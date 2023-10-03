Some of the best players in EA FC 24 will be tied to completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). They’re a great way to help you build you your squad with a strong roster. While they still cost a fair bit to complete, it’s usually cheaper than what the player would probably go for on the market if they were tradeable. Plus you get a few packs for completing the challenges in the process which is nice! In this guide we’ll be going over specifically how to complete the RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC in EA FC 24.

How to Complete RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC in EA FC 24

Mohammed Kudus’s Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card is already incredibly good. He’s an 84 rated RW Premier league player from Westham United with a Pace of 92, 88 Dribbling, and solid Shooting and Physical stats in the low 80s. What’s wild, though, is that the RTTK cards can evolve to higher ratings as long as Mohammed performs well in his matches. Imagine this card with a couple upgrades! To get yourself Mohammed Kudus in EA FC 24, you’ll need to have around about 100K coins in the bank ready to buy some players. For the stats you’re getting, it’s probably worth it, though. Now, let’s go over how to complete the two parts of the SBC.

How to Complete the Premier League Challenge for Mohammed Kudus

For the Premier League Challenge, funnily enough, we only actually need have at least one Premier League player in the squad. The rest is simply ensuring that we can hit an 85 rating on the squad. It’s a relatively high rated squad this early in the game but it can be done pretty cost effectively with the following players in these positions:

Luis Alberto 84 and Ginter 84 in the ST slots

Ruben Neves 84 in the LM slot

Hojbjerg 84 in the CAM slot

Dudek 84 in the RM slot

Scott 84 in the LB slot

Ilestedt 84 and Martens 84 in the CB slots

Magull 87 in the CDM slot

Luka Modric 87 in the RB slot

Fishlock 84 in the GK slot

This should give you an 85 rated squad featuring a Premier League player. It will set you back around 36K coins at the time of writing to buy these players.

How to Complete the 86 Rated Squad Challenge

The expensive part will be completing this challenge. While it’s only one rating point higher, it’s going to be nearly twice the price. Expect to spend around 63K coins to complete this challenge. All we need is an 86 rating so here are the most cost effective players:

For this squad, it doesn’t matter where you place them.

Muller 84

Oberdorf 87

Dallmann 84

Verratti 86

Campbell 84

Lobotka 84

Ruben Neves 84

Kobel 87

Pajor 87

Modric 87

Fabinho 84

That will give you the 86 rated squad you need to turn in and complete the challenge! In total the SBC will have costed around 100K coins. You get a Jumbo Gold Pack and a Rare Gold Pack from completing the challenges which is nice. Plus the awesome RTTK Kudus card with the potential to increase it’s rating! And that’s how you complete the RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC in EA FC 24.

