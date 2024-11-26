Ball Tower Defense Tier List [JESTER] (November 2024)

The summon mechanic is fairly unusual in Ball TD and with so many banners, you’ll have no clue which to focus on, especially if you’re a new player. But, the Roblox try-harders here at The Escapist have got your back. To familiarize yourself with the meta and pull for the best units this game has to offer, here is our definitive Ball Tower Defense tier list!

Ball TD Units Tier List

You can check out our Ball Tower Defense tier list in the image above. Generally, the DPS gap between rarities is huge, and putting different rarity units in the same tier isn’t really right. So, consider this tier list as a priority guide on which units you should aim for from each rarity.

Ball Tower Defense Unit List

In the tables below, you can find information on each unit’s stats and why they are good or bad compared to other units of the same rarity. If you need extra info on certain units or some other in-game mechanics, be sure to visit the Ball TD Trello.

Omega Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

VoidBall Omega + Meta DPS unit

+ Massive range

+ Low cooldown

– Insane upgrade costs Cooldown: 3 → 3

Range: 50 → 200

Damage: 75K → 2500K

Bullets: 1 → 1

Pierce: 1 → 1

OmegaKnight Omega + Amazing DPS

+ Full AoE

– Low range

– Bad on placement Cooldown: 6 → 0.5

Range: 15 → 15

Damage: 10K → 500K

MechaKnight Omega + OP DPS on placement

+ Meta DPS unit

+ Cheap to max out Cooldown: 0.01 → 0.01

Range: 40 → 80

Damage: 1K → 8K

Pierce: 1 → 1

Bullets: 2 → 4

Missile Damage: 10K → 3000K

Missile Cooldown: 30 → 15

Transcendent Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

Jester Transcendent + AoE DPS

+ Single-target DPS Cooldown: 1 → 2

Range: 13 → 20

Melee Damage: 10K → 800K

AoE Damage: 250 → 150K

Mythical Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

Baller Mythical

Exclusive + Bouncing attack

+ Extremely high DPS

+ Relatively cheap upgrades for a Mythical

+ Meta Mythical DPS Cooldown: 5 → 1.25

Range: 14 → 20

Damage: 10K → 250K

Bounces: 10 → 150

VirusBall Mythical + Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Spreading virus (DoT)

+ Good for early waves

– Outscaled by other Mythicals Cooldown: 0.7 → 0.5

Range: 5 → 10

Damage: 250 → 5K

Boulder Mythical + Massive AoE

+ Meta Mythical DPS

+ Solid special line attack

– Placement area blocks other units Cooldown: 5 → 1.6

Range: 80 → 80

Damage: 1K → 100K

KingBall Mythical

Exclusive + Summons units

+ Full AoE

– Low range Cooldown: 1 → 1

Range: 8 → 10

Damage: 5K → 250K

Special Cooldown: 40 → 10

GoldenMonkey Mythical + Meta Farm unit

+ Must-use Cooldown: 0.25 → 0.18

Range: 6 → 6

Damage: 400 → 1.5K

Money on Hit: 50 → 750

BrainBall Mythical + Summon unit

– Relatively bad compared to other Mythicals Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.25

Health: 0.35 → 1

Range: 15 → 35

Legendary Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

AngelBall Legendary + Extreme single-target damage

+ Boss killer

– Expensive upgrades

– Very low range Cooldown: 3 → 2

Range: 6 → 6

Damage: 2K → 325K

Chef Legendary + Meta Farm

+ Increases base HP Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5

Range: 5 → 5

Income: 2K → 45K

Health: 10 → 10

DartMonkey Legendary + Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Pierce

+ Amazing DPS

– Single-target only Cooldown: 1 → 0.2

Range: 10 → 15

Damage: 25 → 150

Pierce: 2 → 6

Bullets: 1 → 7

GiantBall Legendary + Full AoE

+ Good range

+ Good AoE DPS

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 5 → 2.5

Range: 15 → 23

Damage: 500 → 45K

MiniBaller Legendary + Extremely high single-target DPS

+ Solid range

+ Pierce

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 0.06 → 0.01

Range: 13 → 20

Damage: 90 → 600

Pierce: 1 → 2

Bullets: 1 → 1

Partyman Legendary + Meta Support

+ Buffs ally range, damage, & SPA Cooldown: 5 → 2

Range: 8 → 13

Range Buff: 50%

Damage Buff: 50%

SPA Buff: 40%

PrincessBall Legendary – Bad farm Cooldown: 5 → 1

Range: 6 → 6

Damage: 10 → 50

Money on Hit: 25 → 50

RoboBall Legendary + Pierce

+ Excellent range

+ Very good single-target DPS

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 1 → 0.08

Range: 15 → 55

Damage: 250 → 2.25K

Pierce: 2 → 2

Bullets: 1 → 1

Piercer Legendary

Exclusive + Very high single-target DPS

+ Infinite pierce

+ Good range

– Extremely expensive upgrades Cooldown: 1 → 1

Range: 25 → 25

Damage: 800 → 65K

Pierce: 10K → 10K

Bullets: 1 → 1

Crusher Legendary

Exclusive + Full AoE

+ Meta Legendary DPS

+ Solid range

+ Insane AoE DPS

+ Relatively cheap upgrades Cooldown: 7 → 3

Range: 15 → 26

Damage: 10K → 80K

Slicer Legendary

Exclusive + Full AoE

+ Extremely high DPS

– Worse than Crusher

– Very low range Cooldown: 1.5 → 1

Range: 5 → 9

Damage: 20K → 120K

Awesome Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

BombBall Awesome – Garbage DPS

– Worst Awesome unit Cooldown: 20 → 15

Range: 10 → 60

Damage: 500 → 400

DemonBall Awesome + Good DPS

+ Burn

– Low range

– Expensive placement & upgrades Cooldown: 2 → 1.5

Range: 10 → 10

Damage: 200 → 600

FancyBall Awesome + Farm

+ Good money-making Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5

Range: 5 → 5

Income: 2K → 15K

Knight Awesome + Good DPS when maxed out

+ Cheap placement & upgrades

– Relatively low range Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.3

Range: 5 → 12

Damage: 300 → 2K

LaserBall Awesome + Insane DPS

+ Good pierce

+ Meta Awesome DPS

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.08

Range: 15 → 15

Damage: 90 → 400

Pierce: 10 → 10

Bullets: 1 → 1

PowerArmorBall Awesome + Very good DPS

– Very low range

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 3 → 1.75

Range: 6 → 7

Damage: 1.5K → 50K

Skateboarder Awesome + Summons

+ Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Full AoE

– Relatively bad total DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 1 → 0.8

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 20 → 300

Special Cooldown: 10 → 0.75

VenomousBall Awesome + Poison

+ Good DPS

– Expensive upgrades

– Very low range Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.03

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 15 → 15

Rare Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

Backpacker Rare + Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Solid DPS

+ Pierce Cooldown: 1 → 0.5

Range: 10 → 17

Damage: 80 → 100

Bullets: 1 → 7

Pierce: 1 → 1

BoxerBall Rare + Excellent DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 25 → 600

BuildersClubBall Rare + Stalls enemies with walls

+ Insanely useful

+ Excellent support

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 5 → 0.1

Range: 5 → 10

Damage: 50 → 600

Summon: Wall

DaGrungy Rare + Summons on placement

+ No cooldown

+ Autoclicker + farm units for giga DPS

– Not as OP as he seems Health: 500

FlameBall Rare + Full AoE

+ Solid range

+ Burn

+ Solid DPS Cooldown: 2 → 1.25

Range: 10 → 22

Damage: 10 → 25

FrozenBall Rare + Full AoE

+ Slow

– No DPS

– Low range Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1

Range: 8 → 8

Damage: 10 → 30

GrassMan Rare + Full AoE

+ Massive range

+ Okay DPS Cooldown: 1 → 0.3

Range: 10 → 30

Damage: 10 → 23

MilitaryBall Rare + Good if you have a money unit

+ Insane DPS when maxed out

+ Pierce

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 0.75 → 0.01

Range: 10 → 25

Damage: 20 → 50

Bullets: 1 → 1

Pierce: 1 → 1

Monkey Rare + Good DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 1 → 0.04

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 75 → 130

Noob Rare + Cheap placement & upgrades

– Very low range

– Average DPS Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.25

Range: 4 → 4

Damage: 150 → 2K

PeasantBall Rare + Farm

– Not that good Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5

Range: 5 → 5

Income: 100 → 1.25K

Sniper Ball Rare + Good range

+ Good pierce

– Bad DPS

– Expensive upgrades Cooldown: 4 → 3

Range: 20 → 40

Damage: 250 → 4K

Bullets: 1 → 1

Pierce: 3 → 3

Slinger Rare + Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Meta Rare DPS

+ Good range

– Very bad on placement Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.4

Range: 15 → 15

Damage: 90 → 5K

Odd Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

Ball2.0 Odd + Cheap placement & upgrades

– Bad DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.5

Range: 6 → 6

Damage: 8 → 512

BeachBall Odd + Good single-target DPS

+ Meta Odd unit

– Needs 2 upgrades to work Cooldown: 4 → 1.5

Range: 13 → 13

Damage: 500 → 3K

Grug Odd + Full AoE

+ Cheap placement & upgrades

– Garbage DPS Cooldown: 12 → 8

Range: 15 → 15

Damage: 100 → 500

OldBall Odd + Cheap placement & upgrades

– Bad DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 2 → 1

Range: 6 → 6

Damage: 50 → 400

PoliceBall Odd + Solid DPS

+ Good range

+ Cheap placement & upgrades

+ Pierce

+ One of the best Odd units Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.45

Range: 14 → 30

Damage: 50 → 700

Bullets: 1 → 1

Pierce: 1 → 1

SurvivorBall Odd + Okay DPS

– Very low range Cooldown: 3 → 2

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 300 → 2.25K

Normie Rarity Ball TD Units

Unit Rarity Pros & Cons Stats

Ball Normie + Best DPS normie

– Useless compared to non-Normies Cooldown: 1 → 0.35

Range: 5 → 12

Damage: 25 → 100

ElectricBall Normie + Stuns

+ Actually useful for a normie

+ Best Normie unit Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.5

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 20 → 15

FireBall Normie + Burn

– Useless compared to non-Normies Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.5

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 20 → 50

IceBall Normie + Slow

– Useless compared to non-Normies Cooldown: 1 → 0.7

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 20 → 100

PoisonBall Normie + Poison

– Useless compared to non-Normies Cooldown: 2 → 1.5

Range: 5 → 5

Damage: 15 → 50

That does it for our Ball Tower Defense units tier list. To get more gems and coins for crates, check out our list of Ball TD codes.

