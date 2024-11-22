The first major story expansion has arrived to grow the world of Star Wars Outlaws. The Wild Card DLC features all new quests, a new location, and a high-stakes Sabacc game featuring Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian. Here’s how to start the Wild Card expansion in Star Wars Outlaws.

Is the Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card Story Pack Free? Answered

The Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card story pack is the first of several planned story expansions for the game. These DLCs are premium packages, meaning players will need to make an additional purchase on top of the base game to play the Wild Card expansion.

This expansion is available as part of the Season Pass. The Season Pass for Star Wars Outlaws is included with the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game. The Ultimate Edition of the game is the one available with Ubisoft+, so players subscribed to the publisher’s premium service can access the DLC that way.

The Season Pass is also available as a standalone purchase for $39.99 (or regional equivalent). The Season Pass offers players access to the Wild Card expansion, the upcoming Pirate’s Fortune expansion, as well as the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission and three cosmetic bundles.

For players looking to purchase only the Wild Card DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, the expansion is available on its own for $14.99.

How To Start the Wild Card Quest in Star Wars Outlaws

Once you own the expansion, you’ll need to access the “Wild Card” quest to complete the expansion. However, this has a few prerequisites. The Wild Card story pack for Star Wars Outlaws requires players to reach a certain milestone in the main story before it can be accessed. Therefore, new players won’t be able to access it right away.

To get access to the Wild Card quest, you’ll need to progress through the Main Story and complete “The Gunsmith” quest. Once this quest is completed, head to the living space of the Trailblazer. You can find the quest by selecting “Access Terminal” at the table.

And that’s how to start the Wild Card expansion in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws is available to play now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

