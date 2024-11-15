Forgot password
All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Avowed

Chris McMullen
Published: Nov 15, 2024

Obsidian’s upcoming action RPG Avowed may not be quite as big as The Elder Scrolls IV: Skyrim, but given its heritage, a lot of people are looking forward to it. You can pre-order it right now, but should you? To help you make that decision, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Avowed.

Every Pre-Order Bonus for Avowed

Avowed, arriving this February, is a hugely anticipated game, not least because it’s from Obsidian Entertainment, the developer behind Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, and many others. It actually takes place in Pillars of Eternity’s world, though in a previously unseen region.

Since this is a Microsoft-published game, it’s not available on PlayStation 5, just PC and Xbox Series X|S. A leaked blog entry suggested it was set for a November 12th, 2024 release, but it’s since been confirmed for a February 18th, 2025 launch. It’s set for a PC and Xbox Series X|S release, and if you’re thinking of pre-ordering, the bonus you’ll receive depends on the edition you order.

Avowed Standard Edition

  • No pre-order bonuses

Avowed Premium Edition

  • Up to five days early access

You read that right; there is no pre-order bonus for the vanilla edition of Avowed. That’s unusual for an AAA title, especially since Microsoft’s own Avowed blog page urges you to pre-order the game.

If you order Avowed Premium Edition, which is $20 more expensive, you’ll get to play the game five days earlier than the rest of the world, plus some other extras. You may be able to pre-load the game a few days before release if you pre-order, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers will likely be able to do the same.

Every Edition of Avowed

Avowed doesn’t have a $300, super-elaborate collector’s edition, so your bank balance is safe for now. But there are still three different editions you can choose from.

Avowed Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available digitally on Xbox Series X|S and PC, this edition contains:

  • Avowed base game (digital)

Avowed Digital Premium Edition ($89.99)

The premium edition of Avowed.

This edition, again available digitally on Xbox Series X|S and PC, contains:

  • Avowed base game (digital)
  • Up to five days Early Access
  • Two Premium Skin Packs
  • Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

The skin packs are the Eora Collection Set and the Obsidian Collection Set. Each pack “..includes five skins—one for each of the game’s four companions and one for your player character.” That’s ten skins in total, though whether this edition is worth the extra $20 is up to you.

Avowed Premium Edition Steelbook ($94.99)

This edition, available for an extra $5 over the previous edition, gets you:

  • Avowed base game (digital)
  • Up to five days Early Access
  • Two Premium Skin Packs
  • Access to Digital Artbook & Soundtrack
  • Steelbook
  • Letter from the developer
  • Map of the Living Lands

There’s something missing, though, and that’s the disc. This edition includes the game as a digital code, which grants you five days Early Access. But while the Steelbook and Map of the Living Lands are physical items, there’s no physical disc.

In fact, it appears Avowed isn’t getting a physical release, as far as the game itself goes. GameStop, Amazon, and other e-retailers only offer the game itself digitally, either on its own or as part of the Premium Steelbook edition.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Avowed.

Avowed
