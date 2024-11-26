Forgot password
GoldenMonkey unit in Ball Tower Defense
Ball Tower Defense Tier List [JESTER] (November 2024)

You don't have VoidBall? Skill issue...
The summon mechanic is fairly unusual in Ball TD and with so many banners, you’ll have no clue which to focus on, especially if you’re a new player. But, the Roblox try-harders here at The Escapist have got your back. To familiarize yourself with the meta and pull for the best units this game has to offer, here is our definitive Ball Tower Defense tier list!

Ball TD Units Tier List

Tier list of all units in Ball Tower Defense
You can check out our Ball Tower Defense tier list in the image above. Generally, the DPS gap between rarities is huge, and putting different rarity units in the same tier isn’t really right. So, consider this tier list as a priority guide on which units you should aim for from each rarity.

Ball Tower Defense Unit List

In the tables below, you can find information on each unit’s stats and why they are good or bad compared to other units of the same rarity. If you need extra info on certain units or some other in-game mechanics, be sure to visit the Ball TD Trello.

Omega Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
voidball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
VoidBall		Omega+ Meta DPS unit
+ Massive range
+ Low cooldown
Insane upgrade costs		Cooldown: 3 → 3
Range: 50 → 200
Damage: 75K → 2500K
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
omegaknight from the ball tower defense roblox experience
OmegaKnight		Omega+ Amazing DPS
+ Full AoE
Low range
Bad on placement		Cooldown: 6 → 0.5
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 10K → 500K
mechaball from the Ball Tower Defense Roblox experience
MechaKnight		Omega+ OP DPS on placement
+ Meta DPS unit
+ Cheap to max out		Cooldown: 0.01 → 0.01
Range: 40 → 80
Damage: 1K → 8K
Pierce: 1 → 1
Bullets: 2 → 4
Missile Damage: 10K → 3000K
Missile Cooldown: 30 → 15

Transcendent Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
jester from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Jester		Transcendent+ AoE DPS
+ Single-target DPS		Cooldown: 1 → 2
Range: 13 → 20
Melee Damage: 10K → 800K
AoE Damage: 250 → 150K

Mythical Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
baller from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Baller		Mythical
Exclusive		+ Bouncing attack
+ Extremely high DPS
+ Relatively cheap upgrades for a Mythical
+ Meta Mythical DPS		Cooldown: 5 → 1.25
Range: 14 → 20
Damage: 10K → 250K
Bounces: 10 → 150
virus from the ball tower defense roblox experience
VirusBall		Mythical+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Spreading virus (DoT)
+ Good for early waves
Outscaled by other Mythicals		Cooldown: 0.7 → 0.5
Range: 5 → 10
Damage: 250 → 5K
boulder from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Boulder		Mythical+ Massive AoE
+ Meta Mythical DPS
+ Solid special line attack
Placement area blocks other units		Cooldown: 5 → 1.6
Range: 80 → 80
Damage: 1K → 100K
kingball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
KingBall		Mythical
Exclusive		+ Summons units
+ Full AoE
Low range		Cooldown: 1 → 1
Range: 8 → 10
Damage: 5K → 250K
Special Cooldown: 40 → 10
goldenmonkey from the ball tower defense roblox experience
GoldenMonkey		Mythical+ Meta Farm unit
+ Must-use		Cooldown: 0.25 → 0.18
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 400 → 1.5K
Money on Hit: 50 → 750
brainball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
BrainBall		Mythical+ Summon unit
Relatively bad compared to other Mythicals		Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.25
Health: 0.35 → 1
Range: 15 → 35

Legendary Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
angelball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
AngelBall		Legendary+ Extreme single-target damage
+ Boss killer
Expensive upgrades
Very low range		Cooldown: 3 → 2
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 2K → 325K
chefball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Chef		Legendary+ Meta Farm
+ Increases base HP		Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 2K → 45K
Health: 10 → 10
dartmonkey from the ball tower defense roblox experience
DartMonkey		Legendary+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Pierce
+ Amazing DPS
Single-target only		Cooldown: 1 → 0.2
Range: 10 → 15
Damage: 25 → 150
Pierce: 2 → 6
Bullets: 1 → 7
giantball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
GiantBall		Legendary+ Full AoE
+ Good range
+ Good AoE DPS
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 5 → 2.5
Range: 15 → 23
Damage: 500 → 45K
miniballer from the ball tower defense roblox experience
MiniBaller		Legendary+ Extremely high single-target DPS
+ Solid range
+ Pierce
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 0.06 → 0.01
Range: 13 → 20
Damage: 90 → 600
Pierce: 1 → 2
Bullets: 1 → 1
partyman from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Partyman		Legendary+ Meta Support
+ Buffs ally range, damage, & SPA		Cooldown: 5 → 2
Range: 8 → 13
Range Buff: 50%
Damage Buff: 50%
SPA Buff: 40%
princesball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
PrincessBall		LegendaryBad farmCooldown: 5 → 1
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 10 → 50
Money on Hit: 25 → 50
roboball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
RoboBall		Legendary+ Pierce
+ Excellent range
+ Very good single-target DPS
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 1 → 0.08
Range: 15 → 55
Damage: 250 → 2.25K
Pierce: 2 → 2
Bullets: 1 → 1
piercer from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Piercer		Legendary
Exclusive		+ Very high single-target DPS
+ Infinite pierce
+ Good range
Extremely expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 1 → 1
Range: 25 → 25
Damage: 800 → 65K
Pierce: 10K → 10K
Bullets: 1 → 1
crusher from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Crusher		Legendary
Exclusive		+ Full AoE
+ Meta Legendary DPS
+ Solid range
+ Insane AoE DPS
+ Relatively cheap upgrades		Cooldown: 7 → 3
Range: 15 → 26
Damage: 10K → 80K
slicer from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Slicer		Legendary
Exclusive		+ Full AoE
+ Extremely high DPS
Worse than Crusher
Very low range		Cooldown: 1.5 → 1
Range: 5 → 9
Damage: 20K → 120K

Awesome Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
bomball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
BombBall		Awesome Garbage DPS
Worst Awesome unit		Cooldown: 20 → 15
Range: 10 → 60
Damage: 500 → 400
demonball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
DemonBall		Awesome+ Good DPS
+ Burn
Low range
Expensive placement & upgrades		Cooldown: 2 → 1.5
Range: 10 → 10
Damage: 200 → 600
fancyball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
FancyBall		Awesome+ Farm
+ Good money-making		Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 2K → 15K
knight from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Knight		Awesome+ Good DPS when maxed out
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
Relatively low range		Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.3
Range: 5 → 12
Damage: 300 → 2K
laserball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
LaserBall		Awesome+ Insane DPS
+ Good pierce
+ Meta Awesome DPS
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.08
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 90 → 400
Pierce: 10 → 10
Bullets: 1 → 1
powerarmorball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
PowerArmorBall		Awesome+ Very good DPS
Very low range
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 3 → 1.75
Range: 6 → 7
Damage: 1.5K → 50K
skateboard from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Skateboarder		Awesome+ Summons
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Full AoE
Relatively bad total DPS
Very low range 		Cooldown: 1 → 0.8
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 300
Special Cooldown: 10 → 0.75
venomousball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
VenomousBall		Awesome+ Poison
+ Good DPS
Expensive upgrades
Very low range		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.03
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 15 → 15

Rare Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
backpacker from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Backpacker		Rare+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Solid DPS
+ Pierce		Cooldown: 1 → 0.5
Range: 10 → 17
Damage: 80 → 100
Bullets: 1 → 7
Pierce: 1 → 1
boxerball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
BoxerBall		Rare+ Excellent DPS
Very low range		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 25 → 600
buildersclubball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
BuildersClubBall		Rare+ Stalls enemies with walls
+ Insanely useful
+ Excellent support
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 5 → 0.1
Range: 5 → 10
Damage: 50 → 600
Summon: Wall
dagrungy from the ball tower defense roblox experience
DaGrungy		Rare+ Summons on placement
+ No cooldown
+ Autoclicker + farm units for giga DPS
Not as OP as he seems		Health: 500
flameball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
FlameBall		Rare+ Full AoE
+ Solid range
+ Burn
+ Solid DPS		Cooldown: 2 → 1.25
Range: 10 → 22
Damage: 10 → 25
frozenball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
FrozenBall		Rare+ Full AoE
+ Slow
No DPS
Low range		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1
Range: 8 → 8
Damage: 10 → 30
grassman from the ball tower defense roblox experience
GrassMan		Rare+ Full AoE
+ Massive range
+ Okay DPS		Cooldown: 1 → 0.3
Range: 10 → 30
Damage: 10 → 23
militaryman from the ball tower defense roblox experience
MilitaryBall		Rare+ Good if you have a money unit
+ Insane DPS when maxed out
+ Pierce
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 0.75 → 0.01
Range: 10 → 25
Damage: 20 → 50
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
monkey from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Monkey		Rare+ Good DPS
Very low range		Cooldown: 1 → 0.04
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 75 → 130
noob from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Noob		Rare+ Cheap placement & upgrades
Very low range
Average DPS		Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.25
Range: 4 → 4
Damage: 150 → 2K
peasantball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
PeasantBall		Rare+ Farm
Not that good		Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 100 → 1.25K
sniper from the ball tower defense roblox experience from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Sniper Ball		Rare+ Good range
+ Good pierce
Bad DPS
Expensive upgrades		Cooldown: 4 → 3
Range: 20 → 40
Damage: 250 → 4K
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 3 → 3
slinger from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Slinger		Rare+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Meta Rare DPS
+ Good range
Very bad on placement		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.4
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 90 → 5K

Odd Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
ball2.0 from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Ball2.0		Odd+ Cheap placement & upgrades
Bad DPS
Very low range		Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.5
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 8 → 512
beachball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
BeachBall		Odd+ Good single-target DPS
+ Meta Odd unit
Needs 2 upgrades to work		Cooldown: 4 → 1.5
Range: 13 → 13
Damage: 500 → 3K
grugball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Grug		Odd+ Full AoE
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
Garbage DPS		Cooldown: 12 → 8
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 100 → 500
oldball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
OldBall		Odd+ Cheap placement & upgrades
Bad DPS
Very low range		Cooldown: 2 → 1
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 50 → 400
policeball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
PoliceBall		Odd+ Solid DPS
+ Good range
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Pierce
+ One of the best Odd units		Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.45
Range: 14 → 30
Damage: 50 → 700
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
survivorball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
SurvivorBall		Odd+ Okay DPS
Very low range		Cooldown: 3 → 2
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 300 → 2.25K

Normie Rarity Ball TD Units

UnitRarityPros & ConsStats
ball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
Ball		Normie+ Best DPS normie
Useless compared to non-Normies		Cooldown: 1 → 0.35
Range: 5 → 12
Damage: 25 → 100
electricball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
ElectricBall		Normie+ Stuns
+ Actually useful for a normie
+ Best Normie unit		Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 15
fireball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
FireBall		Normie+ Burn
Useless compared to non-Normies		Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 50
iceball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
IceBall		Normie+ Slow
Useless compared to non-Normies		Cooldown: 1 → 0.7
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 100
poisonball from the ball tower defense roblox experience
PoisonBall		Normie+ Poison
Useless compared to non-Normies		Cooldown: 2 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 15 → 50

That does it for our Ball Tower Defense units tier list. To get more gems and coins for crates, check out our list of Ball TD codes.

Aleksa is the go-to guy for everything Roblox-related on Escapist. He mostly covers RPG and TD experiences, such as Type Soul, Anime Vanguards, and Fisch. However, if there is a new gacha releasing, he'll pick it up just to do something on his second monitor while scrolling Instagram reels on his main one.