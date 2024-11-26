Jinx Fixes Everything Act 3 Complete Walkthrough

Jinx is ruinin’—err, I mean, fixin’ everything for the third time, and it’s more convoluted than ever! This time, you’ll be having fun in the Fireflight’s Hideout. To help you solve all the puzzles and get the rewards, here is the complete Jinx Fixes Everything Act 3 walkthrough.

Jinx Fixes Everything Act 3 Walkthrough

So, your first task in solving Act 3 of Jinx Fixes Everything is to move the workbench in the middle and interact with it to place Jinx’s mega gun down. Then, move to the power source on the left and interact with it. Here, you’ll have to do three numpad memory games in order.

The first two memory games have two stages, and the third one has three. Failing at any point will reset the progress of that memory game, meaning if you fail in the middle of the third memory game, you’ll just have to redo that one, not the first two. If you struggle with this one, asking a friend to help you out is a genuine play.

After you’re done with the memory game, you’ll need to grab a cooling system for Jinx’s mega gun. You can find it in the corner of the room opposite the power source, as indicated in the image above. Grab it and move back to the workbench to complete this part of the act.

Pipe Puzzle Solution

After the cutscene where Jinx’s mega gun overheats, you’ll have to play around with the pipe system on the wall across from the workbench to vent out the room and get the last part for the mega gun. The solution for the pipe puzzle is in the image above. Just rotate the red switches so they look exactly the same as in the image.

Once you’ve done that, get the part and move back to the workbench to complete the gun. Then, leave the room and go down the stairs to the yard. At this point, there will be no more puzzles, and you’ll receive the reward as soon as you reach the bottom of the stairwell.

Jinx Fixes Everything Act 3 Rewards

The reward for solving the Act 3 of Jinx Fixes Everything is a legacy Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed skin. It will automatically be unlocked in your collection, meaning you don’t have to do any extra steps to claim it.

Well, now that you’ve learned how to complete the final third act of Jinx Fixes Everything, it’s time to claim that Singed skin and show it off on the Rift (you won’t be the only one, though). For more LoL-related content, visit the League of Legends hub on The Escapist.

