appropriately tongue-in-cheek violence that fights right in with the franchise. The campy tone was absolutely nailed here, and the game has all the humor and excessive violence of the best ’80s action movies. For fans of the RoboCop series – or folks looking to become one – Rogue City is a must-play.

7. NBA 2K25

On Sale for $29.99 at Amazon

Every year, the NBA 2K games become one of the best-selling titles. This year’s entry on PS5, released back in September, is already on sale for less than half its initial asking price on Black Friday.

NBA 2K25 keeps the solid foundations intact and adds new game modes and progression. For basketball fans looking for more of the sport between matches, NBA 2K25 is where to find it. Of course, NBA 2K25 features the franchise’s standard modes, which feature tight controls and throughout representation of the league, its teams, and players.

However, perhaps the most novel feature of NBA 2K25 is The City. This gives fans a place to hang out with other MyPLAYERS, play matches, and engage in all sorts of side activities. The City is at times absurd and hilarious and adds some much-needed levity to the competitive nature of online sports games.

6. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

On Sale for $19.99 at Amazon

While FromSoftware is best known for creating the ever-popular Soulsborne genre, Armored Core VI lets them show their love for another genre. This beautiful game has an impressive sense of scale, with expertly crafted linear missions showcasing incredible mech combat.

There’s just something so satisfying about reveling in destruction as a giant mech, and Armored Core VI is perhaps the best-looking example of Mech combat to date. The game features in-depth customization, about 15-20 hours of combat, and a fun (if not basic) PvP mode.

If you’ve yet to try the PS5 game for yourself, getting it for just under $20 on Black Friday is an absolute steal, considering both the quality and quantity of content on offer here.

5. Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition

Image via Atlus

On Sale for $49.99 at Amazon

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive JPRG from the creative team behind the beloved Persona games. Therefore, there’s a lot here that fans of that franchise will love. Like the Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio features a beautiful anime-inspired art style, deep social systems, and engaging turn-based combat.

However, the setting of Metaphor: ReFantazio is the biggest thing that sets it apart from the Persona series. The game kicks off a brand new IP, with a new world within the fantasy genre. As a result, not only is Metaphor: ReFantazio an exciting departure for Persona fans, but it’s also a great place to jump in for will-be fans. The various Persona entries with their spinoffs and remakes can be confusing for new players, but Metaphor: ReFantazio is a great entry point as it begins an all-new franchise.

All the best hallmarks of Studio Zero’s games are present here, and players get tons of time to embrace them with a massive 65-hour-plus main game. Metaphor: ReFantazio seems well on its way to winning a few Game of the Year awards. Thankfully, with Amazon’s Black Friday Deals, you can find out why at a discounted price, less than two months out from launch.

4. Star Wars: Outlaws – Limited Edition (Amazon Exclusive)

On Sale for $49.99 at Amazon

Star Wars: Outlaws is another massive 2024 PS5 game players can nab for a discount from Amazon on Black Friday. What makes Star Wars: Outlaws so unique and exciting among the Star Wars franchise’s massive library of games is that somehow, it’s the saga’s first open-world game.

In Star Wars: Outlaws, players engage with the criminal underworld through the eyes of Kay Vess. While the Galactic Civil War rages on in the time between Star Wars Episodes V and VI, criminals are taking advantage of the chaos. Outlaws gives franchise fans a space to live out their smuggling fantasies, working for (and against) crime syndicates for fame and fortune.

The scum and villainy role play here is a dream come true, and the Star Wars atmosphere is crafted with incredible detail. The main quest has a decent story as well, which will see players head to familiar locations, meet up with iconic characters, and visit planets both old and new.

While Star Wars: Outlaws might have fallen a bit short of expectations at launch, a recent update completely overhauled some of the most troubling features of the game, allowing for more player choice than ever before. There’s also a new “Wild Card” story expansion featuring a high-stakes game of Sabacc with Lando Calrissian, so there’s never been a better time to check out Ubisoft’s vision of a galaxy far, far away.

This Amazon-exclusive edition comes with the limited edition Rogue Infiltrator cosmetic pack.

3. Persona 3 Reload

On Sale for 24.99 at Amazon

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3, which launched on PS2 and PSP. This remake, released earlier this year, completely overhauls the game for modern expectations. Persona 3 Reload features updated graphics, UI, and gameplay improvements to social stats and combat. It’s a great way to play the classic game in a way that feels authentic to the classic Persona games without feeling dated.

From a pure value perspective, Persona 3 Reload is a no-brainer for JRPG fans. With a 60+ hour campaign available for just $24.99, fans will more than get their money’s worth.

2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

On Sale for 39.99 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, and its remake was one of the defining games of the PS4 generation. With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, it gets a worthy sequel for PS5.

This action-focused RPG continues the Final Fantasy VII Remake story with added depth and character development, with an exciting storyline that fans will want to see through its massive campaign.

One of the things that makes Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a standout is its massive open world. The map is absolutely gorgeous and packed with meaningful side content for fans looking to explore every corner of the game.

1. Elden Ring

On Sale for $19.99 at Amazon

At this point, it’s no secret that Elden Ring is a fantastic game. The massive, open world title built a new universe alongside Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. It expanded on everything fans have grown to love about the Soulsborne genre developer From Software has created, at a scope and scale never before seen.

Elden Ring rightfully one Game of the Year at the Game Awards in 2022, and its massive expansion Shadow of the Erd Tree just might do it again this December. Getting the sheer amount of content offered in Elden Ring at the consistent quality it delivers is impressive for a full-priced $70 title. At $19.99, scoring the game that will likely define this generation for the price of a decent takeout meal is a steal.

And those are the 10 best PS5 game deals from Amazon’s Black Friday event.

