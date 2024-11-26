Ball Tower Defense Trello Link & Discord (November 2024)

Whether you need info on unit stats, reforges, or NPC locations, the Ball Tower Defense Trello board contains them all. For your convenience, we linked it right below, along with other Ball TD-related resources, including their official Discord server and YouTube channel.

Recommended Videos

What is the Ball Tower Defense Trello Board?

Screenshot by The Escapist

As is the case with most other TD Roblox experiences, Ball TD is still fairly simple, and there are very few things you won’t figure out yourself. However, unit stats and specific mechanics like the Reforge system are best detailed on the Ball Tower Defense Trello board.

The most important information you’ll find there is the upgrade and placement costs of each unit, their maximum placement count, and their damage and SPA stats. Even the stats of some unreleased units are there, which might come in handy when deciding whether to save money or buy the currently best crates.

To browse the Trello board quickly, use the Filter function at the top right (you can open the filter menu by clicking “F” on your keyboard). Just type in the name of the unit or anything else you’re interested in, and all the cards containing those words will be brought up.

How to Search the Ball TD Discord Efficiently

Screenshot by The Escapist

Discord has an official guide on how to use the search function. It’s quite lengthy, and you probably won’t need all of those, so here is a quick outline of filters you can use to find information on the Ball Tower Defense Discord quickly:

Filter Effect Filter Effect from:@user Shows posts by a specific user. has:link Shows posts that contain a link (including GIFs, embeds, etc.) mentions:@user Shows posts that mention a specific user. has:image Shows posts that contain an image. in:@channel Shows posts from a specific channel. has:file Shows posts that contain a file (images, videos, etc.). before:date Shows posts before the specified date. after:date Shows posts after the specified date.

Note that you can combine all of the above-mentioned filters to further narrow down your search. For example, you can type in “in:general has:image tier list” to find posts that mention a tier list and also contain an image. Much better than scrolling through random messages, right?

Anyway, that sums up all you need to know about the Ball Tower Defense Trello board and Discord server. Also, check out our Ball TD codes list to get some in-game goodies for free!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy