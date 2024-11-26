Ball Tower Defense Tier List [JESTER] (November 2024)

The summon mechanic is fairly unusual in Ball TD and with so many banners, you’ll have no clue which to focus on, especially if you’re a new player. But, the Roblox try-harders here at The Escapist have got your back. To familiarize yourself with the meta and pull for the best units this game has to offer, here is our definitive Ball Tower Defense tier list!
Ball TD Units Tier List
You can check out our Ball Tower Defense tier list in the image above. Generally, the DPS gap between rarities is huge, and putting different rarity units in the same tier isn’t really right. So, consider this tier list as a priority guide on which units you should aim for from each rarity.
Ball Tower Defense Unit List
In the tables below, you can find information on each unit’s stats and why they are good or bad compared to other units of the same rarity. If you need extra info on certain units or some other in-game mechanics, be sure to visit the Ball TD Trello.
Omega Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
VoidBall
|Omega
|+ Meta DPS unit
+ Massive range
+ Low cooldown
– Insane upgrade costs
|Cooldown: 3 → 3
Range: 50 → 200
Damage: 75K → 2500K
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
OmegaKnight
|Omega
|+ Amazing DPS
+ Full AoE
– Low range
– Bad on placement
|Cooldown: 6 → 0.5
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 10K → 500K
MechaKnight
|Omega
|+ OP DPS on placement
+ Meta DPS unit
+ Cheap to max out
|Cooldown: 0.01 → 0.01
Range: 40 → 80
Damage: 1K → 8K
Pierce: 1 → 1
Bullets: 2 → 4
Missile Damage: 10K → 3000K
Missile Cooldown: 30 → 15
Transcendent Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
Jester
|Transcendent
|+ AoE DPS
+ Single-target DPS
|Cooldown: 1 → 2
Range: 13 → 20
Melee Damage: 10K → 800K
AoE Damage: 250 → 150K
Mythical Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
Baller
|Mythical
Exclusive
|+ Bouncing attack
+ Extremely high DPS
+ Relatively cheap upgrades for a Mythical
+ Meta Mythical DPS
|Cooldown: 5 → 1.25
Range: 14 → 20
Damage: 10K → 250K
Bounces: 10 → 150
VirusBall
|Mythical
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Spreading virus (DoT)
+ Good for early waves
– Outscaled by other Mythicals
|Cooldown: 0.7 → 0.5
Range: 5 → 10
Damage: 250 → 5K
Boulder
|Mythical
|+ Massive AoE
+ Meta Mythical DPS
+ Solid special line attack
– Placement area blocks other units
|Cooldown: 5 → 1.6
Range: 80 → 80
Damage: 1K → 100K
KingBall
|Mythical
Exclusive
|+ Summons units
+ Full AoE
– Low range
|Cooldown: 1 → 1
Range: 8 → 10
Damage: 5K → 250K
Special Cooldown: 40 → 10
GoldenMonkey
|Mythical
|+ Meta Farm unit
+ Must-use
|Cooldown: 0.25 → 0.18
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 400 → 1.5K
Money on Hit: 50 → 750
BrainBall
|Mythical
|+ Summon unit
– Relatively bad compared to other Mythicals
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.25
Health: 0.35 → 1
Range: 15 → 35
Legendary Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
AngelBall
|Legendary
|+ Extreme single-target damage
+ Boss killer
– Expensive upgrades
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 3 → 2
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 2K → 325K
Chef
|Legendary
|+ Meta Farm
+ Increases base HP
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 2K → 45K
Health: 10 → 10
DartMonkey
|Legendary
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Pierce
+ Amazing DPS
– Single-target only
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.2
Range: 10 → 15
Damage: 25 → 150
Pierce: 2 → 6
Bullets: 1 → 7
GiantBall
|Legendary
|+ Full AoE
+ Good range
+ Good AoE DPS
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 5 → 2.5
Range: 15 → 23
Damage: 500 → 45K
MiniBaller
|Legendary
|+ Extremely high single-target DPS
+ Solid range
+ Pierce
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 0.06 → 0.01
Range: 13 → 20
Damage: 90 → 600
Pierce: 1 → 2
Bullets: 1 → 1
Partyman
|Legendary
|+ Meta Support
+ Buffs ally range, damage, & SPA
|Cooldown: 5 → 2
Range: 8 → 13
Range Buff: 50%
Damage Buff: 50%
SPA Buff: 40%
PrincessBall
|Legendary
|– Bad farm
|Cooldown: 5 → 1
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 10 → 50
Money on Hit: 25 → 50
RoboBall
|Legendary
|+ Pierce
+ Excellent range
+ Very good single-target DPS
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.08
Range: 15 → 55
Damage: 250 → 2.25K
Pierce: 2 → 2
Bullets: 1 → 1
Piercer
|Legendary
Exclusive
|+ Very high single-target DPS
+ Infinite pierce
+ Good range
– Extremely expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 1 → 1
Range: 25 → 25
Damage: 800 → 65K
Pierce: 10K → 10K
Bullets: 1 → 1
Crusher
|Legendary
Exclusive
|+ Full AoE
+ Meta Legendary DPS
+ Solid range
+ Insane AoE DPS
+ Relatively cheap upgrades
|Cooldown: 7 → 3
Range: 15 → 26
Damage: 10K → 80K
Slicer
|Legendary
Exclusive
|+ Full AoE
+ Extremely high DPS
– Worse than Crusher
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 1
Range: 5 → 9
Damage: 20K → 120K
Awesome Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
BombBall
|Awesome
|– Garbage DPS
– Worst Awesome unit
|Cooldown: 20 → 15
Range: 10 → 60
Damage: 500 → 400
DemonBall
|Awesome
|+ Good DPS
+ Burn
– Low range
– Expensive placement & upgrades
|Cooldown: 2 → 1.5
Range: 10 → 10
Damage: 200 → 600
FancyBall
|Awesome
|+ Farm
+ Good money-making
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 2K → 15K
Knight
|Awesome
|+ Good DPS when maxed out
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
– Relatively low range
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.3
Range: 5 → 12
Damage: 300 → 2K
LaserBall
|Awesome
|+ Insane DPS
+ Good pierce
+ Meta Awesome DPS
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.08
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 90 → 400
Pierce: 10 → 10
Bullets: 1 → 1
PowerArmorBall
|Awesome
|+ Very good DPS
– Very low range
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 3 → 1.75
Range: 6 → 7
Damage: 1.5K → 50K
Skateboarder
|Awesome
|+ Summons
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Full AoE
– Relatively bad total DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.8
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 300
Special Cooldown: 10 → 0.75
VenomousBall
|Awesome
|+ Poison
+ Good DPS
– Expensive upgrades
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.03
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 15 → 15
Rare Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
Backpacker
|Rare
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Solid DPS
+ Pierce
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.5
Range: 10 → 17
Damage: 80 → 100
Bullets: 1 → 7
Pierce: 1 → 1
BoxerBall
|Rare
|+ Excellent DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 25 → 600
BuildersClubBall
|Rare
|+ Stalls enemies with walls
+ Insanely useful
+ Excellent support
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 5 → 0.1
Range: 5 → 10
Damage: 50 → 600
Summon: Wall
DaGrungy
|Rare
|+ Summons on placement
+ No cooldown
+ Autoclicker + farm units for giga DPS
– Not as OP as he seems
|Health: 500
FlameBall
|Rare
|+ Full AoE
+ Solid range
+ Burn
+ Solid DPS
|Cooldown: 2 → 1.25
Range: 10 → 22
Damage: 10 → 25
FrozenBall
|Rare
|+ Full AoE
+ Slow
– No DPS
– Low range
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.1
Range: 8 → 8
Damage: 10 → 30
GrassMan
|Rare
|+ Full AoE
+ Massive range
+ Okay DPS
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.3
Range: 10 → 30
Damage: 10 → 23
MilitaryBall
|Rare
|+ Good if you have a money unit
+ Insane DPS when maxed out
+ Pierce
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 0.75 → 0.01
Range: 10 → 25
Damage: 20 → 50
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
Monkey
|Rare
|+ Good DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.04
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 75 → 130
Noob
|Rare
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
– Very low range
– Average DPS
|Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.25
Range: 4 → 4
Damage: 150 → 2K
PeasantBall
|Rare
|+ Farm
– Not that good
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Income: 100 → 1.25K
Sniper Ball
|Rare
|+ Good range
+ Good pierce
– Bad DPS
– Expensive upgrades
|Cooldown: 4 → 3
Range: 20 → 40
Damage: 250 → 4K
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 3 → 3
Slinger
|Rare
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Meta Rare DPS
+ Good range
– Very bad on placement
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.4
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 90 → 5K
Odd Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
Ball2.0
|Odd
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
– Bad DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 0.5 → 0.5
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 8 → 512
BeachBall
|Odd
|+ Good single-target DPS
+ Meta Odd unit
– Needs 2 upgrades to work
|Cooldown: 4 → 1.5
Range: 13 → 13
Damage: 500 → 3K
Grug
|Odd
|+ Full AoE
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
– Garbage DPS
|Cooldown: 12 → 8
Range: 15 → 15
Damage: 100 → 500
OldBall
|Odd
|+ Cheap placement & upgrades
– Bad DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 2 → 1
Range: 6 → 6
Damage: 50 → 400
PoliceBall
|Odd
|+ Solid DPS
+ Good range
+ Cheap placement & upgrades
+ Pierce
+ One of the best Odd units
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.45
Range: 14 → 30
Damage: 50 → 700
Bullets: 1 → 1
Pierce: 1 → 1
SurvivorBall
|Odd
|+ Okay DPS
– Very low range
|Cooldown: 3 → 2
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 300 → 2.25K
Normie Rarity Ball TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Pros & Cons
|Stats
Ball
|Normie
|+ Best DPS normie
– Useless compared to non-Normies
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.35
Range: 5 → 12
Damage: 25 → 100
ElectricBall
|Normie
|+ Stuns
+ Actually useful for a normie
+ Best Normie unit
|Cooldown: 2.5 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 15
FireBall
|Normie
|+ Burn
– Useless compared to non-Normies
|Cooldown: 1.5 → 0.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 50
IceBall
|Normie
|+ Slow
– Useless compared to non-Normies
|Cooldown: 1 → 0.7
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 20 → 100
PoisonBall
|Normie
|+ Poison
– Useless compared to non-Normies
|Cooldown: 2 → 1.5
Range: 5 → 5
Damage: 15 → 50
That does it for our Ball Tower Defense units tier list. To get more gems and coins for crates, check out our list of Ball TD codes.
Published: Nov 26, 2024 03:08 pm